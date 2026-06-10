Disability Employment Quota In Turkey And Employer Obligations

Disability employment obligation is not merely a matter of social responsibility; it is a statutory obligation under employment law in Turkey, supported by binding sanctions and subject to administrative fines in case of non-compliance.

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Disability employment obligation is not merely a matter of social responsibility; it is a statutory obligation under employment law in Turkey, supported by binding sanctions and subject to administrative fines in case of non-compliance. Although employers often treat this obligation as a secondary element of their personnel policies, in practice, the frequency of inspections and the amount of sanctions make this issue one of the priority items on the corporate compliance agenda. This article addresses the legal basis of the obligation to employ disabled employees, the applicable ratios for the private and public sectors, the calculation method, the determination of workplaces falling within the scope of the obligation, and the consequences of non-compliance. For employers with multiple branches, the article also examines how the number of employees should be calculated, under what conditions alternative employment satisfying the obligation may be deemed valid, and the relevant İŞKUR procedures.

Legal Basis of the Obligation to Employ Disabled Employees

Obligations relating to the employment of disabled individuals arise from a multi-layered legislative framework. The core obligation is defined under Labor Law No. 4857, while the details are concretized through secondary legislation. While the obligation to employ disabled employees applies to both the private and public sectors, the obligation to employ former convicts is specific to the public sector. Correctly interpreting this framework is a critical starting point for understanding both the scope of the obligation and the steps required for compliance.

Article 30 of the Labor Law is the primary provision directly regulating the obligation to employ disabled employees. The article imposes an obligation on employers exceeding the threshold of 50 employees to employ disabled personnel and provides for administrative fines for those who fail to comply. As a rule, private sector employers are required to employ disabled employees at a rate of 3%, while public institutions are required to employ disabled employees at a rate of 4%. The distinction between public and private sector employers is important not only in terms of the applicable ratio but also with respect to the procedural rules governing how the obligation is to be fulfilled. Indeed, while disabled employment in the public sector is carried out through the relevant central public personnel placement system, private sector employers may fulfill this obligation either through İŞKUR or by direct recruitment. Article 30 must be read in an integrated manner from an employment law compliance perspective, as its interaction with other employment obligations may give rise to unforeseen losses of rights in practice.

The details of the obligation to employ disabled employees, the framework of which is drawn by the statutory text, are concretized through various secondary regulations, particularly the Regulation on Domestic Job Placement Services. This regulation sets forth the procedures and principles regarding employers’ notification obligations to İŞKUR, the creation of workforce requests, documentation of disabled and former convict status, and job placement processes. These procedures, carried out by the Turkish Employment Agency, determine how the obligation is fulfilled in practice. In many cases, violations arise not from the statutory text itself, but from non-compliance with these secondary regulations.

Disabled Employment Ratios and Calculation Method

There are two main parameters determining the scope of the obligation: the number of employees at the workplace and the applicable ratio. Correct calculation of these two parameters directly affects both the mandatory number of disabled employees and the potential amount of administrative fines. Methodological errors, particularly in determining the number of employees, may expose employers to sanctions regardless of the actual circumstances.

Obligation to Employ Disabled Employees in the Private Sector

The obligation of private sector employers to employ disabled employees arises under Article 30 of the Labor Law for workplaces employing 50 or more employees. Employers below this threshold are not considered within the scope of the statutory obligation. However, in practice, workplaces close to the 50-employee threshold may occasionally exceed the threshold due to seasonal fluctuations and may become subject to the obligation without realizing it. For employers falling within the scope, the applicable ratio is 3% of the total number of employees. For example, a workplace employing 100 employees must employ at least three disabled employees. For a workplace employing 150 employees, the calculation results in 4.5, which is rounded up to 5 under the applicable rounding rule. Where the calculation results in fractions, values equal to or above one-half are rounded up to the next whole number, while fractions below one-half are disregarded. At this point, following the Labor Law and İŞKUR guidance is of decisive importance.

The relationship between the employer and the employee within the scope of the disability employment obligation is not limited to the employment quota alone; it also requires particular attention in terms of employee receivables and employment rights. The working conditions, wage rights, and protection of disabled employees under the principle of equal treatment must be observed, and violations of these obligations may, in certain cases, give rise to just cause for termination by the employee. In particular, discrimination, failure to provide appropriate working conditions, or breach of occupational health and safety obligations may justify termination of the employment contract by the disabled employee for just cause. Therefore, it is not sufficient for the employer merely to fulfill the numerical obligation; the employer must also properly manage the process in terms of employment rights. Otherwise, both administrative sanctions and employment disputes in Turkey may arise.

Points to Consider in Calculating the Number of Employees

As a rule, where the same employer has multiple workplaces, the location of the workplaces is taken into account in determining the disability employment obligation. The number of employees working at workplaces located within the same provincial boundaries is assessed collectively, and the 50-employee threshold is calculated based on this total. By contrast, workplaces located in different provinces are assessed separately. Failure to observe this distinction may result in the employer unknowingly falling within the scope of the obligation or facing administrative fines due to deficient employment. For this reason, employers operating in multiple locations must regularly monitor employee numbers on a province-by-province basis for compliance purposes.

In addition, employing disabled employees in underground and underwater work is prohibited. Employees working in such jobs are also not taken into account in calculating the total number of employees. Therefore, employers operating particularly in mining, tunneling, infrastructure, and similar sectors must calculate their quota by taking this exception into account.

Process Employers Should Follow to Recruit Disabled Employees

The most practical channel for employers wishing to fulfill their disability employment obligation is the Turkish Employment Agency. İŞKUR functions both as an intermediary institution that records employer requests and refers suitable candidates, and as an official supervisory authority that provides documentation regarding the employment process. This structure makes it practically necessary for the process to be conducted largely through İŞKUR. Although employers may directly employ disabled employees, İŞKUR records play a decisive role in inspection and evidentiary processes.

Including a disabled candidate in the recruitment process does not merely give the employer discretion; it also imposes a series of legal obligations. Under Labor Law No. 4857 and the relevant legislation, an employer is prohibited from adopting a discriminatory approach on the basis of disability. This prohibition applies to all stages, from job postings to evaluation criteria. In addition, the obligation to make reasonable accommodations requires the employer to adapt workplace conditions in proportion to the candidate’s disability. Physical accessibility, adaptation of communication tools, and flexibility in working arrangements are among the main examples of such accommodations. If the employer claims that it cannot meet a reasonable accommodation request, it must document this with concrete reasons; otherwise, there is a risk of facing a discrimination claim. The disabled candidate’s right to report discrimination suffered during the recruitment process to the relevant authorities and to seek judicial remedies remains reserved.

State Incentives Supporting the Employment of Disabled Employees

Employers are provided with an important financial advantage to encourage the employment of disabled employees. Within this scope, the entire employer’s share of social security premiums calculated for disabled insured employees is covered by the Treasury. This incentive may apply both to disabled employees employed within the statutory quota and to employment exceeding the quota. However, in order to benefit from this support, the employer must submit monthly premium and service documents on time and must have fully paid the premiums corresponding to the insured employee’s share.

Administrative Fines for Breach of the Disability Employment Obligation in 2026

Employers who fail to fulfill the obligation to employ disabled employees face not only reputational damage but also serious financial sanctions. The administrative fine mechanism operates separately for each disabled employee who is not employed despite the quota requirement and creates a cumulative burden on a monthly basis. This structure means that the longer the obligation is postponed, the greater the total financial risk becomes.

Pursuant to the final paragraph of Article 30 of Labor Law No. 4857, an administrative fine is imposed monthly for each disabled employee not employed. This fine is redetermined at the beginning of each calendar year, and the current amount is TRY 37,748. The parameter used in calculating the fine is the number of disabled employees missing as of the relevant month. Therefore, even if the obligation is only partially fulfilled, the fine continues to apply for the remaining deficiency. For employers with multiple workplaces, workplaces located within the same provincial boundaries are assessed together, and the obligation is determined accordingly. Therefore, the total number of employees is also taken as the basis in determining deficient employment.

The right to object to an administrative fine is an important legal tool available to the employer at both the administrative and judicial levels. The employer may file an administrative objection with the relevant Provincial Directorate of Labor and Employment Agency within the statutory period following service of the fine. The employer’s inability to find disabled employees is not, by itself, accepted as a circumstance eliminating the administrative sanction. However, if the employer can document that it created an open quota through İŞKUR, that candidate referrals were made, and that recruitment attempts were unsuccessful, this may be taken into account as an important assessment criterion during the objection process. Merely creating a request may not be deemed sufficient. Correspondence showing that interviews were held with referred candidates and documents relating to unsuccessful recruitment attempts are critical evidence in this process. If the administrative objection is rejected, the employer retains the right to apply to the administrative court. However, given the length of court proceedings in practice, resolving the dispute at the administrative stage is more favorable for the employer in terms of time and cost. For this reason, pre-inspection preparation and proper document management stand out as the most effective methods for minimizing penalty risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the disabled employment quota in Turkey? Under Turkish employment law, private sector employers with 50 or more employees are required to employ disabled employees at a rate of 3% of their total workforce. For public institutions, the applicable ratio is 4%. The calculation must be made carefully, especially for employers with multiple workplaces, because workplaces located within the same province may be assessed together when determining whether the 50-employee threshold is met.

How is the number of disabled employees calculated? The number of disabled employees required is calculated based on the total number of employees and the applicable statutory ratio. If the calculation results in a fraction, figures of one-half or above are rounded up, while fractions below one-half are disregarded. For example, a private sector workplace with 100 employees must employ at least 3 disabled employees, while a workplace with 150 employees must employ 5 disabled employees due to the rounding rule.

What happens if an employer fails to employ disabled employees? If an employer fails to fulfill the disabled employment obligation, an administrative fine is imposed for each missing disabled employee and for each month of non-compliance. Since the fine is applied monthly and separately for each unfilled quota position, the financial risk may increase significantly over time. Employers should therefore actively monitor their workforce numbers, keep İŞKUR records, and document recruitment efforts to reduce compliance and inspection risks.

Conclusion

The obligation to employ disabled employees is not merely a technical requirement to employ a certain number of disabled personnel. It is a regulation that directly affects the employer’s compliance processes under employment law and gives rise to serious administrative sanctions in case of breach. In particular, incorrect assessments regarding topics such as “disability employment obligation,” “disabled personnel employment ratio,” and “which workplaces are required to employ disabled employees” may cause employers to unknowingly fall within the scope of the obligation or face administrative fines due to deficient employment. Therefore, correctly calculating the number of employees, determining whether workplaces should be assessed together, and actively managing İŞKUR procedures are critically important not only for legal compliance but also for risk management.

In conclusion, although the disability employment obligation may appear in practice to be a simple ratio calculation, it is in fact a multi-layered legal obligation requiring proper management of the organizational structure, employee statuses, and recruitment processes. This obligation must be monitored dynamically, especially for workplaces approaching the 50-employee threshold, companies with multiple branches, and businesses with high employee turnover. Otherwise, not only administrative fines but also additional risks such as evidentiary burden and document deficiencies in inspection processes may arise. For this reason, structuring the process correctly from the outset with the assistance of an employment lawyer in Turkey is decisive in preventing future financial and legal consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.