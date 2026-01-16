Administrative Monetary Fines Under Law No. 6698 On The Protection Of Personal Data: Current Risks And Compliance Assesment

- within Transport topic(s)
- in Turkey
- with readers working within the Basic Industries industries
Under Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data, the obligations relating to the processing of personal data are being supported by increasingly severe sanctions each year for both data controllers and data processors. The administrative monetary fines announced by the Personal Data Protection Authority for 2026 clearly demonstrate that KVKK compliance is not an area that can be postponed or addressed merely in a formalistic manner.
|
The administrative monetary fines announced by the Personal Data
Protection Authority for 2026 have been increased by applying a
revaluation rate of 25.49% compared to 2025. This increase has
significantly amplified the economic impact of the sanctions that
may be imposed in the event of violations of personal data
protection obligations.
|
Main Areas of Violation Carrying High
Risk
|
As of 2026, non-compliance with the following obligations may
give rise to substantial administrative monetary fines:
|
|
In particular, in cases involving violations of data security
obligations or non-compliance with the decisions of the Board, the
upper limit of the administrative monetary fines prescribed for
2026 reaches TRY 17,092,242.
|
Comparative Assessment for the 2025-2026
Period;
|
The administrative monetary fines determined for 2026 have been established by applying a 25.49% increase to all minimum and maximum thresholds that were applicable in 2025. The categories of violations set out below are among those most frequently subject to sanctions in the Authority's practice and represent the highest financial risk for companies.
|
In the event of failure to fulfil the information
obligation:
|
|
In the event of a breach of obligations relating to data
security:
|
|
In the event of failure to comply with the decisions of
the Personal Data Protection Board:
|
|
In the event of non-compliance with the registration and
notification obligations with the Data Controllers' Registry
(VERBİS):
|
|
In the event of failure to submit notifications
regarding standard contractual clauses within the prescribed time
limits:
|
|
These figures clearly demonstrate that the Authority addresses
violations of personal data protection obligations within the
framework of an increasingly deterrent sanctions policy.
|
Key Risks Highlighted in Light of the Authority's
Practice
|
An analysis of the Authority's decisions and enforcement
practice indicates that the most frequently sanctioned violations
primarily include incomplete or merely formalistic privacy notices,
inadequate technical and administrative data security measures,
failure to comply with VERBİS obligations, and data transfer
processes that are not conducted in accordance with procedural
requirements.
|
In this context, it is of critical importance not only to
maintain written documentation, but also to effectively integrate
KVKK compliance into operational processes, enhance employee
awareness, and regularly update internal procedures in line with
the decisions of the Personal Data Protection Board.
|
Conclusion and Assessment
|
The administrative monetary fines determined for 2026 and
increased by a revaluation rate of 25.49% clearly demonstrate that
compliance with the KVKK cannot be regarded as a deferrable or
secondary matter. Any lack of compliance may result not only in the
risk of administrative monetary fines, but also in reputational
damage, disruption of business operations, and an increase in legal
disputes.
|
In this context, it is of paramount importance for companies to reassess their existing KVKK compliance frameworks by taking into account the updated penalty amounts applicable for 2026, to update their risk analyses, and to adopt a proactive compliance approach. In line with these considerations, it is recommended that companies prioritise a review of their current status, particularly with respect to data security measures, the alignment of privacy notices with actual processing activities, and compliance with VERBİS obligations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.