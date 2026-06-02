No Cash, No Problem? High Court Redefines Uganda’s 30% Tax Deposit Rule

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“Justice has nothing to do with what goes on in a courtroom; justice is what comes out of a courtroom.”- Clarence Darrow.

The High Court of Uganda in Dr. Jaala Higenyi Alfred v URA has delivered a landmark ruling reshaping how the 30% tax deposit requirement under Section 15(1) of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act is applied. This decision significantly broadens taxpayers’ ability to challenge assessments before the Tax Appeals Tribunal (“TAT”). The decision addresses a question of considerable practical importance: whether property already seized by the Uganda Revenue Authority ("URA") through distress proceedings may be credited towards the statutory deposit a taxpayer must satisfy before the TAT will hear a challenge to an assessment.

The Court answered that question in the affirmative. It set aside the TAT's dismissal of the taxpayer's application and ordered the Tribunal to hear the case on its merits.

Factual background

Following an audit of the 2018 sale of a school, the URA assessed Dr. Jaala Higenyi Alfred personally for capital gains tax of approximately USD 1.1 million. After he objected, the URA issued a warrant of distress and impounded his armoured vehicle, valued at more than USD 265,000, which remains in URA's custody. The Appellant then filed an application before the TAT, but the URA raised a preliminary objection on the basis that he had not paid the required 30% deposit. The TAT upheld the objection and dismissed the application, holding that the deposit had to be paid in cash and that the vehicle's value was insufficient to meet the required threshold.

The legal framework

Section 15(1) of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act codifies the "pay now, argue later" principle, requiring taxpayers to pay 30% of the tax assessed (or the undisputed portion, whichever is greater) pending resolution of an objection. The Court stressed, however, that this obligation must be balanced against the constitutional right of access to justice and a fair hearing under Articles 28 and 44(c) of the Constitution.

Previous case law: a stringent approach

The present ruling is best understood against the backdrop of a line of earlier decisions in which the TAT and the courts took a markedly rigid view of the 30% deposit obligation. In Uganda Projects Implementation and Management Centre v URA, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the requirement, reasoning that a citizen’s duty to pay taxes promptly under Article 17 of the Constitution justified certain limitations on access to court. Although the Supreme Court acknowledged that enforcing collection during a dispute may cause hardship, it held that the restriction served the legitimate public interest of efficient revenue collection and the uninterrupted functioning of government operations.

The TAT, for its part, applied the requirement as a mandatory threshold, routinely dismissing applications where the taxpayer had not paid the full 30% in cash. In doing so, the Tribunal stated on a number of occasions that failure to pay the 30% demonstrated that the taxpayer did not have any intention of paying the disputed tax and did not come to the Tribunal “with clean hands.” Numerous taxpayers’ applications were dismissed on this basis, irrespective of the merits of the underlying dispute.

The rigidity extended to the mode of payment. In Vivo Energy v URA, the TAT determined that a bank guarantee did not constitute a form of payment as recognised under the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act, holding that Section 15 required payment, not a guarantee. This represented a departure from earlier practice: in Elgon Electronics v URA, both parties had agreed that the appellant could provide a bank guarantee for the disputed amount, with no objection from URA or the High Court.

Some judicial relief came in Fuelex (U) Ltd v URA, where the Constitutional Court held that Section 15(1) is unconstitutional when applied to compel a taxpayer to pay 30% of the disputed tax in cases where the objection does not concern the amount of tax payable. Where the dispute relates to legal or procedural grounds rather than the quantum of tax assessed, the requirement was found to unjustifiably restrict a taxpayer’s access to justice and right to a fair hearing. Nevertheless, in disputes concerning the quantum of tax, the blanket and mandatory application of the 30% rule continued largely unabated.

The Court's determination

The Court resolved all three grounds of appeal in favour of the Appellant. Its reasoning on the 30% requirement can be summarised under three broad propositions.

A distrained asset must be credited against the 30% deposit

The Court held that the TAT erred in law by requiring a fresh cash payment without considering the value of the motor vehicle already in the URA's possession. Requiring a further 30% cash payment while the URA held a high-value distrained asset amounted, in the Court’s view, to a form of "double jeopardy" in tax administration. It also ignored the practical reality that the URA had already recovered part of the assessed tax through distraint.

The Court relied on binding Supreme Court authority Uganda Projects Implementation & Management Centre v URA confirming that the Commissioner has discretion to accept security other than cash in satisfaction of the 30% deposit. It also noted that the TAT had previously treated a refund offset as satisfying the same requirement in Eram Uganda v URA, and held that there was no functional difference between a ledger offset and the physical impoundment of a high-value asset.

The word "pay" in Section 15(1) does not mean "cash only"

The Court rejected the TAT's strict distinction between "payment" and “possession.” It held that it would be legally inconsistent for the URA to seize an asset for tax recovery purposes but then refuse to recognise that same asset as security when the taxpayer seeks access to the Tribunal. The Court illustrated the point by contrasting money seized from a bank account through an Agency Notice, which would count as payment, with a vehicle of equivalent value seized through distress, which the TAT had refused to recognise.

Where there is a shortfall, the Tribunal should order a top-up rather than dismiss the application

The Court held that the TAT erred by dismissing the application outright after identifying an approximate USD 77,000 shortfall between the vehicle's value and the required 30% deposit. Where a taxpayer has demonstrated an intention to comply by surrendering a high-value asset, the proper course is to stay proceedings for a fixed period and order payment of the verified balance, rather than resort to what the Court described as "the nuclear option of summary dismissal."

Relying on A Better Place Uganda Ltd v URA, the Court held that the appropriate response is a compliance order specifying how and when the outstanding balance must be paid, rather than outright dismissal. The Court also observed that the URA, by holding the vehicle for more than a year, had itself constrained the Appellant's liquidity, making it oppressive to dismiss the application because the Appellant could not immediately raise additional cash.

Key takeaways for taxpayers

The judgment expands the mode of payment of the 30% deposit requirement under Section 15(1) of the TAT Act as not confined to cash payments. Where the URA has already exercised its enforcement powers to seize a taxpayer's property, the verified value of that property should be credited against the statutory deposit.

The decision also reinforces the TAT’s duty to consider alternative security arrangements and, where a shortfall remains, to order an appropriate top-up payment instead of summarily dismissing the application. Although earlier decisions had recognised this approach, this judgment gives it practical effect.

The judgment further underscores the constitutional dimension of the 30% rule. The deposit requirement should not operate as an absolute barrier to access to justice, particularly where the taxpayer's challenge raises a question of law, such as personal liability for a company transaction, rather than merely a dispute about the amount of tax assessed. In that respect, the judgment strengthens the taxpayer’s right to a fair hearing and access to justice.

Taxpayers whose assets have been distrained should obtain and preserve evidence of their value, because the Court's order contemplates the verified value of those assets being applied against the 30% threshold.

Against this backdrop of the court’s stringent enforcement of the 30% prerequisite leading to summary dismissals, restrictive interpretations of “payment,” and the blanket application of the deposit requirement the High Court’s ruling in the present case marks a significant shift in approach.

In that sense, the judgment gives practical content to Clarence Darrow’s observation that “justice is what comes out of a courtroom.” By requiring the TAT to hear the taxpayer’s case on its merits once the verified value of the distrained asset is considered, the Court ensured that the deposit rule serves tax administration without becoming an obstacle to substantive justice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.