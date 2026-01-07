Public Services Centralized

On 31 October 2025, Law No. 279-VIIQ, On Public Services, was adopted with effect 3 December 2025 (and the prohibition on providing any public service not registered in the Electronic Register of Public Services, ERPS, effective 1 January 2026).

The Law establishes a unified framework for public service delivery, standardizing processes, and integrating digital governance principles.

A public service is a set of actions by service providers for the exercise of powers designated to them and leading to the creation of a certain legal result or the provision of information necessary to a service user. A service provider is a public and local government agency, state-owned or controlled (commercial) entity, public entity, budgetary institution, as well as any individual and entity authorized to pass an administrative act or other requirement, providing a public service. Users additionally include foreigners, stateless persons, foreign entities, as well as diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign states accredited in Azerbaijan, divisions, representations and bodies of international organizations, applying for a public service.

Among the Law's core provisions are:

– ERPS integration: no service can be offered unless listed in the ERPS;

– service design: the Law requires conceptual and functional planning to ensure user-centric delivery;

– quality control: expands ASAN Index to measure performance across all service centers making it legally mandated for annual evaluation and public disclosure; and

– service outcomes: recognizes administrative acts and technical documents in both paper and electronic form.

The Law converts ERPS from a technical tool into a legally binding system. The electronic register accessible at e-gov.az/az/content/read/13 and further dxr.az has been operating since 2014.

Success of the Law depends on:

– ERPS compliance by all agencies;

– integration with digital ID and interoperability frameworks – the Azerbaijan's Digital Development Concept (2025-27) targets full rollout of digital ID and interoperability by the end of 2027; and

– gradual transformation of physical centers into assisted-digital hubs.

Presidential Decree of 3 December 2025 operationalizes the Law by assigning ASAN Service as the owner and operator of the ERPS and mandating the Cabinet of Ministers to approve a model template for service regulations, ERPS data schema, and the system charter within three months. The Cabinet must also define coordinating authorities for unified service centers within two months and propose administrative liability rules within six months. These measures are complemented by the mandatory E-Government Information System (EG/HIS) integration and electronic payment capability.

KIGALI AMENDMENT

By Law No. 257-VIIQ of 30 September and effective 14 October 2025, Azerbaijan ratified the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, On Substances that Deplete Ozone Layer, becoming the 171st country to do so. Azerbaijan formally deposited its ratification with the UN Treaty Office on 24 November 2025 and the Amendment will enter into force on 22 February 2026, 90 days from the date of depositing.

Obligations include:

– freeze hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) production/consumption from 2024 levels;

– gradual reduction to 80 percent below 2020-22 baseline by 2045; and

– continue hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) phase-out commitments that is to cut HCFC consumption by 65 percent compared to its 2009–10 baseline.

In Azerbaijan, HFCs and HCFCs are not manufactured, but consumed heavily mostly in the refrigeration and air‑conditioning sector, particularly in household cooling, commercial refrigeration (supermarkets, cold storage), and industrial applications.

