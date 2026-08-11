KVKK Data Transactions Guideline

On January 2, 2025, the Personal Data Protection Authority (“Authority“) published the Guideline on the Cross-Border Transaction of Personal Data Cross-border (“Guideline“) in order to enlighten the public on the implementation of transactions of personal data cross-border within the scope of Article 9 of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 (“KVKK“) and the appropriate safeguards expected by the Personal Data Protection Board (“Board“).

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INTRODUCTION

On January 2, 2025, the Personal Data Protection Authority (“Authority“) published the Guideline on the Cross-Border Transaction of Personal Data Cross-border (“Guideline“) in order to enlighten the public on the implementation of transactions of personal data cross-border within the scope of Article 9 of the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 (“KVKK“) and the appropriate safeguards expected by the Personal Data Protection Board (“Board“).1

This Guideline paves the way for the public to understand the changes made in the foreign data transaction procedures and to ensure that the practices comply with the KVKK and the Board’s expectations.

PURPOSE, JUSTIFICATION AND SCOPE OF THE AMENDMENTS TO THE PROCEDURES AND PRINCIPLES REGARDING THE CROSS-BORDER TRANSACTION OF PERSONAL DATA

Prior to the amendment of the Law, personal data could not be transactioned cross-border without the explicit consent of the data subject, and exceptionally, it was regulated that personal data could be transactioned cross-border without explicit consent, provided that the data processing conditions of the KVKK existed and (i) there was adequate protection in the foreign country to which the personal data would be transactioned, or (ii) in the absence of adequate protection, the data controllers in Türkiye and in the relevant foreign country undertake in writing to provide adequate protection, and (iii) the Board’s permission was obtained.

However, the Board did not determine the countries with adequate protection, and the Board accepted and announced the “Written Undertakings” that can be used for the data controller in Türkiye and the data controller and/or data processor in the relevant foreign country to commit in writing to adequate protection. As a result of the evaluation of the applications made within this scope by the Board, the transaction of personal data cross-border was authorized or not.

From April 7, 2016, the date of entry into force of all these regulations, until June 1, 2024, the Board received only 86 commitment letter applications, of which only 10 were accepted by the Board. In addition, although 3 Binding Corporate Rule (BCR) applications were submitted, these applications were not accepted due to procedural and substantive deficiencies.

Therefore, in the pre-amendment period, the transaction of personal data to foreign countries was possible only upon (i) the explicit consent of the data subjects individually, or (ii) the written undertaking of adequate protection by the data controllers in Türkiye and the relevant country, and (iii) the authorization of the Board, making the transaction of data cross-border dependent in practice only on the explicit consent of the data subjects. As a result, it became very difficult to use and most cloud-based software and applications, which are frequently used by many companies in commercial life and whose servers are located cross-border, in accordance with the law.

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR“), which was put into force by the European Union in 2018, has envisaged methods in terms of transactioning data outside the EU in a way to protect the rights of the data subjects, taking into account the needs arising from the ever-evolving technology and digitalization and the dynamism of commercial life, and with the regulation of 1 June 2024, it is aimed to bring the changes in the KVKK closer to these methods.

CROSS-BORDER PERSONEL DATA TRANSACTIONS

Cross-border personal data transaction is defined in Article 4 of the Regulation (“Regulation“) determining the procedures and principles regarding the implementation of Article 9 as “the transaction of personal data by a data controller or data processor within the scope of Law No. 6698 to a data controller or data processor cross-border or making it accessible by any other means“. In this context, the cross-border personal data transaction is divided into 3 elements:

Obligation of the Data Controller or Data Processor (Data Transmitter) to be Subject to the Law for the Personal Data Processing Activity in Subject

At the point of being subject to the Law, the issue of the scope of application of the Law in terms of location comes to the agenda. In this framework, Article 2 of the Law titled “Scope” sets out the material scope of the scope of application of the Law as follows: “The provisions of this Law shall apply to natural persons whose personal data are processed and to natural and legal persons who process such data wholly or partially by automatic means or by non-automatic means provided that they are part of any data recording system.” On the other hand, it is similarly stipulated that the provisions of both Directive 95/46/EC and the GDPR shall apply to personal data processing activities carried out wholly or partly by automatic means or by non-automatic means forming or intended to form part of a data recording system.

Personal Data Processed by the Data Transmitter must be Transmitted or Made Accessible in Another Way.

The data transmitter must either (i) transmit or (ii) make accessible the personal data in subject. For example, creating an account, granting access to an existing account, confirming an effective request for remote access, inserting a hard drive or sending a password to a file. Remote access from a third country (even if it only takes place through the display of personal data on a screen, e.g. in support situations, for troubleshooting or administration purposes) and/or storage in a cloud located cross-border offered by a service provider will also be considered a transaction, provided that these three elements are present. On the other hand, this element will not be satisfied where there is no data transmitter transmitting or making accessible the personal data to another controller or processor, such as when the personal data is transmitted directly by the data subject.

The Data Controller or Processor to whom the Data is transactioned must be located in a Third Country, regardless of whether it is subject to the Law.

Accordingly, the data controller or processor to whom the data is transactioned must be geographically located in a third country.

As a result, the KVKK has been amended based on the relevant provisions of the GDPR and the systematics of cross-border data transaction has been reorganized and a three-tier structure has been created with Article 9 of the KVKK.

Data Transaction Based on AdequacyDecision

In the presence of one of the conditions specified in Articles 5 and 6 of the KVKK, it should be checked whether there is an adequacy decision about the country, sectors within the country or international organizations to which the transaction will be made in the first stage. In the previous version of Article 9 of the Law, it was essential to have an adequacy decision in the realization of the transaction activity, but with the amendment made, it is regulated to make an adequacy decision about the sector or international organizations within the country as well as the country.

The Board has not yet published a adequacy decision on its website.

Transactions Based on Appropriate Safeguards

In the absence of an adequacy decision, transaction based on appropriate safeguards is possible if one of the conditions specified in Articles 5 and 6 of the Law regulating the conditions for the processing of personal data and sensitive personal data is present and the data subject has the right to exercise his/her rights and to apply for effective legal remedies in the country of transaction.

In the presence of preconditions, (i) an agreement that is not an international treaty, (ii) binding corporate rules, (iii) standard contracts, and (iv) written undertakings are considered appropriate safeguards

Existence of One of the Occasional Case Conditions

In the absence of an adequacy decision and one of the appropriate safeguards, data may be transactioned cross-border, provided that it is occasional, one or several times and not continuous. For example, it is in compliance with the KVKK for a company in Türkiye to share information about its employees who will be in contact with the addressee company in terms of the commercial activity that it intends to carry out with a company cross-border on an occasional basis.

The exceptional cases are “explicit consent“, “it is mandatory for the performance of a contract between the data subject and the data controller or for the implementation of pre-contractual measures taken upon the request of the data subject“, “it is mandatory for the establishment or performance of a contract between the data controller and another natural or legal person for the benefit of the data subject. “, “it is mandatory for an overriding public interest“, “the transaction of personal data is mandatory for the establishment, exercise or protection of a right“, “it is mandatory to transaction personal data for the protection of the life or physical integrity of the person who is unable to disclose his/her consent due to actual impossibility or whose consent is not legally valid” and “the registry is open to the public or persons with a legitimate interest, provided that the conditions for accessing the registry are met in the relevant legislation and the person with a legitimate interest requests it.”

In this context, it should be emphasized that if there is a provision in the international treaty or other laws regarding the cross-border transaction, personal data may be transactioned cross-border in accordance with the said provisions; in fact, it is important to emphasize that it should be checked whether there is a provision in the international treaty or other laws at the first step of the transaction activity before there is an adequacy decision, appropriate safeguards or occasional transaction cases.

CONCLUSION

With the Guideline dated January 2, 2025, detailed explanations were provided regarding the reflections of the procedures and principles of data transaction cross-border in practice.

You can access the Agency’s summarized Foreign Data Transaction Table in the annex of this Bulletin.

Accordingly, in our subsequent articles, the procedures and principles of (i) Transaction Based on Adequacy Decision, (ii) Transaction Based on Appropriate Safeguards, (iii) Occasional Transaction will be evaluated separately and the Authority instructions will be conveyed in detail.

Footnote

1 You can access the Guide here: https://www.kvkk.gov.tr/Icerik/8143/Kisisel-Verilerin-Yurt-Disina-Aktarilmasi-Rehberi

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.