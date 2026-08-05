TrophyLab: Ukraine Enables Access To Information On Captured Weapons

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Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has launched TrophyLab, a groundbreaking platform that grants eligible Ukrainian and foreign defense-sector entities unprecedented access to captured military equipment. Through technical information, research materials, and physical samples, this initiative enables comprehensive study of seized weaponry for defense innovation and analysis.
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July 2026 – The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched TrophyLab, a new platform enabling eligible Ukrainian and foreign defense-sector entities to study captured military equipment through access to technical information, research materials and physical samples.