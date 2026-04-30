Enforcing Arbitration Awards With Final Charging Orders: Vantage Mezzanine Fund II V Bitature

The High Court in Vantage Mezzanine Fund II v Bitature granted a final charging order over UK property to assist in the enforcement of an arbitration award arising from Ugandan proceedings.

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Key takeaway

The High Court in Vantage Mezzanine Fund II v Bitature granted a final charging order over UK property to assist in the enforcement of an arbitration award arising from Ugandan proceedings. The decision demonstrates that final charging orders are an effective enforcement mechanism for judgment creditors seeking to enforce arbitration awards.

The Court noted that a final charging order provides judgment creditors with security for the judgment debt and enables enforcement, whereas a freezing injunction merely restrains the debtor from disposing of their leasehold interest in the property. The Court also confirmed that judgment creditors with an enforceable judgment in this jurisdiction should be able to enforce it against a defendant’s assets within the same jurisdiction.

What were the facts of Vantage Mezzanine Fund II v Bitature?

The claimant, Vantage Mezzanine Fund, applied for a final charging order over a residential leasehold property in London registered in the names of the defendants, Mr and Mrs Bitature. The purpose was to secure a judgment debt arising from an arbitral award rendered pursuant to ICC arbitration proceedings.

Vantage Mezzanine Fund had extended a loan facility to the Simba Group in Uganda. Mr Bitature, the CEO of the group and husband of Mrs Bitature, acted as guarantor. Following a dispute, the arbitral tribunal issued an award in favour of the claimant exceeding $25 million. The claimant subsequently sought to enforce the award in the Commercial Court in England. The dispute also illustrates the risks that can arise from personal guarantees in arbitration disputes, particularly where guarantees are connected to international finance arrangements

The Court granted a freezing injunction prohibiting the defendants from disposing of their leasehold interest in the London property, valued at approximately £1.3million.

The claimant then sought a final charging order over the property to secure satisfaction of the judgment debt. This would allow partial satisfaction of the debt owed by Mr Bitature and full satisfaction of the approximately $200,000 debt owed by Mrs Bitature.

Why did the High Court grant a final charging order?

The Court granted the final charging order, thereby securing the claimant’s position in relation to the arbitration award. It emphasised that a charging order provides security over a defendant’s assets but does not itself amount to enforcement of that security.

First, the Court held that where a judgment debt is enforceable in a jurisdiction, the creditor is entitled to enforce it against assets held by the debtor within that jurisdiction.

Final Charging Order vs Freezing Injunction: What Is the Difference?

The Court rejected the defendants’ argument that a freezing injunction provided sufficient protection. It held that a final charging order creates actual security over the asset and confers priority, whereas a freezing injunction merely prevents disposal of the asset. The distinction is important in cross-border disputes, where parties may also consider freezing injunctions in arbitration disputes as a means of preventing asset dissipation.

How does the Charging Orders Act 1979 apply to judgment debt enforcement?

Under the Charging Orders Act 1979 and the principles set out in the White Book, the Court exercised its discretion in deciding whether to make the interim charging order final, taking into account all relevant circumstances, including the interests of other creditors.

The defendants argued that a final charging order would unduly prejudice other creditors in Uganda, including ABA Bank and KCB Bank. However, the Court found that any prejudice was not “undue” within the meaning of section 1(5)(b) of the 1979 Act, that the Ugandan banks had not objected despite receiving notice, and that there was insufficient evidence to support claims of priority under Ugandan law. Accordingly, the Court gave little weight to this argument.

Can a charging order be made over a let or residential property?

Second, the Court rejected the defendants’ reliance on a three-year tenancy over the property. The alleged risk of reduced sale value was unsupported by evidence and would, in any event, be a matter for expert evidence at the enforcement stage. The Court reiterated that making a charging order final does not itself trigger a sale.

Third, the Court gave limited weight to the defendants’ personal connection to the property. Charging orders can be made against primary residences, and in this case the defendants’ connection to the property was significantly weakened, as they had been based in Uganda since 2018 and the property was let on a tenancy.

Why proportionality did not prevent the final charging order

Fourth, the Court rejected arguments based on proportionality. It confirmed that concerns about proportionality arise primarily where the debt is small, and a creditor should not be disadvantaged simply because the debt is substantial.

Finally, the Court dismissed the defendants’ reliance on alleged ongoing negotiations. The mere possibility of settlement did not justify depriving the claimant of security, particularly in the absence of detailed evidence.

The Court also refused the defendants’ application for permission to appeal, finding no real prospect of success.

What does Vantage Mezzanine Fund II v Bitature mean for enforcement of arbitration awards in England?

The decision highlights the effectiveness of final charging orders as a mechanism for enforcing arbitration awards in England. Judgment creditors can seek such orders over property within the jurisdiction to secure and ultimately enforce arbitral awards, including those arising from foreign proceedings. Read more in our guide to the formalities of arbitration in England and Wales.

The case also reinforces that freezing injunctions do not provide substantive security. By contrast, final charging orders confer enforceable security and priority over assets, strengthening a creditor’s position in recovering the judgment debt. More broadly, the case forms part of a wider trend in which English courts are asked to consider foreign judgments and cross-border enforcement issues involving assets or debtors connected to England.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.