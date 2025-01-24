Chanel vs. Huawei: EU Court Rules In Favor Of Huawei In Trademark Dispute

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

Is Huawei 's trademark "️®️similar to Chanel's famous trademark? 🤔

Huawei applied to the EUIPO for the registration of a trademark in the form of a circle containing two interlaced curves resembling the letter 'H', but the French fashion house Chanel opposed this registration.🏛️

Chanel indicated the risk of confusion between the trademarks and the risk of damage to the reputation held by Chanel's trademark as grounds for opposition. ⚖️

After several years of pending litigation, the EU General Court decided the case in favour of Huawei, pointing out that although the compared marks have certain features in common, the differences between them should be considered significant. 🏆

Originally published 20 September 2024

