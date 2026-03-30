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30 March 2026

Post-Closing M&A Aspekte – Workshopa

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Bär & Karrer

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Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
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ISIS Seminar 26/303, 24.03.2026, Renaissance Zürich Tower Hotel, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 Zürich
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Martin Leu
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ISIS Seminar 26/303, 24.03.2026, Renaissance Zürich Tower Hotel, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 Zürich

Post-Deal Reorganisationen und Repatriierungen bei trapped cash und excess cash, unter Berücksichtigung der indirekten Teilliquidation; debt push down / profit transfer Ansätze, Behandlung von Kaufpreisanpassungen, rückwirkende Reorgansiationen, Umgang mit Sperrfristen, Bereinigung von eigenen Aktien

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Martin Leu
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