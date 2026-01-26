ARTICLE
26 January 2026

Public Law Podcast Episode 23: January Wrap Up Of Key Developments

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

In this January wrap up edition of the public law podcast, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer partners Nusrat Zar and James Wood.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Nusrat Zar,James Wood, and Jasveer Randhawa
In this January wrap up edition of the public law podcast, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer partners Nusrat Zar and James Wood. Together, they discuss the extent to which a contractual context limits the scope of judicial review by reference to the case of Rydon Group Holdings, before delving into a challenge brought under the European Convention on Human Rights in Greenpeace Nordic v Norway. They then touch on the second subsidy control case brought to the Competition Appeal Tribunal since the introduction of the Subsidy Control Act 2022. To conclude, they discuss the FCA's approach to publicity surrounding investigations in CIT v FCA, and the Court of Appeal's clarification of the compensation rights available under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 where national security interventions interfere with property rights.

Speakers: Jasveer Randhawa (Knowledge Counsel), Nusrat Zar (Partner), and James Wood (Partner).

Nusrat Zar
James Wood
Jasveer Randhawa
