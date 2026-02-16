Family Offices In The UAE: Legal Frameworks, Strategic Tools, And Jurisdictional Insights

Our diverse and inclusive culture fosters innovative thinking, enabling us to craft exceptional legal strategies. Recognized for excellence, we attract top talent and maintain strong global networks, ensuring seamless support for cross-border matters and reinforcing our position as a trusted legal partner.

Introduction

The UAE has rapidly emerged as a global hub for family offices, attracting high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth families seeking sophisticated wealth management, succession planning, and asset protection. With its strategic location, tax efficiency, and robust legal infrastructure, the UAE offers a compelling jurisdiction for both Single-Family Offices (SFOs) and Multi-Family Offices (MFOs). This article explores the need for family offices, its regulatory landscape, structuring tools, and comparative advantages of key UAE jurisdictions such as DIFC, ADGM, DMCC, etc., with practical insights for family office principals.

What is a Family Office

A Family Office is a wealth management structure that handles the complex financial and personal needs of affluent families. It goes beyond traditional wealth management by offering a full suite of services including investment management, estate and succession planning, tax structuring, philanthropy coordination, legal and regulatory compliance, and lifestyle and concierge services. In the UAE, family offices are increasingly popular due to the region's tax efficiency, legal flexibility, and strategic location.

Single Family Office (SFO) vs Multi-Family Office (MFO)

Single Family Office:

An SFO is a private entity dedicated exclusively to managing the affairs of a single family. This structure offers full control over investment, legal, and governance decisions, a high level of confidentiality, and tailored services. It caters to the specific goals and needs of a single family. It enables centralized oversight, risk mitigation, and intergenerational governance using tools like foundations, trusts, and holding companies. Jurisdictions such as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) provide robust legal frameworks, tax neutrality, and access to common law protections, making SFOs ideal for families seeking privacy, strategic flexibility, and long-term legacy planning. An SFO employs staff directly under the family's control, ensuring their sole focus is on the family's priorities, delivering highly personalized and impartial wealth management without external profit-driven influences.

Multi-Family Office:

An MFO serves multiple families, pooling resources and expertise. It offers cost efficiency and institutional-grade services, often structured as advisory firms or investment platforms. A multi-family office provides services comparable to a single-family office, but typically at a reduced cost because they distribute operational expenses such as staffing, technology, and advisory services across several families, allowing each to benefit from professional management without bearing the full financial burden of a standalone setup. By leveraging structures such as holding companies, trusts, and outsourced advisory networks, MFOs support investment governance, compliance, and legacy planning across diverse family profiles. Operating within jurisdictions like DIFC and ADGM, MFOs benefit from common law protections, tax neutrality, and regulatory clarity, making them a cost-effective solution for families seeking comprehensive support without building standalone infrastructure.

Comparative chart between MFO and SFO:

Feature SFO MFO Control Full family control Shared or delegated to professionals Cost Higher than MFO (High setup and running costs) Cost-effective via shared resources Privacy Maximum confidentiality Moderate confidentiality Expertise Tailored hires Broad professional team Ideal for UHNW families with complex needs HNW families seeking professional support

UAE's Regulatory Landscape for Family Offices

Free Zone Frameworks in the UAE

Free Zone Frameworks in the UAE offer specialized jurisdictions for structuring family offices, each with distinct legal and operational advantages. At the forefront of this is the DIFC and the ADGM, which are uniquely positioned as they offer a common law framework.

The DIFC operates under a common law system with access to DIFC Courts, making it a preferred jurisdiction for families seeking legal certainty and international recognition. DIFC supports structures such as foundations, holding companies, and trusts. The 2023 Family Arrangements Regulations further streamline the setup of Single-Family Offices (SFOs), enhancing confidentiality and asset protection.

The Family Arrangements Regulations 2023 repealed and replaced the Single-Family Office Regulations (SFO Regulations) issued in 2011 and the new regulations revoke the requirement for a family office to register as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession (DNFPB) with the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

The ADGM also follows a common law framework and is internationally respected for its regulatory clarity. ADGM allows the formation of SPVs, foundations, and trusts, with the ADGM Foundations Regulations 2017 and ADGM Company regulations 2020 which set out the criteria for private companies to be eligible for registration as Restricted Scope Companies (RSCs), directly or indirectly owned by a group of persons who are members of the same family are eligible for registration as RSCs. Its flexible governance and ring-fencing capabilities make it ideal for families managing complex asset portfolios and succession strategies.

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) offers a commercially flexible environment with low entry barriers. It permits SFO licensing for managing wealth and legal affairs within a single family, though it restricts the provision of services to third parties. This makes DMCC particularly suitable for families seeking a cost-effective, internally focused structure without external advisory obligations.

Structuring tools for Family Offices in the UAE

Family offices in the UAE leverage a range of legal entities to manage wealth, protect assets, and plan for succession. The choice of jurisdiction whether DIFC, ADGM, DMCC, or mainland directly influences governance, confidentiality, and regulatory flexibility. A snapshot of what each jurisdiction offers is set out below:

Foundations (DIFC and ADGM):

Both DIFC and ADGM offer Foundations as independent legal entities with no shareholders, making them ideal for succession planning, asset protection, and philanthropic initiatives. In DIFC, foundations are governed by the DIFC Foundations Law No. 3 of 2018 and managed by a council, with the option to appoint a guardian for oversight. In ADGM, foundations are governed by the ADGM Foundations Regulations 2017, which follow a similar structure to DIFC and are particularly effective for legacy planning and ring-fencing family assets. Foundations in both jurisdictions can hold shares in operating companies, real estate, intellectual property, and even act as trustees of other trusts.

Trusts (DIFC and ADGM):

Both DIFC and ADGM regulations provide for setting up trusts that operate under common law principles. These flexible instruments allow families to separate legal ownership (held by the trustee) from beneficial interest (held by beneficiaries). Trust types include discretionary, fixed interest, and charitable trusts. DIFC and ADGM trusts are commonly used for shielding assets, managing intergenerational wealth transfers, and ensuring confidentiality in estate planning. Trustees can be corporate or individual, and both jurisdictions offer robust legal protections and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Holding Companies and SPVs (Mainland, DIFC, ADGM):

To centralize control over operating businesses and investments, families often use holding companies or Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). In the mainland, structures like LLCs, FZCOs, and FZEs are common for commercial operations and real estate ownership. In ADGM, SPVs are particularly popular due to their fast setup, low cost, and flexibility. They are governed by the ADGM Companies Regulations 2020 and are ideal for holding shares, managing joint ventures, or isolating risk. DIFC SPVs offer similar benefits but are typically used in more complex cross-border or regulated structures. Both DIFC and ADGM SPVs can be layered under foundations or trusts to enhance governance and asset protection.

DMCC:

DMCC is a commercially active free zone in Dubai that allows families to set up internal Single-Family Offices (SFOs) using FZCO or FZE entities. It provides a cost-effective platform for managing family-owned businesses, real estate, and internal affairs. DMCC is best positioned for families seeking a functional base to manage internal affairs and commercial assets, rather than a jurisdiction for advanced wealth structuring or legacy planning. It offers a lower capital requirement, streamlined process, and fewer regulatory requirements. It's a practical choice when the goal is control, simplicity, and proximity to Dubai's business ecosystem, rather than succession planning, asset ring-fencing, legal sophistication, or international structuring.

Why choose UAE

The UAE offers a compelling mix of tax efficiency, legal flexibility, global connectivity, and lifestyle advantages, making it one of the most attractive jurisdictions for establishing a family office in 2025.

Strategic location:

The UAE sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, making it a natural hub for families with international investments and operations. Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer world-class infrastructure, connectivity to over 180 countries, and access to global financial markets.

Tax efficiency:

The UAE offers zero personal income tax, no capital gains tax, and no inheritance tax, making it ideal for wealth preservation and intergenerational planning. Family offices can structure their holdings to optimize dividend flows and minimize global tax exposure. However, SFOs and MFOs are generally subject to corporate tax unless they meet the conditions for tax transparency which is set out under Article 17 of Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 and Ministerial Decision No. 261 of 2024.

Confidentiality, legal and asset protection:

Jurisdictions like DIFC and ADGM operate under internationally recognized common law systems, offering legal certainty, asset protection, and robust dispute resolution mechanisms. Their regulatory frameworks such as the DIFC Family Arrangements Regulations 2023 and ADGM Foundations Regulations 2017 enable sophisticated structuring for succession planning, governance, and long-term wealth preservation. Both jurisdictions provide high levels of confidentiality and support advanced tools like foundations, trusts, and SPVs, which are designed to shield assets from external claims and maintain control within the family. These features make DIFC and ADGM especially well-suited for families managing complex, cross-border portfolios.

Lifestyle and Residency:

The UAE offers a safe, cosmopolitan lifestyle with top-tier education, healthcare, and leisure. Family members can obtain long-term residency visas through investment or business ownership, allowing seamless relocation and integration.

Conclusion

Whether navigating DIFC/ADGM's common law tools, set up structures, or DMCC's operational platforms, setting up holding companies, SPVs, etc., families can tailor solutions to preserve legacy and manage wealth across generations.

It is critical to identify the key objectives of the family, and design appropriate structures in consultation with experts. While the aims may change over time, the underlying philosophy should be preserved. From charter drafting and regulatory licensing to succession planning and cross-border governance, a strong team can ensure a family office is built on clarity, control, and continuity that is best suited to meet specific needs. Your advisor must invest time in understanding the family's priorities, and not apply one-size-fits-all solutions.

Originally published by Legal Era, Lexology, Chambers & Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.