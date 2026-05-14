Five X Five: UAE To Zug Relocation – 5 Key Legal, Tax And Immigration Questions High-Net-Worth Individuals Must Ask Before Moving

High-net-worth individuals and families from the United Arab Emirates are increasingly exploring relocation to Switzerland's canton of Zug, driven by regional geopolitical developments and the search for long-term stability.

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High-net-worth individuals and families based in the United Arab Emirates are showing increased interest in relocating their personal and family base to Switzerland. With regional geopolitical developments prompting a search for greater long-term stability, the canton of Zug has emerged as a leading destination thanks to its favourable tax environment, political neutrality and high quality of life.

At Lindemann Law we regularly advise UAE-based entrepreneurs, investors and family offices on these moves. While the potential benefits are clear, the process involves navigating strict Swiss immigration rules for third-country nationals, correctly establishing tax residency and structuring the relocation to protect wealth and family arrangements. Below we address the five most important questions clients ask us before deciding to relocate from the UAE to Zug.

Why is Zug particularly attractive for UAE clients compared with other Swiss cantons or remaining in the UAE?

Zug consistently ranks among the lowest-tax cantons in Switzerland for individuals and holding structures. Combined with its central location between Zurich and Lucerne, excellent international schools, safety record and vibrant ecosystem for fintech, commodities trading and family offices, it offers a compelling mix of fiscal efficiency and lifestyle advantages.

Clients often highlight the following benefits:

Strong double taxation treaty between Switzerland and the UAE that minimises double taxation risks

Access to the lump-sum taxation regime (forfait fiscal) for non-working individuals

No Swiss capital gains tax on the private sale of movable assets such as shares, cryptocurrency or art

Superior quality of life, including top-tier international education options for children

A politically neutral European base with sophisticated banking services and robust rule of law

For many UAE families, the move represents both a tax optimisation opportunity and a strategic diversification of personal and family risk in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

What residency permit options are realistically available to UAE nationals?

UAE passport holders are classified as third-country nationals and cannot simply register upon arrival. A residence permit is mandatory and subject to annual federal quotas for non-EU/EFTA citizens (subject to annual federal quotas for non‑EU/EFTA citizens – in the low‑to‑mid four‑figure range nationwide in 2026).

The main pathways successfully used in Zug include:

✓ Lump-sum taxation regime: Ideal for high-net-worth individuals who do not engage in gainful activity in Switzerland. The tax base is negotiated with cantonal authorities based on living expenses rather than actual worldwide income or assets. Zug remains open to this regime, with typical minimum annual tax liabilities ranging from CHF 250,000 to 300,000 or more depending on family size and lifestyle.

✓ Business or economic contribution route: Establishing or investing in a Swiss company that creates local jobs or provides other economic benefits, often leading to a B permit and eventual permanent residency after five to ten years.

✓ Executive or specialist route: Taking a senior management position in a Swiss entity, subject to labour-market testing and quota availability.

All applications require evidence of sufficient financial means, private health insurance compliant with Swiss standards, suitable accommodation in the canton and a clean criminal record.

As a rule, absences exceeding six consecutive months can lead to loss of the permit

How is Swiss tax residency established and what are the main tax consequences of the move?

Swiss tax residency arises either through the establishment of domicile (centre of vital interests) or by meeting the presence test: 90 days in Switzerland without gainful activity or 30 days with such activity. Once resident, individuals are taxed on worldwide income and net wealth at federal, cantonal and municipal levels.

The Switzerland–UAE double taxation treaty contains helpful tie-breaker rules focusing on permanent home, centre of vital interests, habitual abode and nationality. Securing a binding advance tax ruling from the Zug tax authorities before relocation is strongly recommended to lock in certainty and prevent disputes.

A major advantage for clients coming from the UAE is the absence of Swiss capital gains tax on private movable assets. This can result in significant savings when realising gains built up during the UAE years.

What are the five key advantages of the lump-sum taxation regime in Zug?

For clients who qualify, the forfait fiscal remains one of the most efficient tools available:

Tax liability is calculated on annual living expenses (housing, travel, education, domestic staff, etc.) rather than actual global income or assets

A binding advance ruling can be obtained, usually valid for several years and providing long-term predictability

Wealth tax is generally included within the negotiated lump-sum amount

Under the lump-sum regime, taxation is based on agreed annual living expenses rather than actual foreign income, subject to statutory minima and the specific terms of the ruling

Spouses and minor children can frequently be covered under the same arrangement

This regime offers simplicity and certainty that many clients find particularly valuable when transitioning from the UAE’s zero personal income tax environment.

What are the most common pitfalls in a UAE-to-Zug relocation and how can they be avoided?

Even experienced clients can encounter difficulties if certain aspects are not addressed early:

Failing to genuinely shift the centre of vital interests – Swiss authorities and courts look at actual lifestyle, family presence, banking patterns and social ties, not merely formal registration.

Underestimating Swiss social-security and pension obligations for those taking up any employment.

Delaying or mishandling family reunification applications for spouses and children.

Overlooking potential UAE exit formalities or residency consequences when changing tax domicile.

Not coordinating immigration, tax and wealth structuring under one experienced team, leading to gaps or conflicting advice.

Early engagement with specialist Swiss counsel allows these risks to be identified and managed proactively, ensuring a smooth and compliant transition.

Conclusion

A relocation from the UAE to Zug can deliver meaningful advantages in stability, quality of life and long-term fiscal planning. However, success depends on thorough preparation, precise handling of immigration quotas, accurate tax residency analysis and a genuine transfer of personal and family life to Switzerland.

Our team at Lindemann Law has extensive experience guiding high-net-worth clients from the Middle East through these complex cross-border personal relocations. We provide integrated advice across immigration law, international tax planning and wealth structuring to make each move both fully compliant and strategically optimised.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.