Obtaining A Turkish Tax Number As A Foreign National 2026

This article examines the Turkish tax identification process for foreign nationals and distinguishes an identification number from tax residence, liability and immigration status. It considers existing identifiers, application documents, official channels, representation, data consistency and the practical use of the number in banking and property transactions.

Abstract

This article examines the Turkish tax identification process for foreign nationals and distinguishes an identification number from tax residence, liability and immigration status. It considers existing identifiers, application documents, official channels, representation, data consistency and the practical use of the number in banking and property transactions. The judicial and administrative materials discussed in the manuscript are considered within those distinct legal questions. The analysis emphasises that a successful application resolves an identification requirement, not every obligation associated with the intended activity. Advice should therefore address the transaction and its tax consequences alongside the accuracy of the application file.

Keywords tax identification number, Türkiye, foreign nationals, tax residence, banking, property transactions

Introduction

A foreign national may need a Turkish tax number before a bank appointment, a property purchase or an investment can proceed. The number solves an identification problem. It does not, by itself, establish tax residence, register a business or determine which income must be declared. Treating those questions as interchangeable can create difficulties long after the application has been completed.

The appropriate starting point is to establish whether an identifier already exists, which number the receiving institution requires and whether the proposed activity creates separate tax obligations. This guide addresses applications by individuals, the use of foreigner identification numbers, overseas representation and the legal consequences of keeping a Turkish tax record.

1. What is a Turkish tax number, and who needs one?

The Vergi Kimlik Numarası, or VKN, is the Turkish tax identification number. Türkiye’s official jurisdiction profile describes a ten-digit TIN and confirms that a foreign national may use an available Foreign Identity Number instead. Tax identification is used in banking, property and other specified financial transactions, including by persons without an existing substantive tax liability.1

For an individual buyer or investor, obtaining or confirming the correct identifier should precede the transaction checklist. Ask the bank, registry or other institution which identity documents and records it needs. Do not assume that producing a number guarantees acceptance of the customer or completion of the transaction.

A personal application must also be distinguished from company registration. The Ministry of Trade’s company-formation guide treats a foreign participant’s tax number separately from the company’s potential number generated through MERSİS. A branch or liaison office likewise has its own establishment requirements; the individual foreigner form is not a substitute for those procedures.2

2. Do you already have a foreigner identification number?

Before requesting another VKN, check whether you hold a Yabancı Kimlik Numarası, or YKN. This is particularly relevant to residence-permit holders. The official TIN profile recognises the use of an available foreigner identification number in place of a separate tax number. It is therefore misleading to advise every foreign national to obtain a new ten-digit number regardless of existing records.3

Where an earlier VKN and a later YKN both appear in your documents, ask GİB to confirm the record relationship and the identifier to use. Give the adviser copies of previous tax documents, the current passport and any residence document. Repeated applications under slightly different names are not a sensible way to resolve a mismatch.

3. Applying online through the Digital Tax Office

The current official application is available through GİB’s Digital Tax Office, Dijital Vergi Dairesi, under “Potential Tax Number Application for Foreigners”. It is a public form accessible without first signing into a taxpayer account. Older instructions referring only to the Interactive Tax Office should not replace the current application page.4

Prepare the identity information before starting

The displayed form asks for identity and passport details, parental names, country, contact information and address. Prepare the current passport and any existing Turkish identifier, then follow the live prompts for supporting documents. Use the spelling supported by the passport rather than an informal translation of the name.5

Keep the result, not only a screenshot of the number

Retain the issued document and any application reference, and check the personal details before supplying it to another institution. Where the document supports verification, use the appropriate official GİB verification service. An intermediary’s message containing a number is not the same as the official result.6

The expression potansiyel vergi kimlik numarası should be translated as “potential tax identification number”, not explained as a temporary number issued merely because no face-to-face check took place. Potential identification and the establishment of a particular tax registration are separate stages. The label does not remove obligations arising from the applicant’s actual activities.7

4. Tax-office assistance and applying through a representative

An unsuccessful online validation should be investigated, not worked around by changing truthful information. Preserve the error message and contact the relevant tax office. Prepare the passport, a legible identification-page copy, contact and address details, existing identifiers and the application record; confirm any additional documents before attending. Historical official guidance expressly referred applicants with unresolved identity or passport validation problems to tax offices.8

Representation should be planned around the intended task. A power of attorney for obtaining or correcting tax identification need not automatically confer authority to sell property, operate bank accounts or receive money. Ask the receiving office to confirm the required wording and the representative’s authority before a foreign document is signed. The official investment guide expressly identifies specific tax-office powers where a proxy handles the relevant establishment procedure.9

Apostille is not the only possible authentication route. The country of execution, applicable treaty arrangements, consular procedures and the receiving authority’s requirements must be considered together with Turkish translation and certification. Current consular guidance distinguishes foreign notarial instruments authenticated by apostille from those approved through the Turkish consulate. A tax-only mandate should not be confused with the additional formalities of a property transaction.10

5. Application costs and realistic timing

The inspected GİB public application displays no issuance charge or payment field. Professional assistance, translation, notarisation, authentication and delivery are separate services. Request an itemised quotation identifying any asserted official charge and its legal basis. A private service fee should not be described as a compulsory government charge for the number.11

There is no useful reason to promise every applicant an immediate result. Identity validation, document discrepancies and office follow-up may affect completion. Arrange the number before a time-sensitive transaction, but check separately whether the bank, notary or registry requires attendance. Remote tax identification does not establish that the underlying transaction can be completed remotely.

6. Using the number, correcting errors and renewing a passport

Keep the identity information consistent across the tax record and the transaction documents. A renewed passport or corrected spelling should normally lead to an update of the existing record, not an application intended to create a new fiscal identity. A published GİB ruling, quoting the tax-office procedural instructions, states that changes in taxpayer information do not themselves affect the VKN and must be entered in the central records.12

Retain the former and replacement passport details where available, together with the original number document and evidence of any name change. Ask for confirmation that the correction has been processed and supply the corrected record to institutions still using the old details. Creating a second number can obscure the problem rather than solve it.

Tax identification is also not permission to practise a profession or issue Turkish tax invoices. A professional working from abroad for a Turkish customer requires a separate assessment of the service, where it is performed, source rules, withholding and any treaty. The customer’s location alone is not a sufficient reason to prescribe the same Turkish registration for every overseas supplier.13

7. A tax number does not establish Turkish tax residence

For a foreign individual, the domestic residence inquiry under Income Tax Law No. 193 includes domicile in Türkiye or continuous presence exceeding six months in a calendar year. Temporary absence does not interrupt continuity. Article 5 contains exceptions for specified temporary-purpose stays and circumstances outside the individual’s control. A universal “183 days in any twelve months” formula would not accurately reproduce this domestic test.14

Non-residents are generally taxed on Turkish-source income rather than their worldwide income. The correct filing treatment nevertheless depends on the income category and applicable rules. GİB’s rental guidance, for example, distinguishes declarable rental income from non-resident rental income fully subject to Turkish withholding. Holding an identifier alone is not the test for an annual return.15

A cross-border review should identify the applicable double-tax treaty, any dual-residence issue, the income article and the evidence needed to claim relief. A Turkish VKN is not a treaty residence certificate. Ask the advisers in both countries to settle the documentation and any credit, exemption or refund procedure rather than assuming that Turkish withholding necessarily concludes the matter.16

8. Address changes and electronic tax notices: the 2026 position

Keep tax and contact records current, but distinguish the relevant legal duties. Article 157 of the Tax Procedure Law addresses business-address changes following the 2017 removal of its residence-address reference. Article 168 provides the general one-month period for changes falling within its notification regime. These provisions should not be rewritten as an identical residence-address obligation for every foreigner holding only a potential number.17

Nor is every letter posted to an obsolete address automatically valid service. Articles 101 and 102 prescribe the address and delivery process, including steps where the addressee cannot be found. Before accepting that a deadline has expired, counsel should obtain the notice and evidence of service and examine the procedure actually used.18

Electronic service is a separate obligation

Law No. 7587 replaced Article 107/A in July 2026. It now specifies mandatory user categories, including corporate taxpayers, individuals taxed on actual commercial, agricultural or professional profits, and certain first acquisitions of registered special-consumption-tax goods. Others may opt in. Merely obtaining a potential tax number is not itself a listed category. The law contains exemptions and exit conditions that must be checked for the individual.19

For persons within the system, the revised provision retains deemed service at the end of the fifth day following transmission through the system. Existing participants continue without a new application under Provisional Article 38. Arrange monitoring and a named contact for urgent advice; ordinary email correspondence should not be confused with statutory electronic service.20

9. What the Constitutional Court decisions actually establish

The fifth-day rule: the 2019 decision

On 19 September 2019, in E.2018/144, the Constitutional Court rejected a challenge to the earlier fifth-day electronic-service rule. Its official summary explains that the system performed the functions of written notification and that periodic checking did not impose a disproportionate burden, taking force-majeure protection into account. The case supports careful monitoring; it is not a judgment requiring every foreign national to join the system.21

Delegation of authority: the 2026 decision and legislative response

On 15 January 2026, in E.2025/94, the Court annulled part of the former delegation allowing the Ministry to determine compulsory electronic-address use, recipients and related procedures without sufficient statutory principles. The announced effect was deferred for nine months after Official Gazette publication. This was a different constitutional issue from the fifth-day calculation.22

A current guide must also account for the subsequent replacement of Article 107/A by Law No. 7587. The annulment cannot responsibly be presented as making all present electronic tax notices invalid. The practical inquiry is which version of the law governs the notice, whether the person is properly within the system and whether service requirements were satisfied.23

10. Choosing a Turkish lawyer and defining the engagement

An uncomplicated application may require only administrative assistance. Legal advice becomes more valuable where identity records conflict, an overseas power of attorney is needed, a business is starting, residence or treaty questions arise, or an official notice has arrived. The engagement should make clear whether the adviser is obtaining an identifier, establishing tax registration, handling a transaction or advising on liability.

Identify the responsible lawyer, verify professional registration and request a conflict check. Agree the scope, fee and reporting language in writing. Clarify who handles accounting and returns, whether advice from the home jurisdiction is needed, who retains the official result and who monitors notices after the application. Neither a property agent’s introduction nor a promise of “full support” defines those responsibilities.

For the first consultation, prepare the passport, existing VKN or YKN records, relevant residence documents, the proposed transaction or income activity and any deadline or notice. Agree a secure document-sharing method before sending identity papers. Ask for a written outcome identifying the number to use, any remaining correction and the follow-up obligations actually accepted by the adviser.

Frequently asked questions

Can I obtain a Turkish tax number without travelling to Türkiye?

The official public online application offers a route that does not begin with a tax-office visit. Completion depends on validation; representation may be appropriate where further action is needed. The tax-number process and attendance for the underlying transaction are separate. See sections 3 and 4.

Do I need a separate VKN if I already have a YKN?

An available foreigner identification number can serve in place of a separate TIN. Check existing records and the receiving institution’s requirements before making another application. Ask GİB to reconcile any older VKN rather than assuming both records are independent. See section 2.

Does “potential” mean the number is only temporary?

The official terminology is “potential tax identification number”. It should not be described as a short-lived number whose status follows from applying online. Identification and registration for a particular tax obligation are different matters. See section 3.

How much does an application cost?

The inspected public GİB form displays no issuance charge. Advice, representation, translation and authentication may involve separate costs. Obtain an itemised quotation and an explanation of any charge described as governmental. See section 5.

Does obtaining the number make me a Turkish tax resident?

No. Tax residence requires the separate legal assessment discussed in section 7. An identifier, a residence document and a treaty residence certificate should not be treated as the same thing.

Must I file a return as soon as I receive the number?

Not simply because a number has been issued. The relevant activity, income, residence position and applicable filing rules determine the obligation. Commencing business or receiving rental income may require further steps. See sections 6 and 7.

Will renewing my passport require a new tax number?

A change in identity-document information should normally be dealt with through the existing record. Keep evidence linking the old and new passport details and ask GİB to confirm the update. Do not submit a duplicate application to avoid a mismatch. See section 6.

Does a tax number guarantee that a Turkish bank will open my account?

No. Confirm the bank’s documentation and customer-acceptance requirements separately. Obtaining a fiscal identifier does not decide every identity, address or compliance question raised by the bank. See sections 1 and 5.

Is every foreign power of attorney required to have an apostille?

No single authentication route applies to every country and instrument. Determine the appropriate notarial, apostille or consular process and translation requirements before execution. Limit the powers to the work actually required. See section 4.

Can I ignore electronic notices because of the 2026 court decision?

No. The decision concerned a former delegation of authority, and the legislature subsequently replaced Article 107/A. The current rules and the date and method of the particular notice must be checked. Obtain prompt advice rather than waiting for an ordinary reminder. See sections 8 and 9.

Conclusion

The important outcome is not merely obtaining ten digits. It is establishing the correct identity record without confusing it with a business licence, tax-residence determination or completed tax registration. A careful application, properly limited representation and a clear plan for records and notices give the foreign client a reliable starting point for the transaction that follows.

Footnotes

1. Türkiye, official Tax Identification Numbers jurisdiction profile supplied to the OECD, sections I to III. This government-supplied profile is used for identification and transaction categories, not for its immigration remarks. Official sources reviewed on 11 September 2026. Official Türkiye TIN profile.

2. Ministry of Trade, Türkiye’de Şirket Kurmak, section on preparation of the company agreement and MERSİS; Presidency Investment Office, Establishing a Business, branch and liaison-office sections. The guidance distinguishes individual participants from the enterprise. Ministry guide; Official investment guide.

3. Türkiye TIN profile, section I, on foreign nationals using Foreign Identity Numbers where available. The current GİB application also contains a Foreign Identity Number field. Official TIN profile; Current application.

4. GİB, Digital Tax Office, Yabancılar İçin Potansiyel Vergi Kimlik Numarası Başvurusu. The public page was inspected without submitting an application. Public accessibility is not a guarantee that identity validation will succeed for every applicant. Official online application.

5. GİB, current foreigner application form. Field and document-upload requirements may change. This article does not repeat a historical upload-size limit as a current universal requirement. Current form.

6. GİB, Digital Tax Office document-verification service. The service uses document-specific information; not every number quoted by an intermediary constitutes a verifiable application result. GİB document verification.

7. GİB’s official form uses “Potential Tax Number”; the Ministry of Trade’s company-formation guide separately describes a potential number before completion of registration. No temporary-validity period or “absence of in-person checking” definition is stated in the inspected form. GİB terminology; Ministry registration guide.

8. İstanbul Provincial Directorate of Migration Management, Yabancıların Vergi Kimlik Numarası Temini Hakkında, 25 November 2020. This historical notice supports the validation-failure referral only. Its pandemic-era restrictions and old portal instructions are not presented as current national rules. Official historical guidance.

9. Presidency Investment Office, Establishing a Business, “Obtain potential tax identity number”. The official corporate-establishment checklist requires a power of attorney specifically authorising the proxy to act before the tax authority. It is not treated as a universal individual-application checklist. Official representation guidance.

10. Turkish Consulate General in Strasbourg, Noter İşlemleri, 5 January 2026, section on powers executed before foreign authorities. Used for the distinction between apostille and consular authentication. Country-specific and transaction-specific requirements must be checked separately. Official consular guidance.

11. GİB, public foreigner application, inspected 11 September 2026. This observation concerns the displayed application only; no nationwide fee schedule or paid representative service has been certified. Official application.

12. GİB, Ankara Tax Office Presidency, ruling dated 19 July 2013, No. 27575268-105[156-2012-9334]-765, quoting Article 12 of the Tax Office Procedures Directive. Used for the general record-update principle, not as an individual ruling on passport renewal or a universally binding judgment. Official GİB ruling.

13. The distinction is a scope-of-advice recommendation. For an official illustration of transaction classification and treaty analysis, see GİB ruling of 9 January 2017, No. 62030549-125[30-2012/287]-7305, concerning German-resident services and licence rights. Its corporate facts and rates are not generalised to individual professionals. Official illustrative ruling.

14. Income Tax Law No. 193, Articles 3 to 5, as summarised in Türkiye’s government-supplied tax-residency profile, section I. The profile is published through the OECD’s official automatic-exchange portal. Official Türkiye residence profile.

15. GİB, Kira Geliri, especially the sections on non-resident individuals and whether a separate taxpayer registration is required upon filing. No annual monetary exemption or tax rate is reproduced here. Official rental-income guidance.

16. OECD official tax-residency portal, on potentially overlapping domestic residence and the distinction from residence rights or citizenship; GİB’s 9 January 2017 ruling illustrates treaty-residence documentation. Treaty entitlement and relief must be checked under the actual applicable agreement. Official residence guidance; GİB documentation example.

17. Tax Procedure Law No. 213, Articles 157 and 168; Law No. 7061, Article 20, removes “or residence” from Article 157. GİB’s 19 July 2013 ruling reproduces the Article 168 change-notification period. Population and immigration address duties require separate examination. Official 2017 amendment; GİB on change notifications.

18. Tax Procedure Law No. 213, Articles 101 and 102, as replaced by Law No. 7061, Articles 16 and 17. The statutory sequence, not mere dispatch, determines the service analysis. Official service provisions.

19. Law No. 7587, adopted 24 June 2026 and published 1 July 2026, Articles 9 and 25; replacement Tax Procedure Law Article 107/A. The text expressly regulates mandatory categories, voluntary participation, exemptions and departure. Official 2026 amendment.

20. Law No. 7587, Articles 9 and 11: revised Article 107/A and new Provisional Article 38. The calculation concerns statutory system transmission, not an ordinary email’s arrival. Official timing and transition provisions.

21. Constitutional Court, 19 September 2019, E.2018/144, official constitutionality-review press summary of 26 November 2019, ND 26/19. The account is based on the Court’s summary, not an independently retrieved full judgment. Official Court summary.

22. Constitutional Court, 15 January 2026, E.2025/94, official press summary of 3 April 2026, ND 10/26. The annulment concerned specified language in former Article 107/A(3), with delayed effect. The complete decision was not independently retrieved. Official Court summary.

23. Law No. 7587, Articles 9, 11 and 25, read after the Constitutional Court’s E.2025/94 decision. This is a chronological comparison, not a claim that the Court has upheld the replacement legislation. Subsequent statutory text.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.