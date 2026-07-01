Turkish Competition Authority – Commitment-based Settlement Of The Coca-cola Sales And Distribution Investigation

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The Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) has concluded its investigation under Articles 4 and 6 of Act No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition concerning Coca-Cola Satış ve Dağıtım AŞ (“CCSD”) by accepting binding commitments offered by the undertaking in response to concerns regarding exclusivity practices and discount schemes potentially foreclosing competitors.

Based on the preliminary findings, the TCA assessed that CCSD’s practices relating to cooler access restrictions, incentive mechanisms, and investment support schemes may hinder competitors’ access to the market and could constitute an abuse of dominance. The investigation was therefore concluded under the commitment mechanism.

With its decision dated 04.06.2026 and numbered 26-20/614-243, the TCA made CCSD’s commitments binding, including the expansion of the cooler access rule, opening 35% of cooling space to rival products, implementation of vertical separation and clear labelling within coolers, and ensuring application of the access rule on a per-outlet and per-cooler basis. The decision also introduces independent third-party monitoring, corrective actions, and escalating sanctions in case of non-compliance, and restrictions on practices limiting the visibility or placement of competing products.

In addition, the TCA required the restructuring of the cooler supply model by removing sales-target-based efficiency conditions, revising bonus and performance systems to reduce competition concerns, decoupling investment support schemes from purchasing obligations, and ensuring objective and non-discriminatory criteria. Discount and free-product policies must be separated by product category and freed from cross-conditioning effects. The commitments will be subject to review by the TCA after three years.

(TCA – 18.06.2026)

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