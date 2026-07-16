Financial Restructuring: Mind The Tax Traps

Creditor subordinating its claim: A value adjustment or write-down of the claim required as a result of the subordination may, in the case of business assets, in principle be tax-deductible, provided it is commercially justified.

A sufficient subordination may render notification of the bankruptcy court unnecessary despite over-indebtedness, provided the requirements of the Swiss Code of Obligations are met.

The borrowed capital remains in place. The creditor subordinates its claim behind the other creditors and refrains from enforcing it until the over-indebtedness has been remedied or until further agreed conditions occur.

Where applicable, the book value of the participation must then be written down again (tax-deductible expense). The tax values relevant for the participation deduction remain unaffected by such a write-down. A subsequent recovery in the value of the participation may give rise to taxable income (no participation deduction).

In the case of business assets, the contribution must, in principle, be capitalized on the participation. In addition, the tax values relevant for the participation deduction change.

Which option is preferable depends, in particular, on the shareholder structure and the intended future distribution policy and should be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In restructuring situations, there is therefore often a tension between creating capital contribution reserves on the one hand and claiming the restructuring allowance or a remission of issuance stamp tax on the other.

For the CHF 10 million restructuring allowance, however, the restructuring contribution must be offset against existing accumulated losses. The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed this requirement. The conditions for a waiver of issuance stamp tax must be assessed separately.

Creation of capital contribution reserves exempt from withholding tax: A contribution by a direct equity holder may, in principle, qualify as a capital contribution reserve. This requires, in particular, that the contribution is reported as equity in a separate account for accounting purposes and is not offset directly against existing accumulated losses.

Contributions by indirect equity holders No issuance stamp tax, provided the contribution is not attributable to a Swiss intermediate company.

Stamp duty on capital contributions: Contributions by a direct equity holder In principle, the contribution is subject to issuance stamp tax at a rate of 1%. In restructurings, however, the restructuring allowance of CHF 10 million or a waiver of the issuance stamp tax may in particular apply, provided the statutory requirements are met.

Benefiting company Corporate income tax: No corporate income tax consequences provided the contribution is recognized as equity for accounting purposes.

New funds are contributed to the company by means of a cash or “in-kind” contribution, without increasing the statutory capital.

Debt waiver The company's liabilities are reduced