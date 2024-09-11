Call For Bids For The Creation Of 3D City Models

The General Directorate of the Land Registry and Cadaster ("GDLRC") published a Call for Proposal in the Official Gazette ("Call") dated 27 August 2024 seeking qualified bidders for the "Creation of 3D City Models" under the Green and Sustainable Development for Land Management Infrastructure Project (the "Project"). Please see our brief summary of its scope below.

Introduction

It is crucial to note that the Project is being financed by the World Bank under Loan No. 9531-TR and that the Call involves two contract packages (lots):

Lot Contract Ref. No. Location Total Sheet No. Total Architectural Project No. Lot 1 2024/A1/O-1 Antalya 2,348 78,048 Lot 2 2024/A1/O-2 Konya, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Edirne, and Düzce 3,500 82,772

As per the announcement, bids may be submitted for one or both lots depending on the bidder's preference. However, to be awarded more than one lot, the bidder must meet the cumulative minimum qualification criteria specified for each lot.

Bidding Procedures

The bidding process will adhere to the World Bank's "Procurement Regulations for Investment Project Financing Borrowers – November 2020"(the "Procurement Regulations") which ensure a transparent, fair, and competitive procurement environment. The process will be conducted under a Request for Bids selection method, as outlined under the Procurement Regulations using the national competitive method.

Bid Documents and Fees

Interested bidders may review the documents free of charge at GDLRC premises and obtain the bidding documents in Turkish via submission of a written request to the address outlined below and payment of a non-refundable fee of TRY 3,702 (approx. EUR 98.281 ) to the account also stipulated below.

Submission Details & Bid Bonds

Bids must be submitted no later than 10:00 AM October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) to the address outlined below

We must emphasize that neither electronic submissions nor late submissions will be considered.

Please note that bidders must provide separate bid bonds for each lot they bid on. The required amounts are TRY 650,000 (approx. EUR 17,2562 ) for Lot 1 and TRY 790,000 (approx. EUR 20,9733 ) for Lot 2.

Bid Opening & Evaluation

The bids will be opened on the same day at 10:30 AM in the presence of bidders' representatives and other interested parties at the address outlined below.

The GDLRC will evaluate all packages collectively and award contracts to the combination of bids that meet the qualification requirements and offer the lowest total cost across the packages.

Address & Account Details

Action Item Address Review of, Request for and/or Collection of Bid Documents General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre

Oran Campus, Planning and Coordination Unit 648th Str., No:53/E, 06100 Yukarı Dikmen, Çankaya, Ankara, Türkiye Bid Submission General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre

Oran Campus, Archive Department Building, Ground Floor, Room No. 05, 648th Str., No:53/C, 06100 Yukarı Dikmen, Çankaya, Ankara, Türkiye Bid Opening General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre

Oran Campus, Archive Department Building, 1st Floor, Room No. 106, 648th Str., No:53/C, 06100 Yukarı Dikmen, Çankaya, Ankara, Türkiye

Account Details for Collection of Bid Documents Account Holder GDLRC Revolving Fund Management Directorate (in Turkish, Tapu ve Kadastro Genel Müdürlüğü Döner Sermaye İşletmesi Müdürlüğü) Bank Name Ziraat Bank, Ankara Public Institutions Branch IBAN TR710001001745070385505219

Footnotes

1 As of the date of 9 September 2024 based on the Turkish Central Bank (TCMB) effective selling rate applicable for EUR to TRY.

2 As of the date of 9 September 2024 based on the TCMB effective selling rate applicable for EUR to TRY

3 As of the date of 9 September 2024 based on the TCMB effective selling rate applicable for EUR to TRY

