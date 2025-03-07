Webinar: Smart Moves: Tax Incentives For Expats In Spain And Portugal

Latest updates of the Spanish and Portuguese Special tax regimes
Discover their main requirements, what tax benefits can be achieved and learn about potential pitfalls and how to avoid them.
Speakers:
Sonia Velasco, Cuatrecasas Spain
Serena Cabrita, Cuatrecasas Portugal
New tax incentives on Carried interest and investments (Mbappé legislation) for new Madrid residents
The recent changes in the taxation of carried interest income coupled with the introduction of the Mbappé legislation offer unique opportunities for new residents in Madrid. In this session we will discuss why this can be relevant to some of your clients looking to relocate.
Speakers:
Paula Beneitez, Cuatrecasas Spain
Key elements of the inheritance and gift tax in Spain and Portugal
With recent updates to inheritance tax laws in the UK, there's a growing curiosity about countries with advantageous inheritance and gift tax frameworks. In this session we will discover the favourable inheritance and gift tax regimes in both Spain and Portugal.
Speakers:
Brigida Galbete, Cuatrecasas Spain
Marta Duarte, Cuatrecasas Portugal
