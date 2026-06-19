Public Announcements On Camera Systems In Workplaces And Residential Buildings Published By The Turkish Data Protection Authority

The Turkish Data Protection Authority has issued new guidance addressing the proliferation of complaints regarding security camera usage in workplaces and residential buildings. These announcements establish critical compliance requirements for data controllers who process personal data through video surveillance systems, with non-compliance potentially resulting in administrative sanctions under Turkish law.

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On 8 June 2026, the Turkish Data Protection Authority (“Authority”) published the Public Announcement on Matters to Be Considered in the Use of Security Camera Systems in Workplaces (“Workplace Announcement”) and the Public Announcement on Matters to Be Considered in the Use of Security Camera Systems in Residential Buildings (“Residential Buildings Announcement”) (together, “Announcements”).

Security camera systems are widely used in workplaces, apartment buildings and residential complexes for purposes such as ensuring security, protecting common areas and detecting incidents. Since image recordings obtained through such systems constitute personal data processing activities, their use must be assessed in accordance with the Turkish Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 (“DP Law”).

The key issues addressed by the Authority in response to the increasing number of complaints and reports concerning the use of security camera systems are summarized below.

Authority further reminds data controllers that practices inconsistent with the obligations outlined in the Announcements may be subject to administrative sanctions pursuant to Article 18 of DP Law.

You may access the full text of Workplace Announcement here and Residential Buildings Announcement here. (Only available in Turkish)

[1] Article 417 of Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098 and Article 4 of Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331. [2] Provisions of Condominium Ownership Law No. 634 regarding the use of common areas and the management of the main immovable property.

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