Prosecution Of Russian National

It is being reported that a Russian national, who was formerly an employee of chip manufacturer ASML, and of Mapper Lithography, is being prosecuted for both breach of EU sanctions and for theft of trade secrets.

The man is currently in custody. As part of the prosecution the individual has been banned from travel to the Netherlands for 20 years.

The man is alleged to have stolen documents, such as microchip manuals and passed those to Russian recipients to aid microchip production.