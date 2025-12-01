Amendment To The Deferred Interest And Delay Interest Rates

By Presidential Decree No. 10556 and the General Communiqué on Collection, Serial: C No. 9, published in the Official Gazette dated 13 November 2025 and numbered 33076, the deferred interest and delay interest rates applicable to public receivables have been amended.

LBF Partners, an Istanbul based law and consultancy firm, provides full legal and consultancy services to its foreign and domestic clients both in Turkey and at international level. The unique qualification of our team members enables combining legal theory and practice at all times. Visit us at http://www.lbfpartners.com/en/

Article Insights

Elif Çopur Çelebi’s articles from LBF Partners are most popular: in Turkey LBF Partners are most popular: within Compliance, Environment, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

By Presidential Decree No. 10556 ("Presidential Decree") and the General Communiqué on Collection, Serial: C No. 9 ("Collection Communiqué"), published in the Official Gazette dated 13 November 2025 and numbered 33076, the deferred interest and delay interest rates applicable to public receivables have been amended.

Both the Presidential Decree and the Collection Communiqué entered into force on 13 November 2025.

A. Deferred Interest Rate

Under Article 48 of Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables ("Law"), the deferred interest rate, which had been 48% since 21 May 2024, has been revised to 39% by the Collection Communiqué.

The new deferred interest rate applies as of 13 November 2025.

For public receivables deferred pursuant to applications made before this date, the previous deferred interest rate will continue to apply up to 13 November 2025, after which the new rate will be applicable.

You may access the Collection Communiqué here.

B. Delay Interest Rate

Under Article 51 of the Law, a monthly delay interest of 4% was applied to the portion of public receivables not paid within their statutory payment period. This rate has now been reduced to 3.7% by Presidential Decree.

You may access the Presidential Decree here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.