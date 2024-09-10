Kinstellar And DataDriven Provide An Overview Of Demining Industry Regulations In Ukraine

September 2024 – Kinstellar, in collaboration with DataDriven, provides regulatory guidance for companies entering Ukraine's demining industry.

Against the backdrop of Russia's war, Ukraine has become the most heavily mined country in the world, with demining efforts estimated by the World Bank to require approximately USD 38 billion. The participation of Ukraine's international partners is crucial to accelerate these efforts.

"We invite our partners to support Ukraine to meet the critical need for demining operations and we will support these partners via expert navigation through the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory framework,"

noted Kinstellar Ukraine Partner and Head of the Defence & Security sector, Anastasiya Bolkhovitinova, who led Kinstellar's review, with the support from Larysa Gorbunova (Senior Associate) and Maiia Savelieva (Junior Associate).

