23 May 2025

Turkish Competition Authority – Clearance Of The Acquisition Of Sole Control Over Trendyol Go By Uber

Nazali

Contributor

The Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") has decided to grant clearance for the transaction whereby sole control of TYG Turkey Elektronik Ticaret Hizmetleri ve Yatırımları A.Ş.
The Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") has decided to grant clearance for the transaction whereby sole control of TYG Turkey Elektronik Ticaret Hizmetleri ve Yatırımları A.Ş. (Trendyol Go) and its subsidiaries is to be acquired by Uber Holding B.V. (Uber Holding), which is ultimately controlled by Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber), through a share transfer.

According to the parties' notification, upon completion of the transaction, 85% of the shares in Trendyol Go will be held by Uber, while Trendyol will retain a 15% minority stake. Accordingly, sole control over Trendyol Go will be transferred to Uber.

Following its assessment, the TCA concluded that the transaction would not lead to the creation or strengthening of a dominant position, nor would it result in a significant impediment to effective competition in the relevant markets. Therefore, the transaction was cleared.

(TCA – 15.05.2025, 25-19/451-213)

