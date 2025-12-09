International Arbitration

Can the local courts intervene in the selection of arbitrators? If so, how?

In institutional arbitration, the court can intervene in the selection of arbitrators if: (i) a party fails or refuses to appoint an arbitrator, the parties fail to agree on the sole arbitrator, or when two (2) designated arbitrators fail to agree on the third or presiding arbitrator; and (ii) the institution fails or is unable to perform its duty as appointing authority within a reasonable time from receipt of the request for appointment [Special ADR Rules, Rule 6.1(a)]; In ad hoc arbitration, the court can intervene in the selection of arbitrators if: (i) the parties failed to provide a method for appointing or replacing an arbitrator, or substitute arbitrator, or the method agreed upon is ineffective; and (ii) the National President of the IBP, or his duly authorized representative, fails or refuses to act within the required period under pertinent rules, or as agreed upon by the parties, or, in the absence thereof, within thirty (30) days from receipt of such request for appointment [Special ADR Rules, Rule 6.1(b)]; and

Where the parties agreed that their dispute shall be resolved by three arbitrators but no method of appointing those arbitrators has been agreed upon, each party shall appoint one arbitrator and the two (2) arbitrators thus appointed shall appoint a third arbitrator. If a party fails to appoint his arbitrator within thirty (30) days of receipt of a request to do so from the other party, or if the two (2) arbitrators fail to agree on the third arbitrator within a reasonable time from their appointment, the appointment shall be made by the Appointing Authority. If the latter fails or refuses to act or appoint an arbitrator within a reasonable time from receipt of the request to do so, any party or the appointed arbitrator/s may request the court to appoint an arbitrator or the third arbitrator as the case may be [Special ADR Rules, Rule 6.1(c)].