The Amount That Banks Are Obliged To Pay To The Bearer In Case Of Dishonored Or Partially Honored Cheques Has Been Changed

The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Printing of Cheque Books and the Determination of the Amount Banks are Obliged to Pay to the Bearer ("Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette numbered 32792 dated January 24, 2025.

With the Communiqué, the minimum liability amount that the addressee bank is obliged to pay for dishonored or partially honored cheques presented in due time has been increased.

With the amendment, the previous amount of TL 9.270 was increased to TL 12.650. In this context:

In case of dishonored cheques, the bank will be obliged to pay TL 12.650 if the cheque amount is 12.650 TL or more, and the full amount of the cheque if the cheque amount is less than TL 12.650 for each cheque leaf.

In case of partially honored cheques, the bank will be obliged to pay, on condition that the amount does not exceed the amount of the cheque, an amount that will complete the partial equivalent of TL 12.650 if the cheque value is TL 12.650 or less, and TL 12.650 in addition to the partial equivalent if the cheque value is above TL 12.650 for each cheque leaf.

In addition, the Communiqué increased the amount that the addressee bank is obliged to pay for cheques printed in accordance with the communiqués published prior to the Communiqué on the Printing of Cheque Books and the Determination of the Amount Banks are Obliged to Pay to the Bearer from TL 8,650 to TL 11,120. In this context:

In case of dishonored cheques, the bank will be obliged to pay up to TL 11.120 for each cheque leaf.

In case of partially honored cheques, the bank will be obliged to pay an amount that will complete the equivalent of TL 11.120 for each cheque leaf.

Communiqué will enter into force on January 31, 2025.

You can access the text through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.