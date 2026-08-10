Worldwide Freezing Orders: When The English Courts Will Stop Assets Moving

A Worldwide Freezing Order (WFO) is a powerful tool available to claimants in commercial disputes to secure enforcement of a prospective judgment. It restrains a defendant from dissipating assets abroad, ensuring sufficient resources remain to satisfy any future judgment.

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Key takeaway

A Worldwide Freezing Order (WFO) is a powerful tool available to claimants in commercial disputes to secure enforcement of a prospective judgment. It restrains a defendant from dissipating assets abroad, ensuring sufficient resources remain to satisfy any future judgment. The courts have wide discretion in granting such orders and will balance the interests of the applicant, the respondent, and any third parties affected.

What is a worldwide freezing order?

A WFO is an order restraining the respondent from disposing of assets anywhere in the world. This contrasts with domestic freezing orders, which restrict dealings with assets located only within the English jurisdiction.

What is the test for a worldwide freezing order?

The courts will grant a WFO if the applicant can prove:

1. a good arguable case against the respondent;

2. grounds for believing the respondent has assets abroad;

3. a real risk that a judgment would go unsatisfied because the respondent has disposed of assets, unless restrained; and

4. that it would be just and convenient in all the circumstances to grant the order.

Read our article on preserving English assets pending foreign shareholder proceedings for a recent example of interim relief being used to preserve the value of assets while related proceedings continued elsewhere.

What counts as a good arguable case for a worldwide freezing order?

The applicant must show a claim that is more than barely capable of serious argument, with a real chance of success on the facts and merits. The court conducts only a limited assessment of the claim's strength, avoiding a 'mini-trial' before the actual hearing.

Applicants should therefore ensure their claim is more than fanciful and is grounded in fact before seeking an injunction. A respondent can defeat a WFO application by showing the claim has no real prospect of success (for example, due to a flaw in the legal argument, lack of standing, or an expired limitation period).

For related discussion of claims and remedies in commercial disputes, read our article on breach of contract claims and remedies.

How much evidence of assets abroad is needed for a worldwide freezing order?

The threshold here is relatively relaxed: the court need only be satisfied that there are grounds for believing the respondent has assets abroad. Evidence of previous payments into the respondent's accounts, or agreements under which the respondent would have been paid, have previously been used to establish this. Applicants therefore need some evidence of assets abroad; it need not be detailed but must be enough to find a genuine belief that assets exist capable of satisfying a judgment.

How does the court assess risk of dissipation?

The applicant must show an objective risk that the respondent will dissipate assets outside the ordinary course of business, frustrating any judgment. The focus is on whether the evidence demonstrates a risk of unjustified dissipation sufficient to make the order just and convenient.

Courts often infer such a risk from the respondent's past conduct (for example, prior unjustified dissipation or threats to dissipate, non-compliance with court orders, proven fraud, or a reputation for bad commercial practice). The court may also consider the respondent's financial circumstances, including asset liquidity, financial stability, and domicile.

This is a fact-sensitive test resting heavily on judicial discretion. Applicants should gather evidence of past conduct and financial information to build a compelling case; respondents, conversely, should be ready to show a history of legitimate business, sound accounting practices, and justification for any previously moved assets.

When is a worldwide freezing order just and convenient?

A WFO will only be granted if just and convenient in the circumstances: a broad test balancing the interests of applicants, respondents, and affected third parties. Proportionality is central: the applicant must have a legitimate interest in restricting the respondent's dealings, weighed against the strength of the case, the seriousness of the dissipation risk, the efficacy of the proposed order, and any delay in applying. This is balanced against the hardship the order would impose on the respondent and any innocent third parties.

Applicants should therefore emphasise their prospects of success, the seriousness of the dissipation risk, and the necessity of the order. Respondents should highlight the irreparable damage a WFO could cause, potentially insolvency, leaving the applicant unable to recover damages at all. Because WFOs restrict property worldwide rather than only in England and Wales, courts require correspondingly more cogent evidence before concluding that the risk of dissipation justifies such far-reaching restrictions.

Is there a time limit for filing a WFO?

There is no time limit for filing a WFO application, but unreasonable delay may be treated by the court as evidence that the risk of dissipation is not serious: if the matter were truly urgent, the applicant would have acted sooner, and if the respondent has not since dissipated assets, that reinforces the point. At the same time, applicants must ensure they submit sufficient supporting evidence. A balance must therefore be struck between promptness and thoroughness.

What happens if a worldwide freezing order is granted?

A WFO imposes strict conditions preventing the respondent from disposing of or diminishing worldwide assets, which can disrupt business operations and cause reputational harm. The respondent may also be required to disclose their assets to the applicant.

The court may vary or discharge the order if its continued effect is oppressive, or if the applicant has failed to meet its own disclosure obligations. Breach of a WFO amounts to contempt of court, with penalties ranging from substantial fines to imprisonment; respondents, however onerous the order, should generally comply rather than risk breach.

For related enforcement analysis, read our article on enforcing arbitration awards with final charging orders.

Can a worldwide freezing order be obtained without notice?

Applicants may apply ex parte, without notifying the respondent, in cases of exceptional urgency. In such cases, the applicant owes the court a duty of full and frank disclosure: disclosing all material facts and making proper inquiries so the court can reach a fair decision in the respondent's absence. The applicant may also be required to give a cross-undertaking in damages, to compensate the respondent should the order later prove to have been improperly obtained.

How should applicants and respondents prepare for a WFO application?

Applicants should first assess whether a WFO is genuinely necessary to secure enforcement of a prospective judgment, then gather all available evidence showing it would be just and convenient to impose one and apply as promptly as the circumstances allow.

Respondents opposing an application should focus on justifying any conduct suggesting a risk of dissipation, identifying weaknesses in the applicant's case, and demonstrating the irreversible harm the order would cause their business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.