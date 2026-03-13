Expanding The Courtroom Digitally: Key Updates Under The 2026 Videoconferencing Guidelines

Remote hearings are here to stay. With the Supreme Court's 2026 Guidelines on Videoconferencing, the judiciary has revamped and unified the rules governing virtual court proceedings expanding when and how videoconferencing can be used. Here's what you need to know.

Videoconference hearings now have the same legal effect as in‐court hearings. Anything issued during a virtual proceeding takes effect as if made inside the physical courtroom.

Courts may authorize videoconferencing at any stage of a case.

In criminal cases, the accused may appear remotely but must sign a written waiver if a witness testifies online. The accused may later request in‑person confrontation if the waiver was not freely or knowingly made.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.