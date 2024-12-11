ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Prosecution Of Russian National

DM
European Union Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
It is being reported that a Russian national, who was formerly an employee of chip manufacturer ASML, and of Mapper Lithography, is being prosecuted for both breach of EU sanctions and for theft of trade secrets.

The man is currently in custody. As part of the prosecution the individual has been banned from travel to the Netherlands for 20 years.

The man is alleged to have stolen documents, such as microchip manuals and passed those to Russian recipients to aid microchip production.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
