Intellectual Property Protection In Turkey 2026

This article examines the protection of patents, utility models, designs, copyright and related commercial interests in Turkey. It considers territorial protection, filing routes, ownership, employee and commissioned works, licences, infringement, interim remedies, customs measures and the evidence needed for enforcement. The judicial authorities cited in the text illustrate the importance of identifying the particular right and the person entitled to enforce it.

Abstract

This article examines the protection of patents, utility models, designs, copyright and related commercial interests in Turkey. It considers territorial protection, filing routes, ownership, employee and commissioned works, licences, infringement, interim remedies, customs measures and the evidence needed for enforcement. The judicial authorities cited in the text illustrate the importance of identifying the particular right and the person entitled to enforce it. The analysis connects portfolio planning with contracts and litigation readiness. For foreign businesses, an international registration strategy should be accompanied by a specific assessment of Turkish protection, ownership documents and the ability to act within the relevant procedural windows.

Keywords intellectual property, Turkey, patents, designs, copyright, enforcement

Introduction

A foreign business can enter Turkey with a strong international patent portfolio and still discover that its principal product has no enforceable Turkish patent protection. A software company may face a different problem: copyright exists, but the documents do not establish that the company owns the rights it proposes to enforce. In both situations, the commercial value of intellectual property depends on identifying the correct Turkish right, the person entitled to use it and the evidence available when a dispute arises.

Turkish intellectual property protection is principally governed by Industrial Property Law No. 6769 and the Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works No. 5846. Patents, utility models, designs and trademarks fall within the first statute; copyright and related rights fall within the second. Protection sought in Turkey is governed by Turkish law under Article 23 of Law No. 5718. International filing routes and treaty protections remain important, but they do not dispense with the particular requirements of each right.1

1. Choosing the right form of protection before entering Turkey

A single product may justify several forms of protection. A new mechanical mechanism may be patentable, its external appearance may qualify as a design, its software may attract copyright, and confidential manufacturing tolerances may remain trade secrets. These rights protect different interests. Registration of the product name does not protect its underlying technology, and a copyright claim cannot simply replace an expired or invalid patent.

The principal protection periods are summarised below. A fixed term alone does not establish that a right remains enforceable: ownership, validity, renewal payments, permitted uses and any applicable statutory exceptions must also be checked.2

Right Usual protection period Key point for a foreign owner Patent 20 years from filing Turkish protection and annual fees are required. Utility model 10 years from filing Subject matter is restricted; a novelty search is required. Registered design 5 years, renewable up to 25 years Protects qualifying product appearance. Unregistered design 3 years from first public disclosure First disclosure in Turkey and copying are central requirements. Copyright Generally the author’s life plus 70 years Protection arises without registration; special terms apply to some works and related rights.

Trademarks require a separate filing and clearance strategy. Registration lasts ten years from filing and can be renewed for successive ten-year periods. Earlier filing matters, but it is incorrect to suggest that a local applicant necessarily defeats an overseas owner. Article 6 preserves objections based on qualifying earlier unregistered rights, well-known marks within the Paris Convention framework, unauthorised agent filings and bad faith. Foreign reputation must be supported by evidence meeting the relevant legal test.3

2. Patent protection in Turkey: examination, territorial scope and validity

A patentable invention must be new, involve an inventive step and be capable of industrial application. Novelty is assessed against relevant prior art made publicly available before the filing or priority date, including disclosures outside Turkey. Public demonstrations, technical papers and unrestricted sales discussions can therefore have consequences well beyond marketing. Although Turkish law recognises limited disclosure exceptions, a business planning international protection should arrange its filing strategy before making the invention public.4

Substantive examination is mandatory in the patent application procedure under Law No. 6769. The applicant must request examination and pay the prescribed fee within three months after notification of the search report; otherwise the application is deemed withdrawn. The former distinction between examined and unexamined patents should not be presented as an option for a new application under the current law. Historical rights require their own transitional analysis.5

An overseas business may seek a Turkish national patent, use the Patent Cooperation Treaty route to enter the Turkish national phase, or obtain a European patent and fulfil the requirements for effect in Turkey. A US patent or a European grant without the necessary Turkish steps does not automatically provide an enforceable Turkish right. Priority claims, translations, validation requirements and national-phase deadlines should be recorded separately for each application.6

The patent term is twenty years from filing, subject to annual fees beginning at the end of the second year and continuing on the filing anniversary. Grant does not make validity unchallengeable: third parties may oppose a national patent within six months after publication of the grant decision, and judicial invalidity proceedings remain available. A buyer of a Turkish patent portfolio should examine the prosecution history, fee record and disputes, alongside the certificate itself.7

Software and medical technology require particular care at the eligibility stage. Computer programs, mathematical methods and business methods are excluded as such; the technical substance of a proposed invention must therefore be examined rather than inferred from the presence of software. Methods of surgical or therapeutic treatment and diagnostic methods applied to the human or animal body are also excluded, while products and substances used in those methods are not excluded on that ground alone. These distinctions affect both the drafting of claims and the commercial choice between patent protection, copyright and confidential know-how.8

A patent is also not a general permission to market a product. An improvement may fall within an earlier patent belonging to someone else, while regulated products may need separate authorisations. Before manufacturing or importing, the business should commission a freedom-to-operate review addressing relevant Turkish claims and their current status. In pharmaceutical matters, the statutory exception for qualifying approval-related testing and experiments must be distinguished from commercial manufacture and supply.9

3. Utility models: a different route, with firm limits

Utility models protect qualifying new inventions capable of industrial application for ten years from filing. Inventive step is not the patent-style requirement, but a search and assessment procedure still applies. The route excludes, among other categories, chemical and biological substances, pharmaceutical substances, biotechnological inventions, processes and products obtained by the excluded processes. It should therefore be considered by reference to the actual technical subject matter, rather than described as a cheaper patent suitable for every invention.10

For a mechanical product, a utility model may be commercially useful where its eligibility and novelty can be demonstrated. The application should still be drafted with enforcement and possible invalidity proceedings in mind. Nor should an applicant assume that it can secure overlapping patent and utility-model grants for the same invention: Article 145 prohibits multiple grants to the same person or successor for the same invention with the same scope. Conversion and filing choices require coordination.11

4. Registered and unregistered industrial designs

Design protection concerns the appearance of a product or part of it, including features such as lines, contours, colour, shape and surface treatment. The design must be new and possess individual character. Features dictated solely by technical function are outside design protection, and additional rules apply to components and interconnections. The product photographs or drawings submitted for registration consequently deserve legal attention: they help define what is actually protected.12

Registered protection begins with a five-year term and can be renewed in five-year periods up to twenty-five years. Unregistered protection lasts three years and requires the design to have been first made available to the public in Turkey. Its scope is narrower: it addresses copying, while an independently created design produced without reasonable knowledge of the earlier protected design is treated differently. A launch abroad should not be assumed to create Turkish unregistered design rights.13

Certain disclosures by the designer, the successor or others in the circumstances defined by Article 57 do not destroy registrability if made within the twelve months before filing or the claimed priority date. That grace period is not a universal cure for every disclosure and should not replace a coordinated launch and filing calendar. Preserve dated catalogues, exhibition records and the precise images first published online.14

A recent Court of Cassation decision illustrates the limits of relying on alternative claims. In its decision of 1 June 2026, E. 2026/2076, K. 2026/3062, the 11th Civil Chamber upheld the rejection of copyright and unfair competition claims concerning allegedly copied, unregistered shoe designs. The judgment records the lower court’s analysis of whether the design indicated commercial origin and whether the products created confusion. It should not be read as a rule that different branding excuses every design infringement. Its narrower lesson is that the elements of each pleaded cause of action must be established, even where the claimant relies on international recognition.

5. Copyright: automatic protection does not resolve ownership

Copyright protection under Law No. 5846 arises without constitutive registration where the material qualifies as a protected work. The work must bear its author’s individual character and fall within a statutory category. Computer programs and qualifying preparatory material can be protected, but the ideas and principles underlying a program are not themselves copyright works. Foreign businesses should distinguish protectable expression, such as source code or original visual material, from an abstract commercial idea or function.15

The general economic-rights term is the author’s life plus seventy years, with distinct rules for matters such as joint authorship, anonymous works and related rights. Voluntary recording with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism may assist evidence, but it does not conclusively establish authorship or create an otherwise absent right. The statutory recording obligations for certain film and phonogram productions must be considered separately.16

The person who creates a work is its author. Article 18 contains a specific rule on the exercise of rights in works created by employees in the course of their duties, subject to contrary contractual provisions or the nature of the work. This must not be confused with a general rule that commissioning or paying for any work transfers all rights. A Turkish company purchasing software from an independent developer should verify the contractual authority to reproduce, adapt, distribute and otherwise exploit it.17

Agreements and dispositions concerning economic rights must be in writing and identify the rights separately. A short clause stating that “all intellectual property belongs to the customer” may leave avoidable questions about its validity, scope and the permitted exploitation. The drafting should identify the work, relevant rights, territory, duration, permitted modifications and any sublicensing arrangements. Authorship and moral rights require separate treatment.18

6. Trade secrets and confidential know-how

Manufacturing methods, pricing models and commercially valuable technical information may need protection through confidentiality rather than publication in a patent. Turkey addresses misappropriation through several legal routes, including contractual duties, the Commercial Code’s unfair competition provisions and criminal law. The legal analysis depends on the information and the conduct involved; there is no register that turns ordinary business information into an exclusive trade secret.19

Confidentiality agreements should be supported by actual controls. Restrict access, record authorised recipients, identify permitted uses, preserve access logs and specify what must be returned or deleted when a relationship ends. These measures help prove what was confidential, how the recipient obtained it and why the later use was unauthorised. Simply marking every company document confidential may obscure the evidence rather than identify the information that matters.

Article 239 of the Penal Code covers specified unauthorised disclosures of commercial, banking and customer secrets, and extends to technical discoveries, inventions and industrial application information. Its basic penalty is one to three years’ imprisonment and a judicial fine. The one-third increase is narrowly worded: it concerns disclosure to a foreign national not residing in Turkey or that person’s officials. It is not a blanket enhancement for every transmission abroad, and criminal responsibility requires the statutory elements to be proved.20

7. Civil enforcement, evidence and damages

Industrial property infringement and copyright disputes fall within the specialist intellectual and industrial property courts. Where a specialist court has not been established, designated general civil courts hear the civil matters. A standalone confidentiality or unfair competition dispute requires its own jurisdictional analysis. The correct court should be identified from the rights and remedies actually claimed, rather than simply from the fact that both parties are businesses.21

Available industrial property remedies include establishing infringement, preventing threatened infringement, stopping continuing conduct, removing its consequences and claiming damages. Seizure, alteration or destruction of infringing goods may be sought under the statutory conditions. Destruction is not an automatic consequence of every infringement finding. The claim should explain why the particular remedy is necessary and how it relates to the goods or activities in dispute.22

Evidence should be collected before a warning allows stock or online material to disappear. Depending on the case, this may include documented test purchases, samples, invoices, product serial numbers, technical comparisons and preserved website content. Judicial preservation of evidence can assist where later proof may become impossible or substantially more difficult. A patent allegation usually needs a claim-by-claim technical analysis, rather than a comparison of general product resemblance.23

Under Article 151, industrial property loss includes actual loss and lost profit. The injured rights holder chooses among the statutory methods for calculating lost profit: its probable income absent the infringement, the infringer’s net profit, or the licence fee that lawful use would have required. The choice is not simply whichever method the court prefers, although evidence, statutory qualifications and judicial assessment remain decisive. Sales data, margins and comparable licences should be considered before selecting the method.24

Copyright has a distinct remedial structure. Article 68 permits a claim calculated by reference to the relevant contractual or market licence fee, with the statutory multiplier, while Article 70 addresses damages and recovery of profit on its own terms. These provisions should not be described as a universal entitlement to triple damages across Turkish intellectual property law. The relationship between the amounts claimed must be considered to avoid an unsupported recovery.25

8. Preliminary injunctions and the risk of wrongful restraint

An injunction can be the most important remedy where a competing launch would cause immediate market loss. Article 159 permits interim measures where infringing use is occurring in Turkey or serious and effective preparations are being made. The application should identify the right, the threatened conduct and the measure needed to preserve the effectiveness of the eventual judgment. Security may be required, and the application, implementation and main-action deadlines need separate attention.26

An injunction obtained without a sound basis can expose the applicant to compensation. In its decision of 6 February 2024, E. 2022/3681, K. 2024/750, the Court of Cassation’s 11th Civil Chamber affirmed an award arising from a wrongful injunction that had prevented the launch of a pharmaceutical product. The upheld reasoning treated completed preparations for production as significant; the absence of subsequent production did not, on the facts, establish that no loss had occurred. The award rested on evidence and expert assessment of the position without the restraint.27

For a claimant, the practical implication is to test validity and infringement before seeking an order capable of stopping a rival’s business. For a defendant, it is to preserve launch plans, regulatory records, capacity evidence and financial forecasts while the restraint is operating. Neither side should assume that the security figure will settle the ultimate amount of loss. The decision is fact-specific, not an assurance that every unsuccessful injunction application produces the same result.

9. When criminal proceedings are available

Law No. 6769 provides criminal sanctions for specified trademark offences, but it does not create equivalent patent, utility-model or design infringement offences. Copyright offences are separately addressed in Law No. 5846, including unauthorised exploitation and specified interference with technological protection measures. Conduct involving secrets or deliberate unfair competition may engage other criminal provisions if their elements are satisfied. A civil infringement allegation should never be treated as automatically sufficient for a criminal complaint.28

10. Customs protection and the deadlines after detention

Border enforcement is governed principally by Article 57 of Customs Law No. 4458 and Articles 100 to 111 of the Customs Regulation. An electronic application allows the right holder to provide customs with the information needed to identify suspected infringing goods. It should include evidence of the right and authority to act, product descriptions, distinguishing features and reliable contacts. A right holder resident abroad must conduct these procedures through a representative resident in Turkey. The requested period of customs action cannot exceed one year from the application date and must be renewed as needed.29

Detention is an opportunity to secure protection, not a final determination of infringement. For ordinary goods, the relevant period is ten working days; a justified extension of up to ten further working days may be allowed. For perishable goods, it is three working days and cannot be extended. The right holder must pursue the required court proceedings and interim measure and provide the necessary proof to customs. A warning letter to the importer does not by itself satisfy those requirements.30

Where customs acts on its own initiative before an application, an initial three-working-day detention can allow the right holder to submit a valid application. Separately, simplified destruction may be available without a court determination, subject to the required infringement statement, consent documentation and absence of objection. The right holder bears the prescribed costs and responsibilities. Genuine goods produced with the owner’s consent and qualifying personal, non-commercial goods are subject to important statutory exclusions; customs recordal is not a general means of preventing parallel trade.31

For a business managing enforcement from abroad, the response arrangements should be settled before any detention occurs. Identify who can authenticate goods from photographs or samples, who can approve proceedings and costs, and who holds the documents needed for the Turkish application. Keep authorised distributors and legitimate product variations in the identification material. An out-of-date product guide can make a genuine shipment difficult to distinguish from a counterfeit and delay a response during a very short deadline.

11. What foreign clients should establish with Turkish counsel

Start with an ownership audit. Identify the applicant and owner, the inventors or authors, existing licences, security interests and assignments. Industrial property transactions are subject to written-form rules, assignments require notarised approval, and registration affects the ability to rely on transactions against good-faith third parties. A distribution agreement should also address who controls filings, opposition proceedings, customs applications and enforcement, particularly if the local relationship ends.32

For technology developed by Turkish personnel, employee-invention procedures must be reviewed separately. The statute regulates notification of service inventions, the employer’s claim to rights and employee remuneration. A standard employment clause imported from another jurisdiction may not adequately implement those steps. Copyright ownership, employee inventions and contractor assignments should therefore be documented according to the right concerned.33

A foreign applicant without a Turkish domicile must use a registered trademark or patent representative for proceedings before TÜRKPATENT. That role should be distinguished from representation in court. When selecting a Turkish intellectual property lawyer, ask who will coordinate the filing professional, technical experts, foreign counsel and customs response. The engagement should identify responsibility for deadlines, reporting language, litigation costs and settlement authority.34

The litigation budget should distinguish professional fees, official charges, translation and expert expenses, and any security. Foreign parties may face security requirements under Article 48 of Law No. 5718, subject to reciprocity-based exemptions. This is separate from security for an injunction. Counsel should also check whether the particular monetary claim requires pre-action mediation and whether urgent evidence preservation or interim relief needs to proceed immediately.35

Frequently asked questions

Does an overseas patent automatically protect an invention in Turkey?

No. Turkish protection must be secured through an applicable national or international route. A European patent may take effect in Turkey after the necessary requirements are fulfilled; a foreign patent certificate alone is insufficient.

Can a foreign company own Turkish intellectual property without incorporating locally?

A Turkish subsidiary is not a general prerequisite for an eligible foreign applicant to own industrial property. Eligibility and representation requirements still apply. The owner should be chosen consistently with the group’s contracts, development arrangements and enforcement plans.

Is a utility model simply an unexamined patent?

No. It is a distinct right with a ten-year term, a novelty search and restricted eligible subject matter. It does not require the patent inventive-step test, but it remains open to validity challenges.

Can I rely on unregistered design protection after launching abroad?

Do not assume so. The Turkish statutory route requires first public disclosure in Turkey and offers narrower, copying-based protection. Review the disclosure history and any remaining registration options promptly.

Does paying a developer transfer the software copyright?

Payment alone does not resolve the question. Check authorship, any applicable employee rule and the written agreement identifying the economic rights being transferred or licensed. Preserve the source code and development records as evidence.

Can patent infringement lead directly to imprisonment?

Patent infringement is not itself a criminal offence under Law No. 6769. Separate conduct, such as unlawful disclosure of protected secrets, may require a different criminal analysis. Civil injunctions and other civil remedies remain central to patent enforcement.

Will customs destroy suspected goods automatically?

No. Detention triggers short procedural deadlines. Court measures or the regulated simplified-destruction procedure must follow as applicable. The three-working-day period for perishable goods cannot be extended.

How quickly can an intellectual property dispute be resolved?

There is no reliable standard duration for every case. Technical complexity, evidence, service, expert reports and appeals affect timing. Ask counsel for a staged assessment separating urgent relief, the main proceedings and enforcement, with costs and assumptions explained.

What should I send a Turkish IP lawyer before the first consultation?

Provide registrations and application numbers, ownership and licence documents, relevant contracts, the disclosure or launch history, evidence of the suspected infringement and any current deadlines. For a customs detention, send the notice immediately. The first priority is to identify any step that cannot safely wait.

Conclusion

An effective Turkish IP strategy connects filing decisions with contracts, evidence and the ability to act when rights are threatened. Before market entry, confirm the right and its owner. Before issuing a demand or seeking an injunction, test the legal and technical basis. Before recording rights with customs, ensure that someone can respond within the statutory window. These decisions determine whether a portfolio can protect the business when it matters.

Footnotes

1. Law No. 5718, Art. 23; Industrial Property Law No. 6769; Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works No. 5846. References are to the official consolidated texts reviewed on 17 September 2026. Official source.

2. Law No. 6769, Arts. 69 and 101; Law No. 5846, Arts. 26 and 27. Unregistered design eligibility is separately governed by Law No. 6769, Arts. 55 to 59. Official source.

3.Law No. 6769, Arts. 6(2) to 6(5), 6(9) and 23. Official source.

4. Law No. 6769, Arts. 82 to 84. The disclosure exceptions in Art. 84 should not be assumed to preserve rights in other countries. Official source.

5. Law No. 6769, Art. 98(1) and Provisional Art. 1. Official source.

6. Regulation on the Application in Turkey of the European Patent Convention, Arts. 11 to 13; Law No. 6769, Arts. 83(3)(a), 90 to 98. International routes have additional procedural requirements. Official source.

7. Law No. 6769, Arts. 99, 101 and 138. Official source.

8. Law No. 6769, Art. 82(2), (3)(c) and (6). Official source.

9. Law No. 6769, Arts. 85, 89 and 131, including the pharmaceutical regulatory activities exception in Art. 85(3)(c). Official source.

10. Law No. 6769, Arts. 101 and 142 to 144. Official source.

11. Law No. 6769, Arts. 104 and 145(2). Official source.

12. Law No. 6769, Arts. 55 to 58. Official source.

13. Law No. 6769, Arts. 55(4), 59(2) and 69. Official source.

14. Law No. 6769, Art. 57(2). Official source.

15. Law No. 5846, Arts. 1/B, 2 to 5 and 13. Official source.

16.Law No. 5846, Arts. 13, 26, 27 and 80. Official source.

17. Law No. 5846, Arts. 8, 18 and 48. Official source.

18. Law No. 5846, Art. 52, read with Arts. 14 to 18 and 48. Official source.

19. Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, Arts. 54 to 56, particularly Art. 55(1)(b), (c) and (d). Official source.

20. Turkish Penal Code No. 5237, Art. 239(1) to (3); the complaint requirement does not apply in the circumstances of paragraph 3. Official source.

21. Law No. 6769, Art. 156; Law No. 5846, Art. 76. Official source.

22. Law No. 6769, Arts. 149 and 150. Official source.

23. Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Art. 400; Law No. 6769, Arts. 89 and 150(3). Official source.

24. Law No. 6769, Art. 151, including the qualifications in paragraphs 3 to 5. Official source.

25. Law No. 5846, Arts. 68 and 70. Official source.

26 Law No. 6769, Art. 159; Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Arts. 389 to 393 and 397. Copyright interim relief is also addressed by Law No. 5846, Art. 77. Official source.

27. Court of Cassation, 11th Civil Chamber, 6 February 2024, E. 2022/3681, K. 2024/750, parts IV(C), V and VI; Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Art. 399. Official judgment.

28. Law No. 6769, Art. 30; Law No. 5846, Arts. 71, 72 and 75; Commercial Code No. 6102, Art. 62; Penal Code No. 5237, Art. 239. Official source.

29. Customs Law No. 4458, Art. 57; Customs Regulation, Art. 103, particularly paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8. Official source.

30. Customs Law No. 4458, Art. 57(3); Customs Regulation, Art. 107. Paragraph 1 also specifies a ten-day main-action requirement where the interim order is obtained from a court other than the competent court. Official source.

31. Customs Law No. 4458, Art. 57(1)(b), (5) and (6); Customs Regulation, Arts. 102 and 105. Official source.

32. Law No. 6769, Art. 148, including its registration qualifications. Official source.

33. Law No. 6769, Arts. 113 to 115, including the four-month period for an employer’s written rights claim following notification. Official source.

34. Law No. 6769, Arts. 3 and 160(3), on eligibility for protection and representation before TÜRKPATENT. Official source.

35. Law No. 5718, Art. 48; Commercial Code No. 6102, Art. 5/A; Law No. 6325, Art. 18/A. Mediation requirements depend on the nature of the claims. Official source.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.