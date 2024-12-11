CMB Partially Lifts Short Selling Ban

The Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") lifted the short selling ban for the equity markets in the BIST-50 index, effective as of January 2, 2025 with its announcement published in the CMB bulletin dated December 5, 2024, No. 2024/55 (the "Announcement"). You can access the CMB bulletin here.

The CMB had previously decided to ban short selling in Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. ("BIST") equity markets following the earthquake disaster that hit Türkiye's 10 provinces on February 6, 2023 with the epicenter in Kahramanmaraş. With the Announcement, the short selling ban will no longer apply to the shares in the BIST-50 index announced by BIST. The CMB also reminded that sell orders given without ownership of the asset during the day and closed on the same day will also be considered short selling.

