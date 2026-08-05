ARTICLE
5 August 2026

TrophyLab: Ukraine Enables Access To Information On Captured Weapons

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Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has launched TrophyLab, a groundbreaking platform that grants eligible Ukrainian and foreign defense-sector entities unprecedented access to captured military equipment. Through technical information, research materials, and physical samples, this initiative enables comprehensive study of seized weaponry for defense innovation and analysis.
Ukraine Government, Public Sector
Daniel Bilak,Natalia Kirichenko, and Maiia Savelieva
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July 2026 – The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched TrophyLab, a new platform enabling eligible Ukrainian and foreign defense-sector entities to study captured military equipment through access to technical information, research materials and physical samples.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

Download in English: Download in Ukrainian:
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Daniel Bilak
Daniel Bilak
Photo of Natalia Kirichenko
Natalia Kirichenko
Photo of Maiia Savelieva
Maiia Savelieva
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