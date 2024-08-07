Dr. Hassan Talks: Importance Of A Signed Court Agreement In The UAE (Video)

self

In this video, Dr Hassan Elhais talks about the importance of a Signed Court Agreement in the UAE.

Attendee: This is also for you, Hassan.

0:05

Attendee: For some advice for us in South Africa we very often have requests from one of the parents to bring a child on holiday

0:15

Attendee: to Dubai in particular and generally because it's not a Hague country one would refuse consent.

0:23

Attendee: Are you... I'm asking for advice based on that Malaysian case.

0:28

Attendee: If one has a written undertaking or a written agreement as to the dates of departure and return

0:35

Attendee: and an absolute and unequivocal undertaking that the parent will return the child,

0:40

Attendee: if the parent then unlawfully retains the child,

0:43

Attendee: are you saying the court would enforce that agreement between the parties and send the child back?

0:49

Dr Elhais: Okay, I will answer this point but first I would like to stress on the fact that time in such types of cases is very essential.

0:56

Dr Elhais: The problem that... usually the parent who has been subject to,

0:59

Dr Elhais: who's a victim of parental child abduction would be under very big mental stress and each day makes a difference.

1:04

Dr Elhais: So, when we suggest a solution, we try to suggest a solution which is the safest and the fastest.

1:09

Dr Elhais: The option which you just referred to is applicable but it's not the safest,

1:13

Dr Elhais: because when you get an undertaking, you would be subject to the court's discretionary power.

1:18

Dr Elhais: The court might take the undertaking or might not take the undertaking,

1:21

Dr Elhais: and you cannot enforce it without getting a court order and getting the court order will take a few months.

1:26

Dr Elhais: So here, if the urgent matter courts didn't accept it,

1:29

Dr Elhais: so here, we are subject to potential time - wasted time, which will make the client quite concerned.

1:36

Dr Elhais: So, what we suggest... that's a very common situation by the way we are getting this question regularly.

1:41

Dr Elhais: What we usually suggest to the parents in a similar case is to get the letter signed in the form of an agreement before the UAE courts

1:49

Dr Elhais: by this way, the applicant could be the mother because the jurisdiction will be taken as per the respondent,

1:56

Dr Elhais: so, the applicant will be the mother she can appoint an attorney, she will file an application in the UAE for settlement,

2:02

Dr Elhais: the husband will attend physically or virtually or through an attorney,

2:07

Dr Elhais: both of them will sign maybe one- or two-pages agreement that the child will be in the UAE,

2:12

Dr Elhais: for how long or even for a multiple number of times, it could be limited with time, limited with number of scenarios, whatever the agreement would be.

2:19

Dr Elhais: This agreement will be signed in front of the court and it will get stamped that it will be equal to any judgement.

2:24

Dr Elhais: In this case, we will have again the same speed game,

2:28

Dr Elhais: if the child came here and the father decided for some reason to find excuses to hold the child,

2:34

Dr Elhais: you will apply immediately for an enforcement, of course, the father will apply to challenge the enforcement,

2:38

Dr Elhais: but challenging the enforcement will take a long time.

2:41

Dr Elhais: So instead of being under stress that the child is abducted,

2:44

Dr Elhais: now the husband is under stress that while he's challenging the agreement we will enforce it

2:48

Dr Elhais: and we'll take the child back and return him back to the home country

2:51

Dr Elhais: and we will give him his own time, let him fight here.

2:53

Dr Elhais: But without getting the agreement signed in front of the court, if we just got an undertaking signed outside (of the UAE)

2:58

Dr Elhais: we will have to follow a longer process and this longer process even will not be as guaranteed as the agreement if it was signed in the court.

Originally published on 29 May 2024

