Accelerated Bundeswehr Procurement 2.0

At the end of June, the German government presented a draft bill for the new Bundeswehr Planning and Procurement Acceleration Act (BwPBBG). The coalition intends to thus implement its key promise to introduce new rules for accelerated defence procurement before the summer recess. The draft bill (BwPBBG) once again goes significantly further than the current Acceleration Act (BwBBG 2022). The BwBBG was enacted by the Scholz government in 2022 in response to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The BwPBBG extends the scope of application to all Bundeswehr needs, introduces simplifications to regular procurement law and restricts the protection of bidders' rights. With the exemption of defence spending from the debt brake and the decision to significantly increase defence spending, the Federal Government had already created the fiscal preconditions. The draft bill contains the following key points:

1. Key changes to public procurement law (extracts)

Scope of application: According to Section 1, the law now applies to all public contracts covering Bundeswehr needs. The (BwBBG 2022) only covered "military equipment for the direct strengthening of operational capability" and associated construction services.

The basic obligation to (Section 97 (4) GWB) is suspended. Previously, this was only intended for awards within the framework of cooperation programmes. Incidentally, the BwBBG 2022 only contained simplified conditions for refraining from splitting into lots (among other things, an overall award was possible for "time reasons"). Direct awards due to "essential security interests": All procurements that serve to achieve European defence readiness or NATO should, in principle, affect national essential security interests within the meaning of Section 107 (2) ARC in conjunction with Article 346 TFEU. This enables a direct award or a national "procurement procedure light". Security of supply, in particular, is said to be of essential importance for Germany's security and the strengthening of its defence readiness. However, it remains the case that, when utilising the exception of Section 107 (2) GWB, the other criteria of Article 346 TFEU must also be examined in each individual case, as they must be fulfilled in addition to essential security interests in order to justify an exception to public procurement law. Article 346 TFEU must be interpreted narrowly as an exemption provision. A Member State wishing to make use of the exemptions described in Article 346 TFEU must prove that the exemptions in question do not exceed the limits of the stated facts (see also Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, decision of 1 December 2023 - VII-Verg 22/23).

According to Section 11, the exclusion of bidders from third countries is now possible in principle. Previously, this was only permitted within the framework of EU cooperation programmes or with appropriate justification. According to Section 7 (2) BwBBG 2022, the exclusion of third-country bidders was only possible if the state "does not offer the necessary guarantee for safeguarding security interests". Specification of EU value-added share for goods and services: Contracting authorities may stipulate that a certain proportion of the value of the goods or services supplied or otherwise used in the performance of the contract must originate from a Member State of the European Union. A similar regulation previously only existed in sector procurement law (Section 55 SekVO). The new regulations also serve to adopt and adapt the case law of the ECJ in cases C-652/22 (Kolin Inşaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret) of 22 October 2024 and C-266/22 (CRRC Qingdao Sifang) of 13 March 2025. Insofar as the European Union has not issued corresponding regulations on access for bidders from third countries, it is therefore up to the individual contracting authorities to examine whether economic operators from third countries without an international agreement with the European Union in the field of public procurement should be admitted to a public procurement procedure.

does not apply. Focus on innovation and AI Artificial intelligence (AI) is cited in the explanatory memorandum as an example of major technological change. This justifies more flexible rules to facilitate innovative procurements, for example by relaxing the exclusion of "pre-favoured" companies. The " innovation partnership " will be introduced as a procurement procedure for defence-specific contracts, creating a suitable framework for the development of AI and software. To date, only the restricted procedure and negotiated procedure (with and without a call for competition) as well as competitive dialogue have been permitted. The proposed use of functional specifications is intended to enable the procurement of innovative technologies that cannot be specified in advance.



2. Legal protection

Obligation to give notice of defects in the case of de facto awards: A new feature is the obligation of bidders to lodge a complaint within ten days, even in the case of so-called de facto awards (i.e. contracts subject to a public procurement obligation that were awarded without a competitive procedure being carried out) (Section 15 (2) BwPBBG). Previously, in cases of de facto awards, competitors were able to submit a request for review up to six months after the award and thus, if necessary, achieve the cancellation of a contract that had already been executed. The new regulation is intended to increase the pressure on bidders to take immediate action if they become aware of a de facto award and recognise the defects in order to avoid costly reversals.

3. Timetable

Legislative procedure: The law is to be passed before the parliamentary summer recess.

The law is to be passed before the parliamentary summer recess. Term: The Act will enter into force on the day after its promulgation and will run until 31 December 2035, which is significantly longer than the BwBBG (which runs until 31 December 2026).

The Act will enter into force on the day after its promulgation and will run until 31 December 2035, which is significantly longer than the BwBBG (which runs until 31 December 2026). The suspension of the lot splitting principle (Section 8) has a shorter time limit and expires on 31 December 2030.

has a shorter time limit and expires on 31 December 2030. An evaluation of the law is planned seven years after it comes into force.

4. EU law

Adaptations to EU law: The Federal Government clarifies in the draft bill that the BwPBBG should not impose stricter requirements on the awarding of contracts for the Bundeswehr than those set out in the underlying European law. A series of European regulations are currently being negotiated at EU level, which will contain further simplifications for the defence sector. For example, simplifications in procurement law are planned or provided for in Articles 34 and 34a of the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP) and in Articles 18 and 19 of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) (see our Newsflash)

The Federal Government clarifies in the draft bill that the BwPBBG should not impose stricter requirements on the awarding of contracts for the Bundeswehr than those set out in the underlying European law. A series of European regulations are currently being negotiated at EU level, which will contain further simplifications for the defence sector. For example, simplifications in procurement law are planned or provided for in Articles 34 and 34a of the European Defence Industrial Programme (EDIP) and in Articles 18 and 19 of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) (see our Newsflash) These simplifications are binding as EU regulations in all their parts and apply directly in Germany . They should also be used as far as possible to interpret Directive 2009/81/EC and its national implementation.

as . They should also be used as far as possible to interpret Directive 2009/81/EC and its national implementation. Finally, the Defence Simplification Omnibus published by the European Commission in June 2025, which contains further simplifications compared to Directive 2009/81/EC, is of particular importance.

