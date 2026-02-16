Case Number: 4A_510/2024 / 4A_512/2024 (23 January 2026)

In Decision 4A_510/2024 / 4A_512/2024, the Swiss Supreme Court upheld requests for revision of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) award that deprived a US gymnast of her Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games. The court found that evidence discovered shortly after the award was rendered could have materially affected the outcome of the dispute. It annulled the award and remanded the case to CAS for reconsideration. In a separate judgment delivered on the same day (Decision 4A_494/2024), the court dismissed an application to set aside the same award.

Swiss Supreme Court upholds request for revision of CAS arbitration award in Jordan Chiles Olympic medal dispute

