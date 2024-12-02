The EU Design Reform Has Now Been Published - What To Look For

The new EU design reform was published on 18 November 2024 and will enter into force 20 days after publication. The new design regulation will become applicable four months later, with Member States required to implement the directive within the next 36 months. Read about some of the upcoming changes below.

Modernisation of the EU design protection

The design reform was driven by, among other things, the rapid growth of design-intensive industries, which now contribute nearly 16% of the EU's GDP and employ 14% of its workforce.

This legislation marks a significant step forward in modernising EU design laws by reducing design-related costs, simplifying the EU registration process, and harmonising procedures between EU and national systems.

Selected upcoming changes

The standard fee for design applications has been reduced from EUR 350 to EUR 230, making the process more accessible. Additional designs can now be included at EUR 125 per design, with a fee of EUR 175 per design for applications covering 2-10 additional designs. Flexible application process: Applicants will soon be able to include multiple designs in a single application, even if the designs span different Locarno Classes. This change simplifies the registration process for businesses handling diverse design portfolios.

Member States now have the authority to block the registration of designs that improperly exploit elements of cultural heritage, such as monuments, artifacts, or traditional crafts, ensuring their preservation and respecting their cultural significance.

