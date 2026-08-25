Amendment On Merger Fillings Procedures

We are an independent and full-service Turkish law firm based in Istanbul differentiating ourselves with high quality of services. We endeavour to maintain mutual respect, open communication while fostering innovative approach in an enjoyable working environment. We provide result-oriented and creative legal services to international and domestic businesses and individuals as a primary legal resource.
Dedication to quality and excellent representation on a timely and efficient manner while maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity are our values, and we, at all times, uphold best expertise to navigate clients through the legal environment in Turkey.
Significant changes to M&A transaction regulations have introduced increased turnover thresholds, clarified coordination analysis requirements for joint ventures, and refined technology undertaking exceptions. These amendments streamline the notification process with particular advantages for financial investors navigating merger control requirements.
A new era has begun in M&A transactions! Turnover thresholds have been increased, the coordination analysis in joint ventures have been clarified, and the technology undertaking exception have been narrowed. The notification process has also been streamlined in a way that benefits financial investors.