Launch Of The StopTysk Platform For Business Protection In Ukraine

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

On 2 September 2025, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine officially launched the StopTysk (StopPressure) portal.

Aim of the platform - to protect businesses from unlawful interference in economic activities by law enforcement agencies.

Impact of platform for business

It allows company executives to report cases of pressure, undergo verification and classification, and ensure a systematic response to such incidents.

The information provided through the portal is used to verify reports, initiate investigations, and bring those responsible to justice under current Ukrainian legislation.

The initiative combines the efforts of the Prosecutor General's Office, the business community, and legal practitioners to address systemic problems and strengthen the protection of entrepreneurs.

The structure of the StopTysk portal

Authorisation via Diia (the state digital services application); Detailed description of the case (actions of officials, circumstances, date, consequences); Submission of evidence (documents, photographs or other relevant materials); Automatic registration (recording of the complaint and display on the user's dashboard); Review and response within the statutory time limits, under the supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General; Prompt adoption of decisions, with businesses receiving regular feedback.

The introduction of the StopTysk portal reflects Ukraine's ongoing commitment to fulfilling its constitutional duty to guarantee the right to entrepreneurial activity (Article 42 of the Constitution of Ukraine). By creating a digital mechanism for complaints, the state is seeking to ensure compliance with the principles of legality, proportionality and accountability in the activities of law enforcement bodies. The platform also aligns with Ukraine's obligations under Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 to the European Convention on Human Rights (protection of property rights), by offering businesses an additional safeguard against arbitrary interference in their economic activities.

Conclusion

StopTysk platform is a portal of cooperation between the business actors, the Prosecutor's Office, and the lawyers in checking systematic issues. From a practical perspective, the this system represents a move towards administrative transparency and due process, as it provides clear procedural steps, ensures official oversight, and establishes a formal record of complaints. This reduces the scope for corruption and enhances the enforceability of entrepreneurs' rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.