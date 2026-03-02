Litigation & Dispute Resolution Laws And Regulations Philippines 2026

1. Litigation – Preliminaries

1.1 What type of legal system does your jurisdiction have? Are there any rules that govern civil procedure in your jurisdiction? The Philippine legal system is primarily a civil law system. It is, however, influenced by American common law and thus may also be considered a mixed regime consisting of both civil and common law traditions. Civil procedure is primarily governed by the 1997 Rules of Civil Procedure as amended by the 2019 Amendments to the 1997 Rules of Civil Procedure, or Rules 1–71 of the Rules of Court ("ROC"), and various issuances promulgated by the Supreme Court. 1.2 How is the civil court system in your jurisdiction structured? What are the various levels of appeal and are there any specialist courts? The first level courts are: Metropolitan Trial Courts, for metropolitan areas; Municipal Trial Courts in cities, for locations in cities that are not part of a metropolitan area; Municipal Trial Courts in municipalities; and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts for areas comprising municipalities that are grouped together (collectively, "MTCs"). MTCs generally exercise jurisdiction over civil cases involving claims of which the value does not exceed PhP2 million. Where the civil action involves title to, or possession of, real property, MTCs have jurisdiction where the value of the property or any interest therein does not exceed PhP400,000. Regional Trial Courts ("RTCs") are established in each judicial region, and consist of several branches. RTCs act as courts with general jurisdiction over cases outside the MTCs' jurisdiction and over appeals from MTCs' decisions. There are RTCs designated as special commercial courts, family courts, special admiralty courts and cybercrime courts. The Court of Appeals is organised into 23 divisions of three justices each. It reviews appeals from the RTC and quasi-judicial agencies. Two specialised courts that are on the same level as the Court of Appeals are the Sandiganbayan, which hears cases against government officials for graft and corruption, and the Court of Tax Appeals, which generally has jurisdiction over tax and customs cases. The Supreme Court is at the highest level of the judiciary, composed of 15 members that sit en banc or in three divisions of five justices each. It has the power to review judgments of lower courts and determine the existence of grave abuse of discretion by lower courts and government instrumentalities. There are also Shari'a Courts in Muslim regions that handle cases involving the Muslim code on personal law, which principally governs matters of marriage and inheritance. 1.3 What are the main stages in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction? What is their underlying timeframe (please include a brief description of any expedited trial procedures)? The main stages in civil proceedings are: (1) the filing of the complaint, issuance of summons and exchange of other operative pleadings, which generally take three to six months; (2) referral to two-stage mediation, pre-trial and discovery, which could take six months to one year; (3) trial proper, which, depending on the complexity of the case, number of witnesses and other exigencies, could take anywhere from six months to three years; and (4) rendition of judgment, which could take from six months to two years. While the ROC prescribes periods for both litigants and the court throughout the process, these are seldom observed in view of docket congestion. There are expedited trial procedures for small claims cases and summary proceedings. Small claims cases involve payment of money where the value of the claim does not exceed PhP1 million, exclusive of interest and costs. Summary procedure is applied in all other civil cases, except probate proceedings, admiralty and maritime actions, where the total amount of the claim does not exceed PhP2 million. Summary procedure is also applied in cases involving the enforcement of barangay amicable settlement and arbitration awards exceeding PhP1 million, ejectment cases, and the revival of judgment of the first level courts. 1.4 What is your jurisdiction's local judiciary's approach to exclusive jurisdiction clauses? Exclusive jurisdiction clauses that use language that leaves no doubt as to the intention of the parties to vest jurisdiction exclusively in another country are usually upheld as valid. However, despite the existence of exclusive jurisdiction clauses, Philippine courts tend to still take cognisance of cases when they involve matters of public interest, such as labour cases. A Philippine court may also assume jurisdiction based on the application of the doctrine of forum non conveniens. 1.5 What are the costs of civil court proceedings in your jurisdiction? Who bears these costs? Are there any rules on costs budgeting? The costs of civil court proceedings include filing fees, counsel's legal fees, and witness and commissioner's fees as applicable. Costs are, as a general rule, borne by each party, but the court nevertheless has the power to adjudge the losing party liable for costs of the suit. As a general rule, a 2% filing fee based on the total amount of the claim is imposed. There are currently no rules on cost budgeting. 1.6 Are there any particular rules about funding litigation in your jurisdiction? Are claimants and defendants permitted to enter into contingency fee arrangements and conditional fee arrangements? There are no particular rules on the funding of litigation. Contingency fee arrangements are an internal matter between the litigant and counsel. As a rule, contingency fee arrangements are permissible so long as they do not amount to a champertous agreement, or an agreement in which the lawyer agrees to conduct the litigation on his own account and to receive as his fee a portion of the proceeds of the judgment. 1.7 Are there any constraints to assigning a claim or cause of action in your jurisdiction? Is it permissible for a non-party to litigation proceedings to finance those proceedings? There are no constraints in assigning a claim or cause of action for as long as the substituting party also has the requisite interest in commencing or maintaining litigation. The party must be a real party in interest, or one who stands to be benefitted or injured by the judgment in the suit, or the party entitled to the avails of the suit. There are no particular rules on funding litigation except for the prohibition on champertous arrangements, as discussed above. 1.8 Can a party obtain security for/a guarantee over its legal costs? Pending litigation, a party may, under certain defined grounds, obtain security by availing himself of the provisional remedy of attachment, where the property of the adverse party is attached as security for the satisfaction of any judgment, which may include legal costs that the court may eventually adjudge.

2. Before Commencing Proceedings

2.1 Is there any particular formality with which you must comply before you initiate proceedings? There are no particular formalities that must be complied with before a party can initiate proceedings. Notably, prior to the 2019 amendments to the ROC, failure to comply with a condition precedent was a ground for the outright dismissal of a complaint. However, the ROC as amended by the 2019 amendments no longer allows the filing of a motion to dismiss on the ground that a condition precedent was not met before the proceeding was commenced. 2.2 What limitation periods apply to different classes of claim for the bringing of proceedings before your civil courts? How are they calculated? Are time limits treated as a substantive or procedural law issue? Prescriptive periods in filing cases are usually determined by substantive law, and range from one year to 30 years counted from the time the cause of action accrues. Generally, there is a five-year prescriptive period for actions except where the law or rules specify a particular period within which an action should be filed. Actions may also be barred by laches even before the prescriptive period has lapsed if the court is convinced that, by the lapse of time and the party's acts showing neglect or that he has slept on his rights, it would be inequitable to allow a party to enforce his legal rights.

3. Commencing Proceedings

3.1 How are civil proceedings commenced (issued and served) in your jurisdiction? What various means of service are there? What is the deemed date of service? How is service effected outside your jurisdiction? Is there a preferred method of service of foreign proceedings in your jurisdiction? After the filing of the initiatory pleading, the court shall examine the same and determine whether or not the pleading is dismissible on its face. If not dismissible after such examination, the court shall issue a summons within five days, directing the other party to file a responsive pleading or answer generally within a period of 30 days. Service of summons shall be in person by handing a copy to the defendant, or by tendering it to him if he refuses to receive it. For justifiable causes, substituted service may be done by: (1) leaving copies of the summons at the defendant's residence with a person of at least 18 years of age and of sufficient discretion residing therein; (2) leaving the copies at the defendant's office or regular place of business with a competent person in charge thereof; (3) leaving copies of the summons, if refused entry, with any officers of the homeowner's association or condominium corporation, or the chief security officer in charge of the community or building where the defendant may be found; or (4) sending an email to the defendant's email address, if permitted by the court. Service of summons to persons outside the Philippines may be affected through extraterritorial service. This may be done when the action: (1) affects the personal status of the plaintiff; (2) relates to, or the subject of which is, property within the Philippines in which the defendant claims an interest, and the action involves excluding the defendant from any interest thereto; or (3) involves property of the defendant that has been attached. Extraterritorial service may be carried out: (1) by effecting personal service; (2) by publishing the summons in a newspaper of general circulation, and at the same time sending a copy of the summons to the last-known address of the defendant; (3) in accordance with international conventions to which the Philippines is a party; or (4) in any other manner the court may deem sufficient. Service of summons on foreign private juridical entities that have transacted business in the Philippines may be carried out by: (1) personal service coursed through the appropriate court in the foreign country with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs; (2) publication once in a newspaper of general circulation in the country where the defendant may be found, and by serving a copy of the summons and the court order by registered mail at the last known address of the defendant; (3) facsimile; (4) electronic means, with the prescribed proof of service; or (5) such other means as the court, in its discretion, may direct. Moreover, the Supreme Court has recently implemented guidelines on the implementation of the Hague Service Convention on the service of judicial and extrajudicial documents within and outside the Philippine jurisdiction. The guidelines allow the filing of an outbound request for the service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in foreign states through a foreign Central Authority, an entity authorised by the State to receive and act on requests of service. 3.2 Are any pre-action interim remedies available in your jurisdiction? How do you apply for them? What are the main criteria for obtaining these? Interim remedies are generally available only when a case is already pending. There are, as a rule, no pre-action remedies. When there is an arbitration agreement, however, the parties may request a court to grant them interim measures of protection, such as preliminary injunction or appointment of a receiver, before the constitution of the arbitral tribunal. Also, a person who desires to perpetuate his or her own testimony, or that of another person regarding any matter that may be cognisable in any court of the Philippines, may file a petition for the conduct of a deposition before an expected action. 3.3 What are the main elements of the claimant's pleadings? The complaint must state the ultimate facts comprising the plaintiff's cause(s) of action, and state both the plaintiff and defendant's respective names and residences. The pleading must also be verified by the plaintiff through the execution of an affidavit to the effect that he has read the pleading and that the allegations therein are true and correct to his personal knowledge or based on authentic records, that the pleading is not intended to harass, cause unnecessary delay or needlessly increase the cost of litigation, and that the factual allegations in the complaint have evidentiary support. It shall further contain a Certification against Forum Shopping, in which the plaintiff certifies under oath that he or she has not commenced any action or filed any claim involving the same issues in any other court or tribunal. The authorisation of the affiant to act on behalf of the plaintiff, whether in the form of a secretary's certificate or a special power of attorney, should also be attached to the pleading. If the action is based on an instrument or document, the substance of such instrument or document must be set forth in the pleading, and the original or copy thereof shall be attached to the pleading as an exhibit. Alternatively, a copy of the instrument or document may be set forth in the pleading. The claimant's pleading must include the: (1) names of the witnesses and a summary of their intended testimonies; (2) judicial affidavits of the witnesses; and (3) documentary and object evidence in support of the allegations contained in the pleading. Except for meritorious reasons, the admission of additional witnesses not included in the claimant's pleading is not allowed. 3.4 Can the pleadings be amended? If so, are there any restrictions? Pleadings may be amended as a matter of right before a responsive pleading thereto is served. Similarly, formal amendments to pleadings may be effected at any stage of the action provided that no prejudice is caused to the adverse party. However, all other substantial amendments to be made after a responsive pleading is served can only be done with leave of court. 3.5 Can the pleadings be withdrawn? If so, at what stage and are there any consequences? In practice, pleadings may generally be withdrawn without leave of court before a response thereto is filed. Leave of court will not usually be withheld if no prejudice is caused to the opposing party. If pleadings are withdrawn after a response thereto is filed, the plaintiff must file for leave of court and the dismissal of the claim may be with prejudice.

4. Defending a Claim

4.1 What are the main elements of a statement of defence? Can the defendant bring a counterclaim(s) or defence of set-off? In his answer, the defendant shall specifically deny allegations that he does not admit to by, as far as practicable, setting forth the substance of the matters upon which he relies to support his denial. Allegations not specifically denied are deemed admitted. When actions or defences are founded upon a written instrument attached to, or the substance of which is stated in, the pleading, the due execution and genuineness of such written instrument must be denied under oath. The defendant shall raise all defences available to him, including the defence of set-off. Defences and objections not raised in the answer are deemed waived. The defendant can raise either a compulsory or a permissive counterclaim. A compulsory counterclaim arises out of or is connected to the transaction or occurrence constituting the subject matter of the opposing party's claim, and does not require for its adjudication the presence of third parties over whom the court cannot acquire jurisdiction. A permissive counterclaim, on the other hand, is an independent claim that may be filed in the same case or separately in another case. Notably, a compulsory counterclaim will be barred if it is not set up in the same action. The answer must also include the: (1) names of the witnesses and a summary of their intended testimonies; (2) judicial affidavits of the witnesses; and (3) documentary and object evidence in support of the allegations contained in the pleading. Except for meritorious reasons, the admission of additional witnesses not included in the answer is not allowed. 4.2 What is the time limit within which the statement of defence has to be served? The defendant shall file his answer to the complaint generally within a period of 30 days after the service of summons, unless a different period is fixed by the court. It must likewise be served on the other party within the same period. A defendant may, for meritorious reasons, ask for an additional period of not more than 30 days to file the answer. If the defendant is a foreign private juridical entity and the service of summons is made on the government official designated by law to receive the same, the period to file an answer is extended to 60 days from the receipt of summons by such entity. 4.3 Is there a mechanism in your civil justice system whereby a defendant can pass on or share liability by bringing an action against a third party? A defendant may pass on or share liability with a person not yet a party to the action by filing a third-party complaint against that person. A defendant may also file a cross-claim against a co-defendant. 4.4 What happens if the defendant does not defend the claim? If the defendant fails to file an answer, the plaintiff may file a motion to declare the defendant in default. If the motion is granted, the court may proceed to render judgment granting the claimant such relief as his pleading may warrant, unless the court, at its discretion, requires the plaintiff to submit further evidence. 4.5 Can the defendant dispute the court's jurisdiction? The defendant may dispute the court's jurisdiction over the case by either filing a motion to dismiss, raising therein the ground of lack of jurisdiction over the subject matter of the case, and/or raise the jurisdictional challenge as an affirmative defence in the answer.

5. Joinder & Consolidation

5.1 Is there a mechanism in your civil justice system whereby a third party can be joined into ongoing proceedings in appropriate circumstances? If so, what are those circumstances? In addition to the mechanism discussed in question 4.3 regarding the filing of a third-party complaint, joinder of parties is also allowed when any question of law or fact common to all such third-party plaintiffs or defendants arises in the action. An action in intervention may also be filed by a person not originally part of the action, but who has a legal interest in the matter under litigation or in the success of either party. 5.2 Does your civil justice system allow for the consolidation of two sets of proceedings in appropriate circumstances? If so, what are those circumstances? Yes. Philippine jurisprudence recognises three kinds of consolidation: (a) quasi-consolidation, where all except one of several actions are stayed until one is tried, in which case the judgment in one trial is conclusive to the others; (b) actual consolidation, where several actions are combined into one, lose their separate identity and become a single action in which a single judgment is rendered; and (c) consolidation for trial, where several actions are ordered to be tried together but each retains its separate character and requires the entry of a separate judgment. 5.3 Do you have split trials/bifurcation of proceedings? At the discretion of the court, bearing in mind the convenience of the parties and the avoidance of prejudice, a court may order a separate trial of any claim, cross-claim, counterclaim or third-party claim, or of any separate issue from such claims. The court may also suspend proceedings on the merits until it resolves jurisdictional challenges brought by the parties.

6. Duties & Powers of the Courts

6.1 Is there any particular case allocation system before the civil courts in your jurisdiction? How are cases allocated? The assignment of cases to the different branches of the MTC or RTC is effected exclusively by raffle in open session and with adequate notice to interested parties. Certain cases, such as those involving family law or intra-corporate disputes, are raffled to specially designated branches. 6.2 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have any particular case management powers? What interim applications can the parties make? What are the cost consequences? During a pre-trial conference, the court shall consider, among other things, the possibility of an amicable settlement, possible submission to alternative modes of dispute resolution, simplification of issues and the possibility of obtaining admissions. As regards interim applications, parties may avail themselves of provisional remedies, including preliminary attachment, preliminary injunction, writ of replevin, and receivership. This will entail an additional cost because a bond is generally required from the applicant before relief is granted. 6.3 In what circumstances (if any) do the civil courts in your jurisdiction allow hearings or trials to be conducted fully or partially remotely by telephone or video conferencing, and what protocols apply? For example, does the court – and/or may parties – record and/or live-stream the hearings and may transcriptions be taken? May participants attend hearings remotely when they are physically located outside of the jurisdiction? Are electronic or hard-copy bundles used for remote hearings? Video conference hearings, either fully or partially remote, are considered an alternative to in-court proceedings. Civil courts can order video conference hearings in any of the following circumstances: (1) following or due to acts of God, such as typhoons, floods, earthquakes or other unforeseen events, and human-induced events such as fires, strikes, lockdowns, those that limit physical access to the courts, and other instances posing a threat to the security and safety of the courts and/or personnel; (2) in periods of public emergency officially declared by the concerned agency of the government; (3) where the inability of a litigant, witness or counsel to physically appear in court due to security risks to their transport to and from the court, real and apparent danger to their life, security or safety, serious health concerns, vulnerability of the witness due to age, physical condition, disability, or the fact that they are a victim of a sexual offence or domestic violence; (4) where the litigant or witness is a high-risk person deprived of liberty; (5) where the witness or litigant is committed to a detention facility or is a child in conflict with the law committed to a centre or facility operated or accredited by the Department of Social Welfare and Development; (6) where an expert witness or government agency witness cannot attend an in-court hearing for justifiable reasons; (7) where a litigant or witness is an overseas Filipino worker or a Filipino residing abroad or temporarily outside the Philippines; (8) where a litigant is a non-resident foreign national who, while in the Philippines, was involved in any action pending before any court, and would like to appear and/or testify remotely from overseas; (9) where there are compelling reasons that justify resorting to video conferencing based on the sound judgment of the court; and (10) in such other circumstances as the Supreme Court may declare sufficient justification. Justices, judges and court personnel are required to attend video conference hearings from the courtroom or chambers at all times, save for exceptional circumstances and with prior permission from the presiding justice, executive justice or Office of the Court Administrator. Courts are also required to conduct a virtual inspection of the remote locations of the participants to ensure that there will be no coaching or disturbance that may affect the proceedings. Proceedings throughout video conference hearings shall be recorded, and such recordings shall form part of the records of the case. Litigants and their counsel may be allowed to view the recordings upon application with and approval of the court. Nonetheless, the court stenographer shall still transcribe shorthand notes. Where documentary evidence and judicial affidavits will be presented during the hearing that are not yet part of the records, the same must be filed and served at least three calendar days prior to the scheduled video conference hearing. Further, coloured, legible and uneditable copies of the documents shall be made available through email or the shared document repository of the court to ensure that the parties have exact copies. During the video conferencing, the court can direct counsel to share the documentary evidence on screen. Litigants and witnesses who are overseas Filipino workers, Filipinos residing abroad or temporarily outside the Philippines, or non-resident foreign nationals who would like to participate or testify through video conferencing, may do so by filing a motion with the court where the case is pending. The video conference hearing can be conducted only from an embassy or consulate of the Philippines, provided that the concerned embassy or consulate of the Philippines has allowed the use of its facilities for video conferencing. 6.4 What sanctions are the courts in your jurisdiction empowered to impose on a party that disobeys the court's orders or directions? Courts have the power to declare a person in contempt, either summarily in case of direct contempt, or after the conduct of a hearing in case of indirect contempt. Persons declared in contempt of court may be punished with imprisonment and/or a fine, at the discretion of the court. The ROC also authorises courts to dismiss cases where the plaintiff unjustifiably refuses to comply with an order, or to declare a defendant in default where the defendant unjustifiably refuses to comply with an order. 6.5 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have the power to strike out part of a statement of case or dismiss a case entirely? If so, at what stage and in what circumstances? Courts have the power to strike out any pleading or parts thereof from the record when these are found to be sham or false, redundant, immaterial, impertinent or contain scandalous matters. Courts also have the power to dismiss a case entirely when a meritorious motion to dismiss has been filed by the defendant. Even without a motion to dismiss, the court may on its own dismiss a case when it appears that any of the following grounds are present: lack of jurisdiction over the subject matter; existence of a pending litigation between the same parties for the same cause; when the case has been barred by prior judgment; and when the action has been barred by prescription. 6.6 Can the civil courts in your jurisdiction enter summary judgment? Summary judgments may be entered by courts when it is clear, after the defendant has filed an answer, that there exists no genuine issue or controversy as to any material fact, except as to the amount of damages. 6.7 Do the courts in your jurisdiction have any powers to discontinue or stay the proceedings? If so, in what circumstances? Proceedings may be stayed upon a motion by the party to refer the case to arbitration pursuant to a valid arbitration agreement. The court may also suspend proceedings when the parties manifest an intention to negotiate a settlement of the case. A case may also be archived where the defendant cannot be served with summons. Lastly, a civil action arising from a criminal act shall be suspended when the criminal action for the same act is thereafter filed. The power to stay proceedings has been recognised as incidental to the inherent power of courts to control the disposition of the cases on its dockets, considering its time and effort as well as that of the counsel and litigants.

7. Disclosure

7.1 What are the basic rules of disclosure in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction? Is it possible to obtain disclosure pre-action? Are there any classes of documents that do not require disclosure? Are there any special rules concerning the disclosure of electronic documents or acceptable practices for conducting e-disclosure, such as predictive coding? Parties may avail themselves of depositions, either by oral examination or by written interrogatories, as a mode of discovery or disclosure. Depositions may likewise be taken prior to an action when a person desires to perpetuate his own or another's testimony. Privileged documents cannot be the subject of disclosure. There are no special rules concerning the disclosure of electronic documents. 7.2 What are the rules on privilege in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction? The rules of privilege in civil proceedings include marital communications privilege, disqualification by reason of death or insanity of the adverse party, attorney–client privilege, priest–penitent privilege, physician–patient privilege and public officer's privilege. There are also a few other privileges recognised in jurisprudence, such as newsman or informer's privilege, trade secrets privilege, and executive and judicial deliberations privilege. 7.3 What are the rules in your jurisdiction with respect to disclosure by third parties? Even persons not party to a case may be required to disclose information provided it is requested in accordance with the limits provided under the ROC. Third parties may also be subject to the court's subpoena power to require testimony or the submission of documents. 7.4 What is the court's role in disclosure in civil proceedings in your jurisdiction? The court's approval is, as a general rule, required before depositions may be taken. Courts may likewise issue commissions and letters rogatory in case the witness or the person who is to be deposed is outside of the Philippines. Courts also have the power to limit the scope of depositions, issue orders for the protection of parties or deponents, and punish for contempt those who unjustifiably refuse to answer questions during the taking of depositions. 7.5 Are there any restrictions on the use of documents obtained by disclosure in your jurisdiction? Depositions are generally admissible only when the person deposed can no longer testify in open court due to valid reasons such as, but not limited to, death, incapacity or being outside of the jurisdiction of the court. When the person is able to testify, the deposition is inadmissible in evidence. Documents obtained through discovery may generally be used for any purpose.

8. Evidence

8.1 What are the basic rules of evidence in your jurisdiction? The basic requirement for admissibility of evidence is that it must be both relevant and competent. The evidence presented must not only have a rational relationship with the fact proved, but it must also be neither forbidden nor excluded by any specific law or rule. 8.2 What types of evidence are admissible, and which ones are not? What about expert evidence in particular? Evidence is characterised as either object evidence, documentary evidence or testimonial evidence. All three are generally admissible provided the evidence is relevant and competent. Expert witness testimony is admissible provided that the matter to be testified to requires special knowledge, skill, experience or training. Before an expert witness is allowed to testify, he must also make sure that his expertise and qualifications in the particular field are established. 8.3 Are there any particular rules regarding the calling of witnesses of fact, and the making of witness statements or depositions? A witness may only testify on facts of which he has personal knowledge. The number and names of witnesses that a party intends to present, the summary of their intended testimonies, and their judicial affidavits should be included in the claimant's pleading and the defendant's answer. No additional witnesses shall be allowed to be presented or offered during the trial to support a party's evidence-in-chief, except for meritorious reasons. While it may be possible to make a reservation for the presentation of additional witnesses during the pre-trial, such reservation can only be done if the witness is not available at the pre-trial. As a general rule, the direct testimony of witnesses shall be in the form of a written judicial affidavit (i.e., in question-and-answer format) and they shall only take the witness stand for cross-examination, redirect and re-cross examination. 8.4 Are there any particular rules regarding instructing expert witnesses, preparing expert reports and giving expert evidence in court? Are there any particular rules regarding concurrent expert evidence? Does the expert owe his/her duties to the client or to the court? There are no particular rules regarding instructing expert witnesses, preparing expert reports and giving evidence in court. The probative value accorded to expert testimonies presented by the contending parties is left to the trial court's discretion. Expert witnesses, like any other witnesses, are under oath when they testify; hence, the expert arguably owes his duties to the court and not to the client.

9. Judgments & Orders

9.1 What different types of judgments and orders are the civil courts in your jurisdiction empowered to issue and in what circumstances? Apart from summary judgments as discussed in question 6.6, courts may also, upon motion or motu proprio, issue a judgment on the pleadings when the answer filed by the defendant fails to tender an issue, or otherwise admits the material allegations of the adverse party's pleading. When an action is filed against several defendants, courts may issue several judgments wherein it only renders judgment against one or more of them, leaving the action to proceed against the others. When there are several claims, on the other hand, courts may issue a separate judgment that disposes of one issue or claim, leaving the rest to proceed. Courts may likewise issue interlocutory orders, which do not completely dispose of the case as they only deal with preliminary matters. Final judgments and orders, on the other hand, are those that completely dispose of the case and finally determine the rights of the parties. 9.2 Are the civil courts in your jurisdiction empowered to issue binding declarations as to (i) parties' contractual or other civil law rights or obligations, (ii) the proper interpretation of wording in contracts, statutes or other documents, (iii) the existence of facts, or (iv) a principle of law? If so, when may such relief be sought and what factors are relevant to whether such relief is granted? In particular, may such relief be granted where the party seeking the declaration has no subsisting cause of action, and/or no party has suffered loss, and/or there has been no breach of contract/duty? Civil courts may issue binding declarations on all the issues listed above. Under Philippine jurisprudence and Rule 39 of the ROC, the principles of conclusiveness of judgment and res judicata apply. Under these principles, a civil court issues a binding declaration as to contractual or civil law rights or obligations, the proper interpretations of wording in contracts, statutes or other documents and the existence of facts between parties and the law of the case. However, only the Supreme Court issues binding declarations as to principles of law under the principle of stare decisis. These reliefs are generally available in ordinary civil actions or in a special civil action called declaratory relief. A special civil action for declaratory relief may be sought even if no party has suffered loss and there has been no breach of contract or duty. 9.3 What powers do your local courts have to make rulings on damages/interests/costs of the litigation? Costs are, as a general rule, borne by each party, but the court nevertheless has the power to adjudge the losing party liable for costs of the suit. Courts also have the power to order payment of interests and damages so long as the prevailing party has sufficiently proved its entitlement thereto. 9.4 How can a domestic/foreign judgment be recognised and enforced? A domestic judgment may be enforced by filing a motion for execution in the court that rendered the decision that became final and executory. In case an appeal was perfected, and it is the decision of the appellate court that became final, the motion for execution may be filed in the court of origin. If, after the lapse of five years from the date of entry, no such motion has been filed, the judgment must then be enforced by action. An action must be filed in the RTC for recognition of a foreign judgment. The foreign judgment may be repelled by evidence of want of jurisdiction, want of notice to the party, collusion, fraud, or clear mistake of law or fact. It is thus the RTC's or the appellate court's decision upholding the foreign judgment that will be executed. 9.5 What are the rules of appeal against a judgment of a civil court of your jurisdiction? As a general rule, an ordinary appeal is perfected by filing a notice of appeal with the court that rendered the decision or final order appealed from, and paying the corresponding appeal fee, within 15 days from notice of the decision or final order. For special proceedings, such as in estate proceedings or eminent domain proceedings, where multiple appeals may be taken, an appeal shall be taken by filing a notice of appeal and record on appeal within 30 days from notice of the decision or final order appealed from.

10. Settlement

10.1 Are there any formal mechanisms in your jurisdiction by which parties are encouraged to settle claims or which facilitate the settlement process? Under the 2019 amendments to the ROC, cases in general are referred to Court-Annexed Mediation ("CAM") after the pre-trial conference. During CAM, a trained and accredited mediator assists the parties in exploring avenues for a settlement. If the parties do not settle during the CAM and the judge presiding over the case is convinced that settlement is still possible, Judicial Dispute Resolution ("JDR") commences wherein the judge acts as a mediator and neutral evaluator who actively assists and facilitates negotiations among the parties for them to settle their dispute. Referral to CAM and JDR is generally mandatory except for cases that, under substantive law, cannot be compromised.

11. Alternative Dispute Resolution

11.1 What methods of alternative dispute resolution are available and frequently used in your jurisdiction? Arbitration/Mediation/Expert Determination/Tribunals (or other specialist courts)/Ombudsman? (Please provide a brief overview of each available method.) In addition to CAM and JDR, as discussed in question 10.1, the alternative modes of dispute resolution available in the Philippines are arbitration, mediation, early neutral evaluation, mini-trial, mediation-arbitration or any combination thereof. Arbitration is a process by which one or more arbitrators, appointed in accordance with the agreement of the parties, or rules promulgated pursuant to Republic Act No. 9285 or the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act of 2004 ("ADR Law"), resolve a dispute by rendering an award. Mediation is a process by which a mediator selected by the disputing parties facilitates communication and negotiation, and assists the parties in reaching a voluntary agreement. Early neutral evaluation is a process wherein parties and their lawyers are brought together early in a pre-trial phase to present summaries of their cases and receive a non-binding assessment from an experienced person with expertise in the subject, in order to help the parties negotiate an amicable settlement. Mini-trial refers to a structured method in which the merits of the case are argued before a panel comprising senior decision makers, after which the parties seek a negotiated settlement. Lastly, mediation-arbitration is a two-step dispute resolution process involving both mediation and arbitration. 11.2 What are the laws or rules governing the different methods of alternative dispute resolution? The ADR Law is the primary law as regards alternative modes of dispute resolution. Under the ADR Law, international commercial arbitration is primarily governed by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law ("UNCITRAL") Model Law (1985), while domestic arbitration is primarily governed by Republic Act No. 876 (1953) or the Arbitration Law. There are likewise special laws governing arbitration in specific industries, such as Executive Order No. 1008 or the Construction Industry Arbitration Law. The Philippine Supreme Court has issued Administrative Order No. 07-11-08-SC, otherwise known as the Special Rules of Court for Alternative Dispute Resolution. 11.3 Are there any areas of law in your jurisdiction that cannot use Arbitration/Mediation/Expert Determination/Tribunals/Ombudsman as a means of alternative dispute resolution? The ADR Law does not apply to cases involving labour disputes, the civil status of persons, the validity of marriage, any ground for legal separation of spouses, the jurisdiction of courts, future legitimacy of heirs, criminal liability, and those that according to substantive law cannot be compromised. 11.4 Can local courts provide any assistance to parties that wish to invoke the available methods of alternative dispute resolution? For example, will a court – pre or post the constitution of an arbitral tribunal – issue interim or provisional measures of protection (i.e. holding orders pending the final outcome) in support of arbitration proceedings, force parties to arbitrate when they have so agreed, or order parties to mediate or seek expert determination? Is there anything that is particular to your jurisdiction in this context? Court proceedings may be stayed upon a motion by the party to refer the case to arbitration pursuant to a valid arbitration agreement. A court may also suspend proceedings if the plaintiff fails to comply with an agreement to arbitrate before commencing litigation. Before the constitution of the tribunal, and after constitution of the arbitral tribunal and during arbitral proceedings, but only to the extent that the arbitral tribunal has no power to act or is unable to act, a request for interim measures of protection may be made with the court. These measures include preliminary injunction and appointment of a receiver, among other forms of relief. 11.5 How binding are the available methods of alternative dispute resolution in nature? For example, are there any rights of appeal from arbitration awards and expert determination decisions, are there any sanctions for refusing to mediate, and do settlement agreements reached at mediation need to be sanctioned by the court? Is there anything that is particular to your jurisdiction in this context? Agreements reached through mediation have the force and effect of res judicata, or a judgment on the merits. Hence, no appeal may be taken therefrom. When a settlement agreement is reached, the parties may file the settlement agreement with the court. Where there is a need to enforce the settlement agreement, a motion may be filed by any of the parties with the same court to seek execution based on the terms of the settlement agreement. Except for arbitral awards under the Construction Industry Arbitration Law, arbitral awards generally may not be reviewed on errors of fact or errors of law when a party applies to the court for a confirmation of the award. Courts may modify the award only based on evident miscalculation or an evident mistake in the description of any person, thing or property referred to in the award. Courts may also vacate the award entirely on specific jurisdictional and due process grounds set out in the ADR Law, the UNCITRAL Model Law and Republic Act No. 876, such as but not limited to corruption, fraud, evident partiality on the part of arbitrators, and arbitrators exceeding their powers. 11.6 What are the major alternative dispute resolution institutions in your jurisdiction? The Philippine Dispute Resolution Center has been administering alternative dispute resolution proceedings in mostly commercial disputes since 1996. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines, which is the national and mandatory Bar Association for Philippine lawyers, also has its own arbitral institution called the Philippine International Center for Conflict Resolution. Within the Philippine court system, the Philippine Mediation Center administers mediation during all stages of proceedings and the mandatory CAM during pre-trial. The Construction Industry Arbitration Commission administers arbitration proceedings over construction disputes. Further, disputes between members of the centralised exchange for trading of electric power are resolved through arbitration before the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. Disputes involving intellectual property rights are also resolved through arbitration before the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. Preferred arbitral institutions outside of the Philippines, in our experience, are the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre and the International Chamber of Commerce – International Court of Arbitration.

Originally published by ICLG.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.