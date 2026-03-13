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13 March 2026

Expanding The Courtroom Digitally: Key Updates Under The 2026 Videoconferencing Guidelines

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SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

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SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.
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Remote hearings are here to stay. With the Supreme Court's 2026 Guidelines on Videoconferencing, the judiciary has revamped and unified the rules governing virtual court proceedings expanding...
Philippines Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
John Christian Joy A. Regalado,Francis Gabriel G. Muria, and Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan
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Remote hearings are here to stay. With the Supreme Court's 2026 Guidelines on Videoconferencing, the judiciary has revamped and unified the rules governing virtual court proceedings expanding when and how videoconferencing can be used. Here's what you need to know.

  • Videoconference hearings now have the same legal effect as in‐court hearings. Anything issued during a virtual proceeding takes effect as if made inside the physical courtroom.
  • Courts may authorize videoconferencing at any stage of a case.
  • In criminal cases, the accused may appear remotely but must sign a written waiver if a witness testifies online. The accused may later request in‑person confrontation if the waiver was not freely or knowingly made.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of John Christian Joy A. Regalado
John Christian Joy A. Regalado
Photo of Francis Gabriel G. Muria
Francis Gabriel G. Muria
Photo of Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan
Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan
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