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25 August 2026

Amendment On Merger Fillings Procedures

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Tunc Firat Dereli

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Significant changes to M&A transaction regulations have introduced increased turnover thresholds, clarified coordination analysis requirements for joint ventures, and refined technology undertaking exceptions. These amendments streamline the notification process with particular advantages for financial investors navigating merger control requirements.
Turkey Corporate/Commercial Law
Tunc Firat Dereli

A new era has begun in M&A transactions! Turnover thresholds have been increased, the coordination analysis in joint ventures have been clarified, and the technology undertaking exception have been narrowed. The notification process has also been streamlined in a way that benefits financial investors.

We briefly outline the practical implications.

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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