Specifics Of Taxation Of Electronic Services In Azerbaijan

1) What qualifies as electronic services for tax purposes? Is there a list of such services?

Electronic services generally include works and services supplied through an Internet information resource. The Rules "On Electronic Tax Registration, Re-registration and Deregistration of a Non-resident Carrying Out Electronic Commerce through an Internet Information Resource, Registration as a VAT Payer, Submission of VAT Returns and Payment of VAT" (hereinafter "the Rules") refer to examples such as electronic books, music, audio and video materials, graphic images, virtual games, software, online advertising, and other similar works and services.

The list is not fully exhaustive. Therefore, each service should be assessed based on its actual nature, method of delivery, and whether it is supplied electronically to Azerbaijani residents.

2) Is a foreign company providing services electronically required to register for VAT purposes?

Yes, where the foreign company falls within the Rules for non-residents carrying out electronic commerce through the Internet. Such non-residents are registered electronically for Azerbaijani VAT purposes, unless they operate in Azerbaijan through a permanent establishment, in which case the Rules do not apply.

Once registered, the non-resident accounts for and pays VAT itself. If the non-resident is not registered for VAT purposes, VAT may instead be calculated and paid under the tax-agent mechanism applicable to payments made by persons not registered with the Azerbaijani tax authorities.

3) How is the place of supply of electronic services determined?

For electronic services, Azerbaijani VAT exposure is linked to whether the customer or transaction has a sufficient connection with Azerbaijan. Relevant indicators include payment through an Azerbaijani bank, local branch of a foreign bank, national postal operator or other payment service provider, the recipient being located in Azerbaijan, the use of an Azerbaijani IP address, or the use of an Azerbaijani mobile country code.

Accordingly, electronic services supplied by a foreign provider may fall within the Azerbaijani VAT regime even if the supplier itself has no physical presence in Azerbaijan. The position should be reviewed separately where the service has mixed digital and non-digital elements.

4) What VAT rates apply to electronic services?

Electronic services falling within the Azerbaijani VAT regime are generally subject to VAT at the standard rate of 18%.

5) Are there any thresholds for mandatory tax registration?

Yes. Under the general VAT rules, mandatory VAT registration is triggered where taxable transactions exceed AZN 200,000 during any consecutive 12-month period, or where the value of a single taxable transaction exceeds AZN 200,000.

Separately, the special rules for non-resident providers of electronic services introduce a USD 10,000 threshold, effective from 23 August 2026. Therefore, foreign providers of electronic services should assess both the general VAT registration rules and the special non-resident e-commerce rules, depending on their supply structure and customer base in Azerbaijan.

6) What reporting and filing obligations apply to providers of electronic services?

A registered non-resident provider must submit VAT declarations through the electronic platform in the form determined by the Ministry of Economy and pay VAT to the state budget in accordance with the Tax Code. VAT registration takes effect from the date on which the non-resident is entered into tax registration.

The non-resident must also apply to the tax authority within 20 working days if there are changes to the information submitted on the platform. The non-resident remains responsible for the accuracy of all documents and information submitted or later updated.

7) How are services supplied through marketplaces and platforms taxed?

The Rules do not provide a separate detailed regime for marketplaces or platforms, so the VAT treatment should be determined by reference to the platform's actual role. If the platform acts as the seller or supplier of the electronic service, it may itself fall within the non-resident e-commerce VAT registration and reporting regime.

If the platform acts only as an intermediary, technical facilitator or payment channel, the underlying supplier may remain the relevant VAT obligor, while the platform's own commission or service fee may need separate analysis. The contractual terms, payment flow, invoicing model and customer-facing arrangements should therefore be reviewed before determining the correct treatment.

8) What are the risks and penalties for non-compliance with tax rules?

Non-compliance with Azerbaijani tax rules may lead to additional tax assessments, financial sanctions, late-payment interest, and administrative penalties. In the context of electronic services, the main risks are failure to register for VAT, failure to charge and pay VAT, incorrect determination of the customer's location, and incomplete reporting.

The exact penalties depend on the nature of the violation, the amount of underpaid tax, and whether the breach is treated as late payment, non-filing, underreporting, or another tax offence. In more serious cases, repeated or significant non-compliance may also increase audit risk and require a broader tax-risk assessment.