Amendment Regulation On The Implementation Of Organized Industrial Zones Has Been Published

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Implementation of Organized Industrial Zones ("Amendment Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 17 October 2025 and numbered 33050 and entered into force on the same date. Although the Amendment Regulation does not introduce a substantive amendment, it grants a renewed opportunity for participants who have not yet obtained their construction permits or workplace opening and operation permits to submit an application.

Pursuant to Article 42 of the Regulation on the Implementation of Organized Industrial Zones ("Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette dated 2 February 2019 and numbered 30674, participants operating within organized industrial zones are granted (i) construction permits and occupancy permits in accordance with the Zoning Law No. 3194 and the relevant regulations, and (ii) workplace opening and operation permits under the applicable legislation by the respective Organized Industrial Zone. These permits are likewise supervised by the respective Organized Industrial Zone. In other words, participants operating within an organized industrial zone are obliged to obtain a construction permit, an occupancy permit, and a workplace opening and operation permit for their facilities.

Through the Amendment Regulation, a provisional article has been added to the Regulation, granting an additional period for participants who have not yet obtained a construction permit or a workplace opening and operation permit to submit their permit applications. Specifically:

Pursuant to Provisional Article 13 of the Amendment Regulation, if a participant has, prior to 17 October 2025, exhausted all time periods granted by the Ministry of Industry and Technology (" Ministry ") under Article 60 of the Regulation, and has not yet obtained the relevant construction permit or workplace opening and operation permit, the participant may benefit from the additional period.

If participants eligible to benefit from the additional period apply to the Ministry by 31 December 2025, the Ministry may grant an extension of time up to 31 March 2028. In calculating the period granted by the Ministry, the effective date of this article, 17 October 2025, shall be taken as the basis.

Pursuant to the Amendment Regulation, if the participant fails to duly submit the construction permit and workplace opening and operation permit applications despite the period granted by the Ministry, the respective Organized Industrial Zone shall cancel the parcel allocated to the participant.

Under the provisional article introduced by the Amendment Regulation, participants operating within an organized industrial zone who do not hold a construction permit or a workplace opening and operation permit are required to complete their permit applications within the period granted by the Ministry in order to continue their operations on the parcels allocated to them within the organized industrial zone.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation is available here.