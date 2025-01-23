ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Dacia's New Look: Revamping The Brand With Trademark Protection

In a world of changing trends, it is important to keep up with the times in order to maintain a strong position in the market.

The Dacia brand is fully aware of this, having revealed itself in a new appearance – a few years ago – in an effort to change its image.

For this purpose, Dacia designed a new logo, a new graphic mark, as well as a new color palette. These changes are intended to symbolize the simplicity and solidity associated with the Dacia brand!

Dacia has also taken care to protect its intellectual property rights by registering its new trademark in word and word-figurative form!

Originally published 20 September 2024

