13 March 2025

Pharmaceuticals And Life Sciences Law In Türkiye Key Developments And Predictions - 2025

Gun + Partners

Contributor

The year 2024 marks a challenging period for the Turkish healthcare industry. Economic fluctuations, inflation and increases in exchange rates have put a strain on supply chains in the life sciences sector, prompting various pharmaceutical and medical device companies to reassess their market strategies. During this process, the decisions of certain companies to suspend their plans to launch new products, in addition to issues related to access to medication, have fuelled the already present uncertainties in the industry.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's healthcare regulations have largely become aligned with international standards and have progressively evolved into a stronger structure. The Ministry of Health and the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency ("Agency") continue to implement new measures to ensure product safety and eliminate uncertainties in the regulations relevant for the sector. Developments in areas such as marketing authorisations, registration systems, and codes of conduct have contributed to creating a more transparent and reliable foundation for the sector.

In addition, the 12th Development Plan 2024 – 2028 ("Development Plan") and the 2025 Annual Presidential Program define Türkiye's development goals and strategic policies for various sectors. These documents focus on enhancing sustainability in Türkiye's healthcare sector, improving domestic production capacity, and reducing dependence on imports. Supporting domestic production, increasing the effectiveness of healthcare services, and promoting innovative technologies are the key components of these objectives.

In this light, a significant transformation process is anticipated in the Turkish healthcare sector, with the hope that it will make a substantial contribution to economic development.

