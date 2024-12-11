ARTICLE
11 December 2024

CMB Partially Lifts Short Selling Ban

EA
Esin Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Esin Attorney Partnership logo
Esin Attorney Partnership, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International, has long been a leading provider of legal services in the Turkish market. We have a total of nearly 140 staff, including over 90 lawyers, serving some of the largest Turkish and multinational corporations. Our clients benefit from on-the-ground assistance that reflects a deep understanding of the country's legal, regulatory and commercial practices, while also having access to the full-service, international and foreign law advice of the world's leading global law firm. We help our clients capture and optimize opportunities in Turkey's dynamic market, including the key growth areas of mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure development, private equity and real estate. In addition, we are one of the few firms that can offer services in areas such as compliance, tax, employment, and competition law — vital for companies doing business in Turkey.
Explore Firm Details
The Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") lifted the short selling ban for the equity markets in the BIST-50 index, effective as of January 2, 2025 with its announcement published in the CMB bulletin dated December 5, 2024.
Turkey Finance and Banking
Muhsin Keskin and Ali Cetin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") lifted the short selling ban for the equity markets in the BIST-50 index, effective as of January 2, 2025 with its announcement published in the CMB bulletin dated December 5, 2024, No. 2024/55 (the "Announcement"). You can access the CMB bulletin here.

The CMB had previously decided to ban short selling in Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. ("BIST") equity markets following the earthquake disaster that hit Türkiye's 10 provinces on February 6, 2023 with the epicenter in Kahramanmaraş. With the Announcement, the short selling ban will no longer apply to the shares in the BIST-50 index announced by BIST. The CMB also reminded that sell orders given without ownership of the asset during the day and closed on the same day will also be considered short selling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Muhsin Keskin
Muhsin Keskin
Photo of Ali Cetin
Ali Cetin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More