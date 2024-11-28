2024 regulatory changes on work permit highlights significant mentality change in the work permit procedures. Any assistance from Turkish business lawyers and immigration lawyers together with other practitioners may play a unique role upon coping with any challenges

Introduction

2024 Work Permit Criteria Changes should be reviewed by foreigners working and living in Turkey. The available article will present a brief outline of 2024 work permit criteria changes in Turkey.

Doing Business in Istanbul for and beyond 2024?

Turkey is considered as one of the fastest emerging countries with its high-growth market for businessmen from all over the world. Turkey's business environment provides several advantages to entrepreneurs.

What is more, the Law on Foreign Direct Investment is based on the principle of equal treatment meaning that all investors including foreign or domestic investors have the same rights and liabilities. The enhancement of the investment opportunities in Turkey is also supported by the Investment Incentive Regime in Turkey. Additionally,

Particularly, Istanbul, as one of the largest cities of Turkey, hosts a large number of foreigners working or living at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Indeed Istanbul has been regarded as being the 9th major European city with its business-friendly environment.

What are the conditions for a legal stay in Turkey?

Primarily, the acquisition of Turkishcitizenship may present a certain and long term solution for a legal stay in Turkey.

Secondly, obtaining a residencepermit can produce another ideal solution for foreigners.

Thirdly, the beneficiary of international protection may bring a long term gate for Turkey.

Last but not least, a work permit is seen as a legal entrance to Turkey. Accordingly, 2024 regulatory changes on work permits are quite critical.

What is the importance of a work permit?

Work permit certificate is used to refer to a necessary document that is produced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Under Article 12 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (Numbered 6458), are applicable to work permits. Work permit applications can be submitted through theE-Permit System . 2024 regulatory changes on work permits should be taken into account carefully by foreign entrepreneurs.

A new extension through 2024 Regulatory Changes on Work Permit Exemption

Foreigners who are declared by the relevant public institutions and organizations that they can provide significant service and contribution to Turkey in the economic, socio-cultural, technological and educational fields can be granted a work permit exemption for three years rather than just six months under new revision of Article 48 of the Regulation on the Implementation of the International Labor Force Law. The amendment enters into force as of October 15, 2024 through the circulation of the amendment in the Official Gazette

What is the news on 2024 Regulatory Changes on Work Permit?

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security has newly formulated relevant Guidelines under the authority given by Article 22 of the Regulation on the Implementation of the International Labor Force Law.

The first progress capturing our attention is that the scope of foreigners benefiting from work permit exception is expanded by containing:

Foreigners whose mother, father or child are Turkish citizens,

Foreigners who have been granted a humanitarian residence permit,

Foreigners who have been granted a residence permit as a victim of human trafficking or who benefit from the victim support program pursuant to the Regulation on Combating Human Trafficking and Protecting Victims,

Foreigners who have a Stateless Person Identity Document,

Foreigners who have been granted a long-term residence permit,

Foreigners who have been living in a marital union with a Turkish citizen for at least three years,

Foreigners who have been in Turkey for at least eight years with a work permit, short-term residence permit, family residence permit, long-term residence permit, humanitarian residence permit or residence permit for victims of human trafficking,

Foreigners who will work in professions and jobs other than those reserved for Turkish citizens, and who are declared to be of Turkish origin by the Ministry of Interior or Foreign Affairs or who are deemed appropriate by the General Directorate within the scope of international labor policy.

Citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Conclusion

Considering the above-mentioned analysis, an illegal stay without any work permit is against law and such violation involves administrative and criminal penalties in Turkey. Foreigners that are willing to stay legally in Turkey should benefit from professionals including immigration lawyers through a proper application for a work permit.

