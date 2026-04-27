Centralized and Decentralized Models in transfer pricing are key to ensuring fair pricing and preventing profit shifting across jurisdictions. Transfer pricing between related parties represents one of the fundamental pillars of the international tax system, particularly in light of the continuous expansion of multinational enterprises and the increasing complexity of cross-border transactions. This reality has necessitated the development of clear rules to ensure that such transactions are conducted on fair terms reflecting their true economic value, thereby preventing artificial profit shifting between jurisdictions.

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Transfer pricing between related parties represents one of the fundamental pillars of the international tax system, particularly in light of the continuous expansion of multinational enterprises and the increasing complexity of cross-border transactions. This reality has necessitated the development of clear rules to ensure that such transactions are conducted on fair terms reflecting their true economic value, thereby preventing artificial profit shifting between jurisdictions. Accordingly, transfer pricing has become a central element in international tax policies as a key tool for achieving tax fairness and protecting national tax bases.

In this context, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has given significant attention to this area through its Transfer Pricing Guidelines, which establish a comprehensive framework for applying the arm’s length principle as the governing standard for evaluating related-party transactions. Based on these guidelines, multinational enterprises adopt various organizational models to manage their transfer pricing policies, most notably centralized and decentralized models. Each model reflects a different approach to the allocation of responsibilities and the management of tax risks, with important implications for compliance, operational efficiency, and the group’s ability to address international tax challenges.

The Centralized Model

The centralized model is based on concentrating the development of transfer pricing policies and methodologies within a central entity in the group, typically the parent company or a specialized department. This approach results in the application of uniform rules across subsidiaries, ensuring greater consistency in pricing and in the treatment of cross-border transactions. It is aligned with OECD guidance, which emphasizes the importance of a coordinated application of the arm’s length principle, particularly in complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions.

The main advantages of this model include reducing inconsistencies in tax treatments across countries, improving the quality of documentation, and leveraging centralized technical expertise. However, it may face challenges related to limited flexibility in addressing local market conditions, including economic circumstances and business practices, which may lead to practical difficulties if local differences are not adequately considered.

The Decentralized Model

The decentralized model relies on granting subsidiaries a degree of autonomy in determining their transfer pricing policies, in line with the legal and economic environment of each jurisdiction. This approach is consistent with OECD guidance emphasizing the importance of functional analysis, which focuses on the functions performed, risks assumed, and assets employed by each entity.

This model is characterized by its flexibility and ability to adapt to local requirements, particularly in jurisdictions with strict interpretations of transfer pricing rules. It also enhances readiness for local tax audits. However, it may result in inconsistencies across group policies, increasing the risk of double taxation or disputes, an issue that OECD guidance seeks to mitigate by encouraging greater coordination among related entities.

The Hybrid Model as a Practical Approach

In response to the challenges associated with both centralized and decentralized models, many multinational enterprises have adopted a hybrid approach that combines the strengths of both. Under this model, general transfer pricing policies are established at the group level, while subsidiaries retain flexibility in implementation to reflect local legal and economic conditions. This approach achieves a balance between overall consistency and necessary adaptability.

The hybrid model has gained increasing importance in light of enhanced transparency and disclosure requirements in the international tax environment. It facilitates effective coordination between central and local levels and is particularly suitable when utilizing mechanisms such as Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) and Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP), which require both a consistent group policy and the ability to adapt to specific jurisdictional requirements.

Tax and Practical Considerations

Selecting the appropriate transfer pricing model is not merely an internal organizational decision; it involves significant tax and strategic considerations, especially in light of the BEPS project and the resulting stricter compliance and disclosure requirements. The centralized model enhances the group’s ability to manage tax risks consistently, while the decentralized model offers greater flexibility in dealing with regulatory and legislative differences across jurisdictions.

The effectiveness of either model depends on its integration with tax documentation systems, the quality of available data, and the level of coordination among different functions within the group. Accordingly, OECD guidelines emphasize the importance of adopting a risk-based approach that considers the nature of the business, the volume of transactions, and the allocation of functions and risks among related entities to ensure accurate and efficient application of transfer pricing policies.

Conclusion

In light of the rapid developments in the international tax system, the choice of a transfer pricing model has become a strategic decision that extends beyond technical considerations to directly impact business stability and tax compliance. While the centralized model provides greater consistency, the decentralized model offers increased flexibility, making the hybrid model the most widely adopted and practical approach in many cases.

In all circumstances, OECD guidelines remain the primary reference framework for designing and implementing transfer pricing policies, ensuring a balance between tax compliance, operational efficiency, and risk management in an increasingly complex global environment.

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