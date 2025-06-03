Gupta Brothers Arrested In Dubai, Understanding The UAE's Extradition Process (Video)

self

After being traced to the UAE, two brothers accused of stealing billions of dollars from South African state-owned companies may be sent back to face South African authorities – all thanks to a recently ratified extradition treaty between South Africa and the UAE.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates' legal consultant Dr. Hassan Elhais explains why – and how – extradition works, including the terms that must be met, as well as the appeals process available to the accused. He also explains that property and other assets in the UAE may be seized as part of the proceedings in case the brothers are found guilty.

