Gambia Intellectual Property Office Modernises Trade Mark Registration System

The Gambia Industrial Property Office, with the help of World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Madrid Division, has successful integrated a new registration certificate template into its web-based IPAS 4.0 system. With the addition of a QR code and crucial information about the Madrid System, this updated certificate enables customers to quickly obtain information on how to use the international trade mark system to protect their business cost effectively.

This is part of broader reforms undertaken by GIPO in collaboration with WIPO. These reforms aim to modernise IP administration in The Gambia, transitioning to digital solutions that streamline processes and improve service delivery. In April 2023, GIPO officials participated in a WIPO Regional Training Program on Cloud-Native IPAS 4, which provided insights into the latest features of the system and best practices for its deployment.

Additionally, the Registrar General of The Gambia, Abdoulie Colley, has underscored the importance of these reforms in enhancing the country's IP infrastructure. As part of the Ministry of Justice's broader strategy, the automation of IP processes is seen as a key driver for economic development and investment in The Gambia.

With continued support from WIPO, these digital advancements are expected to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and provide greater accessibility to trade mark applicants.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.