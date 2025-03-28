The Turkish Food Codex Communiqué On Sampling And Analysis Method Criteria For The Official Control Of Trace Elements And Processing Contaminants In Food Has Been Published

The Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Sampling and Analysis Method Criteria for the Official Control of Trace Elements and Processing Contaminants in Foods ('Communiqué') entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette dated 12 February 2025 and numbered 32811.

The purpose of the Communiqué is to determine the sampling and analysis method criteria for the official control of trace elements and processing contaminants in foods within the framework of harmonisation with the European Union legislation.

Within the scope of the Communiqué, sampling and analysis methods used for the control of lead, cadmium, mercury, inorganic tin, inorganic arsenic, 3-monochloropropane-1,2-diol (3-MCPD), 3-MCPD fatty acid esters, glycidyl fatty acid esters, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) and perchlorate and acrylamide and nickel levels in the Turkish Food Codex Contaminants Regulation have been determined.

The Communiqué was prepared taking into account the European Union Commission Regulation (EC) No. 333/2007 dated 28 March 2007 and within the framework of harmonisation with the European Union legislation.

The Turkish Food Codex Communiqué on Sampling, Sample Preparation and Analysis Method Criteria for the Official Control of Trace Elements and Contaminant Levels in Foods published in the Official Gazette dated 24 February 2017 and numbered 29989 ('Repealed Communiqué') was annulled. References made to the Repealed Communiqué within the scope of the legislation shall be deemed to be made to this Communiqué.

Institutions operating before the publication of the Communiqué and conducting official controls on products within the scope of the Communiqué are obliged to comply with the provisions of it until 31 December 2025. During this period, the provisions of the Repealed Communiqué will continue to apply until compliance is achieved.

You can access the full text of the Communiqué from this link. (only available in Turkish).

