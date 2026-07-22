Specifics Of Taxation Of Electronic Services In Moldova

Generally, services are supplied automatically over the internet with minimal human involvement, such as SaaS, apps, streaming, digital downloads, hosting, and online advertising. Most tax rules or VAT guidance include a non-exhaustive list.

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1) What qualifies as electronic services for tax purposes? Is there a list of such services?

Generally, services are supplied automatically over the internet with minimal human involvement, such as SaaS, apps, streaming, digital downloads, hosting, and online advertising. Most tax rules or VAT guidance include a non-exhaustive list.

2) Is a foreign company providing services electronically required to register for VAT purposes?

Usually yes, if it supplies electronic services to local consumers and the place of supply is in the customer’s country. Many states require non-resident VAT registration or a simplified regime.

3) How is the place of supply of electronic services determined?

Most often by the customer’s location/residence, using evidence such as billing address, IP address, bank card country, or SIM card data.

4) What VAT rates apply to electronic services?

The standard VAT rate of the relevant country usually applies, unless a reduced rate or exemption is expressly provided.

5) Are there any thresholds for mandatory tax registration?

Sometimes yes, but for non-resident suppliers of electronic services many countries have no threshold.

6) What reporting and filing obligations apply to providers of electronic services?

Usually VAT registration, periodic VAT returns, payment of VAT, and keeping evidence of customer location. Some jurisdictions allow simplified online filing.

7) How are services supplied through marketplaces and platforms taxed?

Often the platform is treated as the deemed supplier for VAT purposes, depending on the model and local rules. Liability may shift from the actual seller to the platform.

8) What are the risks and penalties for non-compliance with tax rules?

Risks include back VAT assessment, penalties, late payment interest, blocking of access to the market, and reputational risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.