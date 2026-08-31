Transfer Of The Simple Accommodation Tourism Operation Certificate Prohibited, Minimum Standards Introduced For Facilities

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The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Certification of Simple Accommodation Facilities and Beach Enterprises was published in the Official Gazette dated August 26, 2026 and numbered 33352. The new regulation has introduced amendments of close interest to the operators of simple accommodation facilities and to parties involved in transfer processes concerning such facilities. Under these amendments, the transfer of the simple accommodation tourism operation certificate other than through testamentary disposition or inheritance has been prohibited, minimum standards have been introduced for simple accommodation facilities for the first time, and the inspection framework applicable to these facilities has been expanded.

Prior to the amendment, there was no specific provision restricting the transfer of the certificate. Under the new paragraph introduced by the amendment, the simple accommodation tourism operation certificate may not be transferred for any reason other than testamentary disposition or transfer through inheritance. Accordingly, where a facility changes hands through sale or similar means, it will not be possible for the certificate to pass to the new operator. Where a transfer contrary to this rule is identified, the provisions of subparagraph (e) of the first paragraph of Article 34 of the Tourism Incentive Law No. 2634 will be applied by the governor’s office, and this will result in the cancellation of the certificate.

The minimum standards to be sought in simple accommodation facilities, in turn, have been set out for the first time through the new article added to the Regulation. In this respect, facilities with a capacity of 25 rooms or more must have a reception at the entrance; where food and beverage service is offered, materials must be kept at appropriate temperatures so as to prevent spoilage; first aid supplies must be available and first-aid-certified personnel must be employed at the facility; and cleaning, maintenance and pest control must be carried out on a regular basis. Facilities with a swimming pool are additionally required to have a filtration and disinfection system ensuring the continuous cleanliness of the pool water, safety equipment such as anti-slip flooring and safety steps, a changing cabin and shower, an adequate number of certified lifeguards, being no fewer than 2 and determined by reference to the number and size of the pools at the facility, and a separate children’s pool with a maximum depth of 50 centimetres. Facilities admitting only guests aged 12 and over, provided that customers are informed in advance, will be exempt from the children’s pool requirement, and where such a policy is abandoned, the children’s pool must be built before the new policy is put into practice. Where recreational pools such as slides, waterfalls and wave pools are present, personnel responsible for maintaining order and safety must be on duty while such pools are in operation. The minimum fixtures required in bedrooms and bathrooms have also been regulated separately, and an additional locking system must be installed on room doors not equipped with electronic locks.

Prior to the amendment, minimum standards and the obligation to satisfy them were envisaged under the Regulation only in respect of beach enterprises, whereas, with the amendment, simple accommodation facilities are now required, alongside beach enterprises, to satisfy the standards set out in the Regulation. Deficiencies identified in respect of these standards may be subject to administrative sanctions in the course of inspections. In addition, it has become possible for the inspections of facilities applying for or holding a certificate to be carried out also by the controllers of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The provisions concerning the transfer prohibition and inspections entered into force on August 26, 2026. The effective date of the provisions on minimum standards, for its part, has been set as November 1, 2026. Existing facilities have thus been granted time until that date to comply with the new standards.

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