ARTICLE
2 August 2024

Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu Reformu (2024 Değişikliği) – İnfografik

YL
YAZICIOGLU Legal

Contributor

YAZICIOGLU Legal logo
Yazıcıoğlu Legal is an Istanbul based boutique law firm. The firm has a strong focus on legal matters related to TMT, Data Protection, Corporate, Commercial matters and Dispute Resolution. The firm is ranked by The Legal 500 on IT and Telecoms and by Chambers and Partners on TMT.
Explore
Yargı paketi olarak da anılan 7499 sayılı Ceza Muhakemesi Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun 12 Mart 2024 Tarihli ve 32487 Sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlandı.
Turkey Privacy
Photo of Bora Yazıcıoğlu
Photo of Kübra İslamoğlu Bayer
Photo of Gizem Nur Çay
Photo of Dilara Utku
Photo of Barış Aslan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Yargı paketi olarak da anılan 7499 sayılı Ceza Muhakemesi Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun 12 Mart 2024 Tarihli ve 32487 Sayılı Resmî Gazete'de yayımlandı. Bu Kanun, 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu'nun ("KVKK") Avrupa Birliği Genel Veri Koruma Tüzüğü ("GDPR") ile uyumu amacıyla uzun zamandır beklenen bazı değişiklikleri de içeriyor.

1500952z.jpg

1500952b.jpg 1500952c.jpg 1500952d.jpg 1500952e.jpg 1500952f.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bora Yazıcıoğlu
Bora Yazıcıoğlu
Photo of Kübra İslamoğlu Bayer
Kübra İslamoğlu Bayer
Photo of Gizem Nur Çay
Gizem Nur Çay
Photo of Dilara Utku
Dilara Utku
Photo of Barış Aslan
Barış Aslan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More