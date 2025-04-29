Enforcement Of Deportation And Travel Ban Orders Assigned To A Newly Formed Judicial Committee

There existed ambiguity in cases where a single individual was subject to conflicting judicial orders issued by different authorities—namely, a deportation order and a travel ban.

There existed ambiguity in cases where a single individual was subject to conflicting judicial orders issued by different authorities—namely, a deportation order and a travel ban. A legal gap had left the question of which order is valid and should take effect unanswered.

Dubai Resolution No. 1 of 2025 has now been introduced to close this gap by establishing a judicial committee tasked with considering and deciding on the enforcement of deportation orders against individuals who are also subject to travel bans.

Article 3 and 5 – the Committee's Powers and Decision-making Process

The Committee is authorised to:

Postpone deportation;

Cancel the travel ban and execute the deportation order;

Temporarily release an individual sentenced to deportation, subject to a guarantee being offered;

Coordinate with the relevant entities and authorities to ensure compliance with its decisions;

Exercise any other powers granted by a decision of the committee's Chairman.

Most importantly, when deciding whether to postpone the enforcement of a deportation ruling or to cancel a travel ban, the committee will weigh the potential risk to society against the interests of the creditor, while also verifying whether the debtor has assets that could be subject to execution. Whatever decision is reached will be considered final and not subject to any appeal.

The formation of this new committee ensures that each case is assessed and decided on its specific facts, using parameters which aim to balance the interests and rights of the individual against that of the creditor's and wider community. As such, the enforcement of travel bans and deportation orders will be governed by a system which upholds fairness and justice.

