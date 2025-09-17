Surgery Gone Wrong? Medical Malpractice Lawyer Istanbul

When Surgery Becomes a Legal Matter

Istanbul is globally renowned for its affordable, high-quality healthcare services, particularly in cosmetic and elective surgeries. From rhinoplasty and dental implants to hair transplants and bariatric procedures, thousands of international patients travel to the city every year for medical tourism.

However, even though most procedures go well, mistakes can still occur. If a surgery leads to pain, complications, or lasting harm because of a healthcare provider's negligence, the problem becomes a legal matter, not just a medical one.

This is where a medical malpractice lawyer Istanbul becomes crucial.

What Is Medical Malpractice?

Medical malpractice occurs when a doctor, surgeon, or hospital fails to provide the standard of care expected in their profession, resulting in harm to the patient. In Istanbul, medical malpractice can stem from:

Misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis

Surgical errors (wrong-site surgery, nerve damage, excessive tissue removal)

Inadequate sterilization and infections

Anesthesia mistakes

Lack of informed consent

Post-operative negligence or lack of follow-up care

Why Istanbul?

Istanbul's booming medical tourism sector has created both opportunity and risk. While many facilities are modern and professional, the high demand has also led to:

Overworked or underqualified medical staff

Clinics cutting corners to reduce costs

Language barriers that impact informed consent

Limited follow-up support for international patients

If you have had a surgery in Istanbul that did not go as planned, it is important to have someone who understands both Turkish law and the rights of international patients.

Why Hire a Medical Malpractice Lawyer Istanbul?

1. They Understand Turkish Medical Laws

Turkey has specific legal procedures for medical negligence cases. A local malpractice lawyer understands:

The Turkish Civil Code's provisions on liability

Statute of limitations (generally 5 years for malpractice claims)

Requirements for proving medical negligence: Duty of care Breach of duty Causation Damages



2. They Help You Gather the Right Evidence

A strong malpractice case in Istanbul depends on well-documented evidence, including:

Medical records and imaging

Consent forms

Before-and-after photos

Expert opinions

Communication with the clinic or surgeon

Your lawyer will also assist you in translating and authenticating these documents for Turkish courts.

3. They Provide Bilingual Legal Support

Most legal documents in Turkey must be written in Turkish. If you are an international patient, a medical malpractice lawyer in Istanbul can help you overcome language barriers and provide support in both languages during:

Court filings

Settlement negotiations

Medical expert consultations

Cross-border coordination

4. They Handle Remote Representation

If you have already returned to your home country, it might not be possible to come back for every part of the legal process. A reliable lawyer in Istanbul can handle your case from a distance, go to court for you, and take care of all the paperwork.

What Types of Surgeries Often Lead to Malpractice Cases?

Medical malpractice claims in Istanbul frequently involve:

Hair Transplants

Dental Procedures

This includes cases where implants, crowns, or veneers did not turn out as expected.

Plastic Surgery

This can involve breast lifts, rhinoplasties, or tummy tucks that had poor results.

Liposuction and Body Contouring

Problems are more likely if these procedures are done by people who are not properly licensed.

What Compensation Can You Claim?

With the help of a skilled medical malpractice lawyer Istanbul, you can seek compensation for:

Corrective medical costs, such as additional surgeries, medication, or rehabilitation

Lost Wages – due to recovery or disability

Compensation for pain and suffering, including both physical and emotional effects

Future medical needs that may be required for long-term recovery

Punitive damages, which may be awarded in cases of extreme negligence

How to Start Your Claim

Document the Harm

Take photos, collect all medical reports, and note timelines. Get a Second Opinion

Consult with an independent doctor to evaluate the damage. Contact a Specialized Lawyer

Reach out to a firm like Oran Partners for a case review. Initiate Legal Action

Your lawyer will handle complaints, evidence collection, negotiations, or court filings.

Why Choose Oran Partners?

Exclusively Focused on Medical Malpractice

100+ Years of Combined Experience

Multilingual Legal Team

We are the only law firm in Turkey that focuses only on medical malpractice, and we know how to protect your rights if something goes wrong during surgery. rights when surgery goes wrong.

Conclusion: Take Action, Protect Your Rights

If you have experienced negligence during surgery in Turkey, it is important to act quickly. Waiting too long can make your case harder to prove or even miss the legal deadline. A qualified medical malpractice lawyer in Istanbul can help you through each step to get justice and fair compensation.

