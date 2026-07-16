Financial Restructuring: Mind The Tax Traps

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Companies undergoing financial restructuring often focus on balance sheet repair and liquidity preservation. Yet the tax consequences of restructuring measures can be just as significant as their corporate law effects. Depending on how contributions, debt waivers or recovery rights are structured and recorded in the accounts, the same economic outcome may trigger different consequences for corporate income tax, issuance stamp tax and capital contribution reserves.
With Circular No. 32a, the Swiss Federal Tax Administration ("SFTA") has comprehensively revised its administrative practice for the first time in many years and aligned it with recent case law. Numerous clarifications concern key restructuring instruments such as debt waivers, capital contributions and recovery certificates and restructuring dividend rights certificates. Companies should take these developments into account at an early stage when planning restructurings. Particularly in the case of financial restructurings, it is therefore more worthwhile than ever to factor the tax consequences into the planning phase.
This updated article (originally published on 22 March 2020) explains the most important tax consequences of selected restructuring measures in light of the new administrative practice and highlights typical pitfalls.
Key takeaways
- Restructuring measures can trigger significant tax consequences – both for the restructured company and for shareholders, partners or other creditors that provide restructuring contributions.
- The tax consequences depend not only on the chosen restructuring measure, but frequently also on its specific legal and accounting implementation. Particularly in the case of debt waivers and capital contributions, even differences in the accounting treatment can lead to significant tax consequences.
- Early tax planning remains crucial. Many tax benefits can only be achieved if the restructuring measures are appropriately structured and documented before they are implemented.
- In addition to the restructuring measures themselves, the possibilities of a tax deferral, a tax remission or an exemption from issuance stamp tax should also be examined.
When is a company considered to require financial restructuring?
Circular No. 32a makes clear that the tax assessment of restructuring measures must take a company's economic situation into account. Various tax relief measures – in particular in the areas of corporate income tax or issuance stamp tax – require that an actual need for financial restructuring exists.
However, whether a company is considered to be in need of financial restructuring is not assessed uniformly for all types of tax. Whereas for corporate income tax the economic situation and the available loss carryforwards are primarily decisive, issuance stamp tax is in part subject to its own requirements.
It should therefore be examined, even before a restructuring measure is chosen, whether the requirements for a need for financial restructuring are met at all for tax purposes. This often forms the basis for claiming tax reliefs.
What restructuring measures are available, and what are the resulting tax consequences in Switzerland?
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Restructuring measure
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Tax consequences in Switzerland
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Subordination (Rangrücktritt)
The borrowed capital remains in place. The creditor subordinates its claim behind the other creditors and refrains from enforcing it until the over-indebtedness has been remedied or until further agreed conditions occur.
A sufficient subordination may render notification of the bankruptcy court unnecessary despite over-indebtedness, provided the requirements of the Swiss Code of Obligations are met.
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Benefiting company
No immediate corporate income tax, withholding tax or issuance stamp tax consequences.
Creditor subordinating its claim:
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Capital contribution to reserves
New funds are contributed to the company by means of a cash or “in-kind” contribution, without increasing the statutory capital.
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Benefiting company
Stamp duty on capital contributions:
Contributions by indirect equity holders
Creation of capital contribution reserves exempt from withholding tax:
For the CHF 10 million restructuring allowance, however, the restructuring contribution must be offset against existing accumulated losses. The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed this requirement. The conditions for a waiver of issuance stamp tax must be assessed separately.
In restructuring situations, there is therefore often a tension between creating capital contribution reserves on the one hand and claiming the restructuring allowance or a remission of issuance stamp tax on the other.
Which option is preferable depends, in particular, on the shareholder structure and the intended future distribution policy and should be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Shareholder
In the case of business assets, the contribution must, in principle, be capitalized on the participation. In addition, the tax values relevant for the participation deduction change.
Where applicable, the book value of the participation must then be written down again (tax-deductible expense). The tax values relevant for the participation deduction remain unaffected by such a write-down. A subsequent recovery in the value of the participation may give rise to taxable income (no participation deduction).
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Debt waiver
The company's liabilities are reduced
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A debt waiver is one of the most important restructuring instruments. However, the tax consequences differ considerably depending on who waives the claim and how the debt waiver is recorded for accounting purposes. The new Circular No. 32a clarifies the previous administrative practice, in particular with regard to the P&L-neutral treatment of debt waivers by equity holders and the distinction between a restructuring contribution and a capital contribution.
Benefiting company
Tax loss carryforwards must be offset first. To the extent that tax loss carryforwards are available, the debt waiver can therefore regularly take place without an immediate corporate income tax burden, but it reduces the potential for offsetting losses in the future.
Stamp duty on capital contributions:
Capital contribution reserves:
Debt waiver by a direct shareholder:
If the debt waiver is recognized through the income statement (P&L-effective), a taxable restructuring gain generally arises. As with a restructuring gain from a third party (see above), this must first be offset against available tax loss carryforwards.
If the debt waiver is credited directly to equity for accounting purposes, the new Circular No. 32a treats this, in principle, as a P&L-neutral capital contribution. In this case, no taxable restructuring gain arises.
Irrespective of the accounting treatment, a debt waiver remains P&L-neutral to the extent that the loan already qualified as hidden equity for tax purposes prior to the restructuring. Restructuring loans that were granted exclusively on account of the company's economic difficulties may likewise continue to be treated as tax-neutral, provided the conditions of the circular are met.
Stamp duty on capital contributions:
Creation of capital contribution reserves exempt from withholding tax:
However, where the restructuring contributions are offset directly against existing accumulated losses, the SFTA takes the position that no capital contribution reserves are created to that extent.
In practice, there is often a conflict of objectives between creating capital contribution reserves and claiming restructuring-related relief from issuance stamp tax. This conflict of objectives should be analyzed before the accounting entries are made.
Debt waiver by other related parties (other than a direct equity holder):
If there is no commercial justification, the debt waiver may qualify for tax purposes as a hidden profit distribution from the perspective of the company making it.
Stamp duty on capital contributions:
Creation of capital contribution reserves exempt from withholding tax:
Waiving creditors
By contrast, the waiver of a claim held as private assets generally qualifies as a capital loss that is not relevant for tax purposes.
Direct shareholders:
Debt waiver recognized directly in equity (P&L-neutral) = to be treated for tax purposes like a capital contribution.
In the case of private assets:
Other related parties (other than a direct shareholder / partner):
Otherwise, the debt waiver is treated as a so-called hidden profit distribution for tax purposes. In that case, it does not give rise to a deductible expense.
In the case of private assets, the debt waiver generally qualifies as a capital loss that is not relevant for tax purposes.
Withholding tax:
Practical note on debt waivers:
The new Circular No. 32a makes clear that, for debt waivers, it is not so much the structure under civil law but rather their economic function and accounting treatment that are decisive. The choice of accounting method alone can have a significant impact on profit tax, issuance stamp tax and the creation of capital contribution reserves. The tax analysis should therefore be carried out before the restructuring is implemented and closely coordinated with the financial reporting.
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Debt waiver in exchange for recovery certificates or restructuring dividend rights certificates
The creditor waives its claim and receives in return a recovery certificate (Besserungsschein) (the right to reclaim the claim if the financial position improves) or a restructuring dividend rights certificate (Sanierungsgenussschein) (definitive waiver in exchange for a mere profit participation).
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Recovery certificate (Besserungsschein)
The creditor waives its claim. If the company's economic situation subsequently improves, the claim revives in whole or in part under the agreed conditions.
Benefiting company
Payments going beyond this are, in principle, not commercially justified.
To the extent capital contribution reserves were created at the time of the debt waiver, these must be derecognized in the amount of the reviving claim.
Stamp duty on capital contributions:
However, the underlying debt waiver may – like a contribution by an equity holder – be subject to issuance stamp tax (subject to the restructuring allowance or a tax remission).
Waiving creditor
Subsequent repayments of the reviving claim generally remain tax-free, provided that corresponding capital contribution reserves are simultaneously derecognized at the level of the benefiting company.
Interest or payments going beyond this constitute taxable investment income.
In the case of business assets, the debt waiver may, in principle, be written down.
Payments made on the basis of the recovery certificate constitute taxable income.
Withholding tax:
Payments going beyond this may be subject to withholding tax.
Restructuring dividend rights certificate (Sanierungsgenussschein)
With a restructuring dividend rights certificate, the creditor definitively waives its claim and receives in return solely rights of an economic nature (e.g. a profit participation).
Benefiting company
Stamp duty on capital contributions:
Waiving creditor
In the case of business assets, the debt waiver may, in principle, be written down. Subsequent payments constitute taxable participation income; in the case of legal entities, the participation deduction should, where applicable, be examined.
Withholding tax:
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Restructuring merger
Merger of a company in need of restructuring with a financially sound company, whereby the losses of the company in need of restructuring are economically borne by the sound company.
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Merging companies
In particular, no transfer of losses takes place if the loss-making company had already ceased its business activities or if the acquired business is discontinued shortly after the merger.
Withholding tax:
Shareholders of the merging companies
Income tax:
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Book revaluation
Book revaluations can, under commercial law, help eliminate an accumulated loss. However, they improve neither the liquidity nor the actual equity of the company.
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Benefiting company
Available tax loss carryforwards must be offset in accordance with the general rules. To the extent no offsetable loss carryforwards remain, the revaluation may lead to an immediate corporate income tax burden.
Shareholder
No immediate tax consequences.
Why is the accounting treatment decisive for tax purposes?
Circular No. 32a makes clear that the tax treatment of a restructuring measure today depends even more strongly than before on how it is recorded for accounting purposes. The structure under civil law alone does not, as a rule, determine the tax consequences.
In particular for debt waivers, capital contributions and the creation of capital contribution reserves, the chosen accounting treatment can be decisive for whether a restructuring contribution is treated as P&L-effective or P&L-neutral and what effects arise for corporate income tax, issuance stamp tax and withholding tax.
Tax and accounting questions should therefore be coordinated at an early stage. Subsequent adjustments to the accounting treatment can in many cases not be corrected, or only to a limited extent.
Conclusion
Circular No. 32a brings less in the way of fundamental systemic change than a comprehensive clarification of the previous administrative practice. It is precisely these clarifications, however, that are of considerable importance in practice. In particular for debt waivers, capital contributions and intra-group restructurings, differences in the legal structure or the accounting treatment alone can have significant tax effects.
Precisely because numerous tax consequences are already predetermined by the legal structuring and the accounting treatment of a restructuring, it is advisable to involve tax questions as early as the planning phase. Early coordination between company law, financial reporting and tax law regularly creates the greatest scope for structuring.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]