Ukraine’s Export Strategy Until 2030

Ukraine has approved an ambitious Export Strategy extending to 2030, designed to transform its economic model from raw material dependence to high-value exports while navigating the challenges of ongoing conflict and post-war reconstruction.

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On June 6, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine by Order No. 552-r approved Ukraine’s Export Strategy (hereinafter – the Strategy) for the period up to 2030 and adopted the Operational Action Plan for its exertion for 2026–2028. This Strategy sets out the guidance for the development of national exports in the context of martial law, post-war recovery and integration into the single EU market.

The Strategy consists of two phases:

2026-2028 – this phase is focused on providing legislative basis for creating favourable terms for export operations by removing trade obstacles, attraction of international investments, strengthening financial instruments. 2029-2030 – this period is devoted to further improvements and reforms in the areas of establishing a support system for the exporters.

Objective of the Strategy

To switch the prominence of from raw material exports to high value-added products and expand the opportunities for Ukrainian producers in international market.

To enhance Ukraine’s economic resilience in the circumstances of war and post-war reconstruction.

Key Pillars of the Strategy

Expansion of the production of export-competitive goods, revising the structure of exports and raising their average value;

Designing advantageous terms for export operations;

Reinforcing state capacities, institutions and instruments to support export process.

According to the Official Data1 the Strategy indicates the following practical goals:

Reducing the share of raw materials and low-processed goods in total exports to 59%;

Increasing the ratio of exports of goods and services to GDP to 33%;

Raising the share of services exports in total exports of goods and services to 25%;

Increasing total exports of goods and services to USD 85 billion.

The Strategy is based on the principle of comprehensive coverage, which involves a systematic approach to addressing issues relating to infrastructure, education, the shortage of skilled labour and limited access to finance. The core objective of the document is to enhance the technological capacity of the Ukrainian economy and to transition to a growth model focused on goods and services with high-added value.

See here: Ukraine updates approaches to export development in the context of post-war recovery and European integration: Government approves Export Strategy to 2030 | Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

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